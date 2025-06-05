CLS Health Announces Merger with Campbell Family Practice and Ghebranious Internal Medicine Associates (2025)

HOUSTON, July 17, 2024 (Newswire.com) - CLS Health, a leading physician-owned healthcare group, is excited to announce its merger with Campbell Family Practice and Ghebranious Internal Medicine Associates, a well-respected provider of comprehensive family medical services that has been serving the community for nearly 35 years. This merger significantly enhances CLS Health’s service offerings and marks an important milestone in expanding its impact on community health.

“This merger not only broadens our primary care capabilities but also deepens our commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare services to our community,” said Megan Owen, CEO of CLS Health. “Our focus remains on maintaining physician independence and prioritizing high-quality patient care, especially in a healthcare market increasingly dominated by larger entities.”

Managing private practices independently can be challenging and often deters mergers. However, this strategic partnership between CLS Health, Campbell Family Practice and Ghebranious Internal Medicine Assoc. highlights the mutual benefits of coming together to better serve our community.

“Joining forces with CLS Health is a significant advancement for both organizations,” said Dr. Mary Campbell-Fox of Campbell Family Practice and Ghebranious Internal Medicine Assoc. “This merger enhances our ability to serve the community and integrates our family practice expertise with CLS Health’s comprehensive healthcare services.”

Immediate plans involve leveraging CLS Health’s extensive resources to streamline operations, enhance in-house services, and expand patient access to specialized care. “CLS Health and Campbell Family Practice and Ghebranious Internal Medicine Assoc. share a profound dedication to community health,” said Owen. “Through this merger, we are extending specialized, compassionate care to residents in and around Houston.”

Dr. Mary Campbell-Fox and Dr. Amir Ghebranious, alongside Kris Martinez, PA, Karina Gonzalez, FNP, and Jessica Vetere, PA, and their staff will continue to serve their patients with the same dedication and care, now with enhanced support and resources from CLS Health.

With this merger, primary care for residents will see significant improvements. Patients will benefit from easier access to a wider range of healthcare services and specialists, reducing wait times and improving overall care quality. This merger brings CLS Health to 35 primary care providers and expands its network to over 35 locations in the greater Houston area, making it more convenient for patients to receive the care they need.

This strategic development aligns with the ongoing expansion of CLS Health’s facilities, ensuring that our growing patient population receives top-notch care. “These enhancements to our infrastructure, combined with our merger, are designed to set a new standard in comprehensive healthcare throughout the Greater Houston area,” said Isaiah Rincon, Business Development Manager at CLS Health.

With the integration of Campbell Family Practice and Ghebranious Internal Medicine Assoc., CLS Health strengthens its position as a leader in family medicine, broadening its scope and ability to provide holistic, patient-centered care. “Family medicine is at the core of our service lines, reflecting our deep commitment to advancing community health,” added Owen.

