CMF Phone 2 Pro has updated modular design in new teaser (2025)

The CMF Phone 1 is one of the few Android smartphones on the international market with a removable, customizable rear panel. Now, its successor is slated to reprise the feature. The Phone 2 Pro might improve on the brand's Interchangeable Design with more premium and/or high-tech materials.

CMF by Nothing unleashed its inaugural Android smartphone with arear panel that can be augmented with removable mounts or accessories - or even replaced with custom 3D prints.

Now, the upcoming2 Pro is backed to have a "fresh take" on the same modular form-factor, as indicated by a preview featuring more of the same rivets found on the Phone 1's back.

CMF also hints at the use of new materials with a different look and feel in this iteration of Interchangeable Design, which may or may not be higher-end (possibly even metallic) this time around.

The Phone 2 Pro is also thought to have different, possibly upgraded, rear cameras in a more iPhone 16 Pro-like layout.

The new CMF handset is slated to debut later in April 2025 alongside new audio peripherals that might be even more affordable than the brand's pre-existing Buds Pro 2, which currently go for $59.99 on Amazon.

Deirdre O'Donnell,2025-04- 9

