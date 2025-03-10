COBI Volkswagen Golf (1974-1983) White Car: Set #24614 — buildCOBI.com Cobi Building Sets (2025)

$17.99 Sold Out

*FREE SHIPPING AT $50 in the USA Specifications: Catalog no: COBI-24614

PAD PRINTED

Scale: 1:35

Pieces: 64

Age: 7+

Dimensions (inches): 4.3” long, 2.6” wide, 1.6” high The COBI Volkswagen Golf GTI (1976-1983) construction set in white is one of the most important cars in the history of motoring. Thanks to the faithful reproduction of details, this model is a perfect replica that will satisfy both motoring enthusiasts and lovers of building with blocks. The 1:35 scale model impresses with its precise reproduction of the characteristic features of the Golf GTI: widened fenders, wide rubber tires and a large front spoiler. The set consists of 64 elements that will bring joy to both motoring fans and people who like construction challenges. The COBI set is more than just a model - it is a real adventure! Building this legendary car is a great opportunity to combine your passion for motoring with creative play with blocks. Thanks to clear instructions, everyone, regardless of age, can easily assemble the model and enjoy the effects of their work. After assembling, the Volkswagen Golf GTI becomes a great decorative element - you can proudly put it on a shelf in your room. And if you feel like exciting races, you can easily take it with you on a trip or organize a competition with friends. The COBI Volkswagen Golf GTI set is a must-have for every fan of motoring and building with blocks. Create a model of this famous machine that changed the world of sports cars forever and develop your collection of iconic cars from COBI. • 64 high-quality elements • Manufactured in the EU by a company with over 35 years of tradition • The blocks meet the safety standards of products for children • Fully compatible with other brands of construction blocks • Blocks with prints do not scratch or smear and do not fade during play or under the influence of temperature • Clear and intuitive instructions based on illustrations and step-by-step directions Dimensions of the set: 11.0 x 4.0 x 6.5 cm Dimensions of the box: 20 x 5.09 x 14.0 cm

Get notified by email when this product is in stock. Add To Cart

*FREE SHIPPING AT $50 in the USA Specifications: Catalog no: COBI-24614

PAD PRINTED

Scale: 1:35

Pieces: 64

Age: 7+

Dimensions (inches): 4.3” long, 2.6” wide, 1.6” high The COBI Volkswagen Golf GTI (1976-1983) construction set in white is one of the most important cars in the history of motoring. Thanks to the faithful reproduction of details, this model is a perfect replica that will satisfy both motoring enthusiasts and lovers of building with blocks. The 1:35 scale model impresses with its precise reproduction of the characteristic features of the Golf GTI: widened fenders, wide rubber tires and a large front spoiler. The set consists of 64 elements that will bring joy to both motoring fans and people who like construction challenges. The COBI set is more than just a model - it is a real adventure! Building this legendary car is a great opportunity to combine your passion for motoring with creative play with blocks. Thanks to clear instructions, everyone, regardless of age, can easily assemble the model and enjoy the effects of their work. After assembling, the Volkswagen Golf GTI becomes a great decorative element - you can proudly put it on a shelf in your room. And if you feel like exciting races, you can easily take it with you on a trip or organize a competition with friends. The COBI Volkswagen Golf GTI set is a must-have for every fan of motoring and building with blocks. Create a model of this famous machine that changed the world of sports cars forever and develop your collection of iconic cars from COBI. • 64 high-quality elements See Also Chief Justice Allows U.S. to Continue Freeze on Foreign Aid PaymentsSome Trump Officials Push Back Against Musk’s Ultimatum to WorkersGiants Offensive Building Blocks Receive Low Ranking in New Analysis • Manufactured in the EU by a company with over 35 years of tradition • The blocks meet the safety standards of products for children • Fully compatible with other brands of construction blocks • Blocks with prints do not scratch or smear and do not fade during play or under the influence of temperature • Clear and intuitive instructions based on illustrations and step-by-step directions Dimensions of the set: 11.0 x 4.0 x 6.5 cm Dimensions of the box: 20 x 5.09 x 14.0 cm