Coenzyme Q10: Powerful Antioxidant for Aging, Heart Health, and Beyond (2025)

In This Review Overview

What is CoQ10?

Health Benefits

Sources

Dosage

Safety and Side Effects

FAQs

Conclusion

Overview

Whether you have heard of CoQ10 or not, this powerhouse antioxidant is essential to the health of your immune system, heart, brain, and more. While it exists naturally in our cells, production declines with age, making it especially important to maintain levels.

Foods rich in Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10), including fish, meat, eggs, nuts, and leafy greens

According to registered dietician Alexandria Hardy, RDN, LDN,

It may help modulate inflammatory processes, support cardiovascular health, positively impact migraine outcomes, and lower the risk of all-cause mortality in the general population.

Fortunately, you can also derive it from food sources, including meat, fatty fish, nuts and seeds, soy, and some vegetables, or take a CoQ10 supplement. Should you be adding more CoQ10 to your daily regimen? Read on as we explore the properties, functions, and benefits of this bioactive antioxidant and provide you with tips about dosing and supplementation.

What is CoQ10?

Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10), also called ubiquinone, is an antioxidant that is produced naturally in the human body and exists in virtually every cell. First identified in 1957, it has a chemical structure similar to vitamin K1, and it plays a central role in converting food into energy.

In addition to its key function in energy production, this antioxidant lowers oxidative stress and inflammation, promoting body-wide repair and healing, strengthening immunity, and supporting organ health.

According to science, CoQ10 may have neuroprotective benefits and also helps enhance heart health, support healthy aging, reduce fatigue, ease migraine severity, and balance blood sugar.

In addition, it supports the health of the skin and may help reduce signs of aging like wrinkles and fine lines.

You can eat foods rich in CoQ10, and it is also available as a powder, capsule, or oral spray. In addition, this antioxidant is often included as an ingredient in natural health supplements. How effective is Coenzyme Q10, and should you consider taking it? Let’s look at each of the CoQ10 benefits in detail and see what the research has to say.

Top Health Benefits: What is CoQ10 Good For?

CoQ10 is a powerful bioactive antioxidant with multiple advantages to health and well-being. Some of the top CoQ10 benefits are as follows:

Helps Boost Energy and Physical Performance

CoQ10 helps convert food into energy by stimulating the cell mitochondria to increase the synthesis of ATP. This powers every cell in the body, enhancing repair and healing and helping to decrease fatigue.

It also increases energy to the muscles, helping to enhance physical performance. A 6-week study of young, healthy, trained athletes published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition concluded that 300 mg of CoQ10 daily significantly improved athletic performance and maximum power output.

Supports Heart Health

CoQ10 supports energy production in the heart cells, as we said in our review of WOWMD CoQ10 Energy Max. The boost in cellular health helps decrease inflammation and promote healing. In addition, CoQ10’s powerful antioxidant properties neutralize free radicals to lower oxidative stress and repair damage to the organ.

CoQ10 also increases nitric oxide levels to boost body-wide circulation and vasodilation which may help balance blood pressure levels and improve the symptoms of congestive heart failure.

In addition, according to some studies, supplementing with this antioxidant could help in recovery from heart bypass and heart valve surgeries. According to a research review published in Antioxidants, CoQ10 also helps lower the risk of mortality from cardiovascular disease.

Supports Immune Function and Healthy Aging

As CoQ10 lowers oxidative stress and inflammation and boosts body-wide cellular health, it helps strengthen the immune system. In addition to repairing cell damage, there’s some evidence that this antioxidant could help slow aging.

A review of the research in Frontiers in Physiology discussed the potential role it plays in healthy aging and decreasing the risk of chronic health conditions like, neurodegenerative conditions, kidney diseases, diabetes, and metabolic syndrome.

Supports Brain Health

CoQ10 has neuroprotective properties, as the boost in cellular energy and decrease in oxidative stress help repair brain cells, protect them from damage, and improve neural communication. This helps with the synthesis of neurotransmitters, supporting cognitive functions like memory and learning and helping to prevent neurodegenerative conditions.

A systematic review of animal studies published in Antioxidants found support for the potential role of CoQ10 in improving memory and learning in those with dementia and mild cognitive impairment.

Helps to Ease Migraines

Some evidence supports the benefits of CoQ10 in decreasing the frequency, severity, and duration of migraine headaches, including a study of sufferers published in Acta Neurologica Belgica. The mechanisms include repairing damage to brain cells and increasing circulation and vasodilation for enhanced cerebral blood flow.

If you are looking for a more natural solution than pain medication for migraines, consult with your healthcare provider about the possibility of supplementing with CoQ10.

Supporting Skin Health and Rejuvenation

A common ingredient in skincare formulations, CoQ10 helps repair damage to the skin barrier, decrease inflammation, and boost hydration. In addition to its healing and moisturizing properties, it increases the synthesis of the vital proteins collagen and elastin.

This boost helps tighten the skin, improve elasticity, and decrease the depth of wrinkles and fine lines. A research review published in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology found support for the role of CoQ10-enriched topical skincare in decreasing signs of aging.

Helps Decrease Diabetes Symptoms

As an antioxidant, CoQ10 supports metabolic health by repairing damage to organs like the liver and pancreas. Evidence suggests it helps improve insulin sensitivity, balance blood sugar levels, and lower cholesterol, and it may also ease pain associated with diabetic neuropathy. A review in Healthcare discussed the research supporting the benefits of CoQ10 in the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Sources of CoQ10

CoQ10 is produced naturally by the body, and you can also derive it from numerous foods as supplements in the form of capsules, powder, or oral spray. The best CoQ10 foods include both meat and plant-based sources, such as:

Fatty fish

Chicken

Beef

Organ meats

Eggs

Pork

Nuts and seeds

Soybean

Cauliflower

Broccoli

Avocado

Spinach

Lentils

Whole grains

Vegetable oils

Supplement Dosage Recommendations

The typical CoQ10 dosage falls between 30 to 600 mg per day, and 1200 is the maximum amount you should take according the the research. However, the ideal dosage may depend on your goal, so it is important to consult with a healthcare practitioner before beginning supplementation. It takes 4-8 weeks for optimal CoQ10 benefits.

As a CoQ10 supplement could impact sleep in some people, it’s best to take it in the morning or mid-day, or divided up between each depending on the directions. Take it with food to boost absorption and decrease the risk of gastrointestinal upset.

Safety and Side Effects

There are no serious potential CoQ10 side effects, and it is well-tolerated by most people. Some individuals may experience mild issues from supplementation such as digestive upset, headaches, nausea, or difficulty sleeping if taken at night.

Individuals who are taking medication for high blood pressure or anti-coagulants should avoid supplementing or consuming CoQ10-rich foods, and it may also negatively interact with some cancer treatments. Before taking a supplement, consult with a healthcare practitioner as to suitability and optimal dosing.

FAQs About CoQ10

Q: What is a CoQ10 supplement used for?

A: You can purchase a CoQ10 supplement in powder, oral spray, or capsule form, and it is often included as an ingredient in other natural products to help support immune function and aging, enhance heart and brain health, decrease fatigue, ease migraines, and boost overall well-being.

Q: Is it safe to take CoQ10 every day?

A: For most adults, it is safe to take CoQ10 as a supplement in doses of 30mg to 200mg daily for several months or longer, but it is important to check with a healthcare practitioner to ensure there are no medication or health contraindications.

Q: What foods are highest in CoQ10?

A: There are numerous foods rich in CoQ10, including fatty fish, chicken, organ meat, beef, eggs, whole grains, soy, nuts, and seeds. You can also find them in some vegetables, including spinach, broccoli, and cauliflower, and smaller amounts in dairy products.

Q: Is it OK to take fish oil and CoQ10 together?

A: Yes, it is generally safe to take CoQ10 and fish oil together, and even recommended. Fish oil helps boost the absorption of this antioxidant for more powerful benefits, and both ingredients support cardiovascular health.

Q: Can I take CoQ10 long-term?

A: In most cases, it is safe for adults to take Coenzyme Q10 on a long-term basis, as long as you follow the label directions and do not exceed the recommended daily dosage. In addition, it’s important to consult with a healthcare practitioner regarding supplementation, dosage, and timing.

The Bottom Line

Deep within every cell in our bodies lives a powerful antioxidant called Coenzyme Q10, central to energy production, heart health, brain function, and more. It helps keep our immune system strong, promotes healthy aging, and offers rejuvenation benefits to the skin. Unfortunately, its production declines as we get older.

Enriching your diet with CoQ10 foods like fatty fish, nuts, seeds, and meat is a good way to boost your intake, and you can also add a daily supplement to your routine. Read about some of the top brands on the market in our article on the 9 Best CoQ10 Supplements of 2025.

If you want to further enhance your CoQ10 levels, see a healthcare practitioner to discuss supplementation and dosing.

