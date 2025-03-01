Collagen 6000 Active & Brilliance - Olimp Labs (2025)

Product description

Collagen-based food supplement, enriched with a complex of vitamins and minerals. The product in a powder form to be dissolved in water or other drink. Contains sweeteners. *No added sugars. Contains naturally occurring sugars. Aloe-lychee flavour. 1Biotin helps maintain healthy hair and skin. 2Vitamin C contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue, as well as to the proper production of collagen in order to ensure the proper functioning of cartilage (including joint cartilage) and bones.

Ingredients

Nutritional information1 daily portion (8 g)

  • Collagen 6 000 mg
  • Vitamin A (µg RE) 800 µg (100%*)
  • Vitamin D 5 µg (100%*)
  • Vitamin (mg α-TE) 12 mg (100%*)
  • Vitamin C 80 mg (100%*)
  • Thiamine (Vit. B1) 1,1 mg (100%*)
  • Riboflavin (Vit. B2) 1,4 mg (100%*)
  • Niacin (mg NE) 16 mg (100%*)
  • Vitamin B6 1,4 mg (100%*)
  • Folic acid 200 µg (100%*)
  • Vitamin B12 2,5 µg (100%*)
  • Biotin 500 µg (1000%*)
  • Pantothenic acid 6 mg (100%*)
  • Zinc 10 mg (100%*)
  • Copper 1 mg (100%*)

*NRV - nutrient reference value.

Ingredients

beef collagen hydrolyzate, acidity regulator – malic acid; aromas, maltodextrin, vitamins (L-ascorbic acid – vitamin C, DL-alpha-tocopheryl acetate – vitamin E, nicotinamide – niacin, retinyl acetate – vitamin A, calcium D-pantothenate – pantothenic acid, cyanocobalamin – vitamin B12, cholecalciferol – vitamin D, hydrochloride pyridoxine – vitamin B6, riboflavin – vitamin B2, thiamine mononitrate – thiamine (vit. B1), D-biotin – biotin, pteroyl-monoglutamic acid – folic acid, zinc bisglycinate (Albion™ zinc amino acid chelate), sweeteners – acesulfame K, sucralose; copper bisglycinate (Albion™ copper amino acid chelate).

Produced in a facility that uses ingredients from milk, eggs, soy, nuts, peanuts, cereals containing gluten, crustaceans, molluscs.

**Illustration is for the purpose of presenting the taste of the product only.

Contains sweeteners.

Purpose

The product is intended for adults who want to take care of a proper condition of their skin and hair, as well as for physically active people or people exposed to joint loads.

Dosage

Recommended use: 1 portion (8 g) once a day, after a meal. Dissolve 1 dose (8 g powder = 1 scoop) in 250 ml of water or other drink using a shaker for at least 10 seconds. Consume immediately after preparation. Always close the package tightly after use.

Do not exceed the recommended daily dose. Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied and balanced diet. A varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are recommended. Keep out of reach of children.

Warning: the product is not suitable for children, pregnant and breastfeeding women or in case of hypersensitivity to any of the ingredients of the product. Do not consume with other products containing vitamin A, zinc or biotin. Not suitable for people predisposed to creating kidney stones or suffering from kidney stones.

Manufacturer

OLIMP LABORATORIES Sp. z o. o.
Pustynia 84F
39-200 Dębica
Poland

STRENGTHS

Why is it worth choosing Olimp Labs products?

We focus on the highest quality of our products for the sake of our customers health and well-being. See how we implement processes to meet the universal requirements and standards of the pharmaceutical industry.

01. Research and development

02. Quality control

03. Research Center

04. Cooperation

05. Management

01

Research and development

The entire production process is subject to detailed controls – from the purchase of raw materials and packaging, through production, storage and transport. We systematically improve all stages of production using the latest technological solutions. We do not rely only on suppliers’ certificates, we subject the raw materials to additional tests. Each of our products meets the requirements set by Polish laws and common European standards.

02

Quality control

Our production lines meet the highest pharmaceutical requirements for the production of drugs and medical products. We meet the standards of Polish law and commonly used global pharmaceutical industry standards. The high quality of our products is acknowledged with awards and certificates awarded to Olimp Labs by certifying institutions as well as the scientific and consumer communities.

03

Research Center

The Olimp Labs Research and Development Center makes it possible to uphold the highest quality and safety standards during the production of pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements. In our state of the art laboratories and research centers, we conduct innovative research and analyzes, including clinical and stability tests of pilot products.

04

Cooperation

An important element of Olimp Labs’ work is scientific research focused on pharmacy, dietetics and physiology. Our qualified staff works in tandem with scientific and research units, sports associations and athletes, improving the formulations of products introduced to the market and providing advisory services to external entities both domestic and international.

05

Management

We are responsible for the health and wellbeing of our clients, therefore we focus on the importance of the quality of raw materials used. Thanks to our constant research and analyzes we can attest to the certified effectiveness of our products.

Why Olimp Labs?

The highest standards

Our governing value is the pharmaceutical quality of products, which guarantees safety.
Our standards are backed by numerous certificates (incl. GMP, GLP).

Quality

