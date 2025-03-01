Collagen 6000 Active & Brilliance - Olimp Labs (2025)

Produkujemy suplementy diety i witaminy wysokiej jakości w oparciu o wyselekcjonowane surowce i nowoczesne technologie. Nasze produkty to skuteczne odchudzanie oraz zdrowe uzupełnienie diety. Dbamy o to, aby Twoje zdrowie, uroda oraz witalność były na wysokim poziomie.
Product description
Collagen-based food supplement, enriched with a complex of vitamins and minerals. The product in a powder form to be dissolved in water or other drink. Contains sweeteners. *No added sugars. Contains naturally occurring sugars. Aloe-lychee flavour. 1Biotin helps maintain healthy hair and skin. 2Vitamin C contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue, as well as to the proper production of collagen in order to ensure the proper functioning of cartilage (including joint cartilage) and bones.
Ingredients
Nutritional information1 daily portion (8 g)
- Collagen 6 000 mg
- Vitamin A (µg RE) 800 µg (100%*)
- Vitamin D 5 µg (100%*)
- Vitamin (mg α-TE) 12 mg (100%*)
- Vitamin C 80 mg (100%*)
- Thiamine (Vit. B1) 1,1 mg (100%*)
- Riboflavin (Vit. B2) 1,4 mg (100%*)
- Niacin (mg NE) 16 mg (100%*)
- Vitamin B6 1,4 mg (100%*)
- Folic acid 200 µg (100%*)
- Vitamin B12 2,5 µg (100%*)
- Biotin 500 µg (1000%*)
- Pantothenic acid 6 mg (100%*)
- Zinc 10 mg (100%*)
- Copper 1 mg (100%*)
*NRV - nutrient reference value.
Ingredients
beef collagen hydrolyzate, acidity regulator – malic acid; aromas, maltodextrin, vitamins (L-ascorbic acid – vitamin C, DL-alpha-tocopheryl acetate – vitamin E, nicotinamide – niacin, retinyl acetate – vitamin A, calcium D-pantothenate – pantothenic acid, cyanocobalamin – vitamin B12, cholecalciferol – vitamin D, hydrochloride pyridoxine – vitamin B6, riboflavin – vitamin B2, thiamine mononitrate – thiamine (vit. B1), D-biotin – biotin, pteroyl-monoglutamic acid – folic acid, zinc bisglycinate (Albion™ zinc amino acid chelate), sweeteners – acesulfame K, sucralose; copper bisglycinate (Albion™ copper amino acid chelate).
Produced in a facility that uses ingredients from milk, eggs, soy, nuts, peanuts, cereals containing gluten, crustaceans, molluscs.
**Illustration is for the purpose of presenting the taste of the product only.
Contains sweeteners.
Purpose
The product is intended for adults who want to take care of a proper condition of their skin and hair, as well as for physically active people or people exposed to joint loads.
Dosage
Recommended use: 1 portion (8 g) once a day, after a meal. Dissolve 1 dose (8 g powder = 1 scoop) in 250 ml of water or other drink using a shaker for at least 10 seconds. Consume immediately after preparation. Always close the package tightly after use.
Do not exceed the recommended daily dose. Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied and balanced diet. A varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are recommended. Keep out of reach of children.
Warning: the product is not suitable for children, pregnant and breastfeeding women or in case of hypersensitivity to any of the ingredients of the product. Do not consume with other products containing vitamin A, zinc or biotin. Not suitable for people predisposed to creating kidney stones or suffering from kidney stones.
Manufacturer
OLIMP LABORATORIES Sp. z o. o.
Pustynia 84F
39-200 Dębica
Poland
