Collagen: The Protein that You May Be Lacking (2025)

What is collagen?

What causes collagen loss?

Nutrition facts

Benefits

Food sources

Types

How to prevent collagen loss

Supplements and dosage

Collagen vs. gelatin

Side effects

Frequently asked questions

You might recognize it as an ingredient in your favorite skin serums or perhaps noticed it in joint-supporting supplements, but what is collagen? What does collagen do, exactly, and how can you incorporate it into your life?

It is the most abundant protein in our bodies, especially type 1 collagen. It’s found in muscles, bones, skin, blood vessels, digestive system and tendons.

Collagen benefits are so striking because this protein is what helps give our skin strength and elasticity, along with replacing dead skin cells. When it comes to our joints and tendons, in simplest terms, it’s the “glue” that helps hold the body together.

Unfortunately, we lose collagen as we age, but certain food sources as well as supplements can help us hold on to as much as possible.

What is collagen?

What is collagen made up of? It is often referred to as a “complex protein,” which is not surprising considering it contains a whopping 19 different amino acids.

These include a mix of both nonessential (also called conditional) and essential types. It’s a particularly great source of arginine, glutamine, glycine and proline.

Composed of three chains, collagen protein is wound together in a tight triple helix. Each chain is more than 1,400 amino acids long.

Essentially, collagen fibrils are what allow the shape of connective tissues to be defined and maintained. The so-called “microfibrillar structure” is what makes up collagen.

What causes collagen loss?

Our body’s collagen production naturally begins to slow down as we age. We can thank this degenerative process for signs of aging, such as wrinkles, sagging skin, and joint pains due to weaker or decreased cartilage. (Hello, skeleton legs.)

Other lifestyle factors — like eating a diet high in sugar, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption and high amounts of sun exposure — also contribute to depleting collagen levels.

It’s been found that collagen-related diseases most commonly arise from a combination of either genetic defects, poor intake of collagen-rich foods, nutritional deficiencies and digestive problems affecting production (synthesis) of the protein.

Nutrition facts

Proline and glycine are the primary types of amino acids found in collagen chains. Both proline and glycine aren’t abundant in animal meats, which is where most people eating a “Western diet” get the majority of their protein.

When you’re sick, under a lot of physical or emotional stress, or otherwise unhealthy, your body may not be able to produce enough amino acids on its own. The body then needs help from outside sources, mainly your diet or supplements, to get its fill.

The highest percentages of amino acids found within collagen, along with some of their key benefits, include:

Benefits

What does collagen do for your body? Below are some of the top collagen benefits:

1. Improves health of skin

Why is collagen good for skin? It’s considered the No. 1 collagen benefit for a reason.

Increasing collagen levels can help your skin look firmer, increase smoothness, and help your skin cells keep renewing and repairing normally. According to one randomized, triple-blind, placebo-controlled study, it also helps counteract the effects of aging and collagen loss, such aslooser skin, more wrinkles and less elasticity.

Other double-blind, placebo-controlled studies investigating its anti-aging properties have found that 2.5–5 grams of collagen hydrolysate used among women aged 35–55 once daily for eight weeks can significantly improve skin elasticity, skin moisture, transepidermal water loss (dryness) and skin roughness, all with little to no side effects.

This makes it one of the best natural skin care ingredients available. Collagen benefits also includereducing cellulite and stretch marks.

When skin loses its elasticity as a result of decreased collagen, there’s another side effect: more visible cellulite.Because your skin is now thinner, cellulite becomes more evident — no more hiding what’s happening below the surface.

Collagen for skin helps maintain elasticity and reduce potential dimpling.

2. Reduces joint pain and degeneration

Have you ever felt like you have “skeleton legs,” the types that feel extra stiff and cause pain when you move? That’s likely a loss of collagen rearing its ugly head, but thankfully taking collagen for joints can help.

When we lose this vital protein, our connective tissues (including our tendons and ligaments) start moving with less ease, leading to stiffness, swollen joints and more.

With its gel-like, smooth structure that covers and holds our bones together, collagen allows us to glide and move without pain.

Think of ingesting more of it like greasing a creaky door hinge: It helps your joints move more easily, reduces pain often associated with aging and even reduces the risk of joint deterioration.

It’s no surprise then that a 2019 study even found that collagen is an effective treatment forosteoarthritis and other joint pain and disorders.

A double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized, clinical study on the effectiveness of collagen peptides for osteoarthritis demonstrated that it shows great potential for themanagement of osteoarthritis and maintenance of joint health.

Another study published in the International Journal of Medical Sciences found that people with osteoarthritis joint pain treated with type 2 collagen show significant enhancements in daily activities, such as walking up stairs, ascending or sleeping, and a general improvement in quality of life.

3. Helps remedy leaky gut

If you suffer fromleaky gut syndrome, a condition where bad-for-you toxins are able to pass through your digestive tract, collagen can be super-helpful. It helps break down proteins and soothes your gut’s lining, repairing damaged cell walls and infusing the gut with amino acids.

The biggest digestive benefit of consuming more is that it helps form connective tissue and therefore seals and heals the protective lining of the gastrointestinal tract. Today, we know that many illnesses can actually be traced back to inflammation or irritation stemming from an unhealthy gut.

Studies have found that in patients with inflammatory bowel disease, serum concentrations of collagen are decreased. Supplementing with collagen peptides may help treat gastrointestinal symptoms and inflammation, including leaky gut syndrome, IBS, acid reflux, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

In addition to helping treat leaky gut, the benefits of collagen include helping with the absorption of water within the intestines, keeping things moving more freely out of body.

4. Boosts metabolism, muscle mass and energy output

A boost in collagen may help increase your metabolism by adding lean muscle mass to your frame and helping with the conversion of essential nutrients.

One of glycine’s most important roles is helping form muscle tissue by converting glucose into energy that feeds muscle cells. Remember that retaining muscle mass is crucial as you age, since it helps support posture and bone health and burns more calories than fat.

When consuming collagen, you can benefit from also consuming vitamin C to ensure your body can convert the collagen into a useable protein. This can begin to restore the source or your energy and vitality.

That’s not all that glycine can do for your metabolism. Research has shown glycine also has important roles in both functions of the digestive and central nervous systems, which play big roles in maintaining a healthy, youthful body.

Glycine seems to help slow the effects of aging by improving the body’s use of antioxidants and is also used in the process of constructing healthy cells from DNA and RNA.

In addition, it’s been found that arginine boosts the body’s ability to make proteins, which is important for repairing muscle tissue, treating wounds, sparing tissue wasting, boosting the metabolism, and aiding in proper growth and development.

5. Strengthens nails, hair and teeth

Ever had peeling and splitting nails? Well, a lack of collagen could be to blame.

Collagen protein is the building block of your fingernails, hair and teeth. Adding it into your diet regimen can help keep your nails strong and possibly reverse signs of hair loss.

A study published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology found that there’s an “essential relationships between extracellular matrix (ECM) and hair follicle regeneration, suggesting that collagen benefits could include being a potential therapeutic target for hair loss and other skin-related diseases.”

Another double-blind, placebo-controlled study concluded that adult women taking collagen experienced improvements in overall hair volume, scalp coverage and thickness of hair body after 90 days. Additional improvement after 180 days included hair shine, skin moisture retention and skin smoothness.

6. Improves liver health

If you’re looking to detox your body of harmful substances, improve blood flow and keep your heart young, collagen is extremely helpful. That’s because glycine helps minimize damage your liver experiences when it absorbs foreign substances, toxins or alcohol that shouldn’t be passing through it.

One of the easiest ways to cleanseyour liver is with a bone broth fast. I often recommend a three-day bone broth detox to rapidly help repair leaky gut. This may help your body rid itself of chemicals and “reset” your gut, improving overall immune function.

7. Protects cardiovascular health

The amino acid proline helps your artery walls release fat buildup in the bloodstream, shrinking the fat in the arteries and minimizing fat accumulation. Proline is needed for tissue repair within the joints and arteries — plus it helps control blood pressure.

It buffers our bodies from the effects of vibration or shock and helps us hold on to valuable cartilage as we get older.It’s also linked with the prevention of arteriosclerosis (hardening of the arteries) since it helps our arteries stay clear of dangerous plaque buildup.

In addition, arginine helps with nitric oxide production, which allows for better vasodilation — meaning the widening of arteries and relaxation of muscle cells and blood vessels that allows for better circulation.

Food sources

Which foods are high in collagen?When it comes to sources of collagen we get from our diets, the main ones are foods very high in protein, including beef, chicken, fish and egg shell membranes.

Here’s a bit about how these differ and benefit us:

Bovine (cow or beef) collagen: Bovine collagen comes from cows, specifically from their skin, bones and muscles. It’s made of mostly types 1 and 3 collagen, which is a good fit considering these are the most abundant types created and found in the human body. It’s a rich supply of glycine and proline and therefore useful for creatine production, building muscle and also helping the body make its own collagen.

comes from cows, specifically from their skin, bones and muscles. It’s made of mostly types 1 and 3 collagen, which is a good fit considering these are the most abundant types created and found in the human body. It’s a rich supply of glycine and proline and therefore useful for creatine production, building muscle and also helping the body make its own collagen. Chicken collagen: The type most abundant in chicken collagen is type 2, which is best for building cartilage. This makes it beneficial for joint health, especially since this source also provides chondroitin sulfate and glucosamine sulfate — both of which have anti-aging effects. Most supplements usually use chicken collagen and provide type 2.

The type most abundant in is type 2, which is best for building cartilage. This makes it beneficial for joint health, especially since this source also provides sulfate and sulfate — both of which have anti-aging effects. Most supplements usually use chicken collagen and provide type 2. Fish collagen: Collagen derived from fish has been found to be easily absorbed and provide mostly type 1 collagen, with the amino acids glycine, proline and hydroxyproline. Because type 1 can be found throughout the entire body, consuming more fish collagen has been associated with benefits for the joints, skin, vital organs , blood vessels, digestion and bones.Hydroxyproline is an important component of the collagen triple helix, and lower levels have been associated with joint degradation and therefore symptoms/signs of aging. Hydroxyproline is needed for collagen stability and is created by modifying normal proline amino acids after the collagen chain is built. This reaction also requires vitamin C (to assist in the addition of oxygen), which is why vitamin C deficiency can cause abnormalities in collagen levels.

Collagen derived from fish has been found to be easily absorbed and provide mostly type 1 collagen, with the amino acids glycine, proline and hydroxyproline. Because type 1 can be found throughout the entire body, consuming more has been associated with benefits for the joints, skin, , blood vessels, digestion and bones.Hydroxyproline is an important component of the collagen triple helix, and lower levels have been associated with joint degradation and therefore symptoms/signs of aging. Hydroxyproline is needed for collagen stability and is created by modifying normal proline amino acids after the collagen chain is built. This reaction also requires vitamin C (to assist in the addition of oxygen), which is why can cause abnormalities in collagen levels. Eggshell membrane collagen: Egg collagen , found in the shells and whites of eggs, contains mostly type 1 collagen. It also has type 3, 4 and 10, but by far the most type 1, just like the human body(approximately 100 times more type 1 than type 4).It provides glucosamine sulfate, chondroitin sulfate, hyaluronic acid and various amino acids thathave benefits for building connective tissue, wound healing, building muscle mass and reducing pain/stiffness.

Types

A little known fact is that there are at least 16 different types of collagen within the human body. These include types 1, 2, 3, 5 and 10.

However, the vast majority— between 80 percent and 90 percent — consists of types 1, 2, and 3.

Type 1 collagen specifically accounts for almost 90 percent of the body’s supply, according to some findings. There are also different types found in certain foods or used to create products and supplements.

What are the best collagen types? Here’s an overview of the different types of collagen, collagen sources and their primary benefits so you can determine what type is the best:

Type 1/Type I: This is by far the most abundant and considered to be the strongest type found in the human body. It’s made up of eosinophilic fibers that form parts of the body, including tendons, ligaments, organs and skin (dermis). Type 1 also helps form bones and can be found within the GI tract. It’s very important for wound healing, giving skin its stretchy and elastic quality, and holding together tissue so it doesn’t tear.

Type 2/Type II: Type 2 collagen primarily helps build cartilage, which is found in connective tissues. The health of our joints relies on cartilage made of type 2, which is why it’s beneficial for preventing age-associated joint pain or various arthritis symptoms.

The health of our joints relies on cartilage made of type 2, which is why it’s beneficial for preventing age-associated joint pain or various arthritis symptoms. Type 3/Type III: Type 3 collagen is made of reticular fibers and a major component of the extracellular matrix that makes up our organs and skin. It’s usually found with type 1 and helps give skin its elasticity and firmness. It also forms blood vessels and tissue within the heart.

Type 4/Type IV: Type 4 collagen has the important job of forming basal lamina, which is found in endothelial cells that form tissue thatsurround organs, muscles and fat. Basal lamina are needed for various nerve and blood vessel functions. Theyline the majority of our digestive organs and respiratory surfaces. Basal lamina can be found in the spaces between the top layer of skin/tissue and the deepest layer. They’re a thin layer of gel-like fluid thatprovides cushion/padding for the tissue above it.

Type 4 collagen has the important job of forming basal lamina, which is found in endothelial cells that form tissue thatsurround organs, muscles and fat. Basal lamina are needed for various nerve and blood vessel functions. Theyline the majority of our digestive organs and respiratory surfaces. Basal lamina can be found in the spaces between the top layer of skin/tissue and the deepest layer. They’re a thin layer of gel-like fluid thatprovides cushion/padding for the tissue above it. Type 5/Type V: This type is needed to make the surface of cells, as well as hair strands and tissue found in women’s placentas (theorgan that develops in the uterus during pregnancy, provides oxygen and nutrients to the growing baby, and removes waste).

This type is needed to make the surface of cells, as well as hair strands and tissue found in women’s placentas (theorgan that develops in the uterus during pregnancy, provides oxygen and nutrients to the growing baby, and removes waste). Type 10/Type X: Type 10 helps withnew bone formation and forming articular cartilage. It’s involved in the process of endochondral ossification, which is how bone tissue is created in mammals.It’s been found to be beneficial for bone fracture healing and repairing of synovial joints.

How to prevent collagen loss

Our ancestors chowed down on quite a bit of collagen as a natural way of life, since earlier traditional diets incorporated whole-animal eating. Simply put, they ate many animal parts, like skin, tendons and ligaments, that we now commonly avoidor discard.

Luckily, it’s becoming easier than ever to “get back to the basics.” One of my favorite ways to increase collagen consumption is by making a homemade bone broth, like my chicken bone broth recipeor beef bone broth recipe.

It’s a healthy, delicious and cost-effective way to use parts of an animal that can’t be eaten directly — no waste here!

Bone broth is also insanely good for you. As these inedible animal parts simmer for hours or days, they release collagen in an easy-to-absorb broth.

You also want to limit or avoid collagen-destroying foods, such as refined carbs, fried foods, sugar-sweetened beverages and processed meats.

Collagen supplements, like collagen protein powder, are another easy way to increase your intake. Make sure that you get your powder from grass-fed, pasture-raised cows (with no antibiotics or chemicals).

Collagen supplements can be mixed into smoothies, soups or even into baked goods to provide healthy benefits without adding any taste to your favorite meals.

For your skin, you can also try microneedling, or collagen induction therapy. It’s a minimally invasive skin treatment in which a dermatologist or aesthetician intentionally creates tiny punctures in the top layer of skin using micro-fine needles.

Supplements and dosage

When it comes to choosing a collagen supplement, you want to consider which form is best for you — for example, powder or capsules — and also which types best suit your needs.

While some supplements may contain only one or two types of collagen, othercollagen productsmay offer a blend of several different types.

When looking for an oral collagen supplement, ideally choose a hydrolyzed collagen peptide product, such as a powder, which features the type that’s most absorbable. Look for terms like “collagen peptides,” “collagen hydrolysate” or “hydrolyzed collagen” on the ingredients label of your supplement to ensure you get the real deal.

Collagen peptides supplements

Collagen peptides contain the same exact set of amino acids and nutrients as collagen but have undergone a process called hydrolysis to break them down into shorter chains of proteins.

Not only can hydrolyzed collagen be dissolved in both hot or cold water, but it’s also much easier for your stomach to break down and digest. It also has a high bioavailability and can be absorbed into the bloodstream more readily than regular collagen protein, giving you more bang for your buck when it comes to nutrition.

Best of all, collagen peptides can help improve skin and hair, relieve joint pain, and optimize the health of your gut.

How to use

Is it good to take collagen every day? For most people, yes.

The top ways to consume more include:

Making or drinking real bone broth.

Using protein powder made from bone broth in recipes. You can consume bone broth on its own or use it in all sorts of sweet and savory recipes depending on the type of product.

made from bone broth in recipes. You can consume bone broth on its own or use it in all sorts of sweet and savory recipes depending on the type of product. Taking supplements. A supplement can be found typically as hydrolyzed collagen, which helps form new collagen — this may take the form of collagen protein powder or collagen pills. When you hydrolyze collagen, peptides become bioavailable.

Eating a well-rounded diet that helps increase absorption of the peptides you may supplement with.

Collagen vs. gelatin

Collagen vs. gelatin: Is it different than gelatin, and how does it differ from other proteins already found inside in the body?

Gelatin is derived from collagen — when collagen breaks down, it becomes gelatin.

The process can be found in bone broth: Bones are loaded with collagen, and as the bones simmer in broth during the cooking process that takes place over one to two days, the collagen slowly breaks down into gelatin.

Gelatin was actually one of the first foods used as medical treatment in ancient China.

Gelatin is great for people with food allergies or sensitivities. It even helps their bodies manage difficult-to-digest foods better long term by helping repair parts of the gastrointestinal tract.

As a rich source of gelatin, sources of collagen like bone broth can facilitate healing of the mucosal lining, which means improvements in nutrient absorption and less risk for leaky gut (particles leaching out from the gut to where they shouldn’t be).

In other words, gelatin is full of the same good stuff, just in a different form.

Side effects

Fortunately, negative collagen side effects are rare. Most people who experience negative side effects either went over recommended dosages or have pre-existing allergies.

Check the sources of collagen on the supplement bottle. If you’re allergic to fish and fish collagen is used in the product, then obviously avoid.

If the supplement only lists the collagen types, then it’s important to know that type 2 is usually chicken, while types 1 and 3 can be bovine, fish or egg whites. If you are allergic is any of those proteins, then steer clear.

It’s not really a collagen powder side effect, but one complaint some users register may be a bad aftertaste from the powder or pills. This bad taste will go away in a few minutes, but it can usually be avoided altogether by taking the powder in a smoothie, for example.

Frequently asked questions

What are the benefits of taking collagen?

There are several potential benefits:

Improved Skin Health: It can enhance skin elasticity, hydration and smoothness while reducing the appearance of wrinkles.

Joint Health Support: Helps alleviate joint pain and improve joint function, particularly in individuals with osteoarthritis.

Bone Strength: It may increase bone density and reduce the risk of fractures.

Hair and Nail Strength: Promotes thicker hair growth and reduces nail brittleness.

Gut Health: May support gut lining integrity and reduce symptoms of conditions like leaky gut.

Muscle Mass: Contributes to muscle mass maintenance and recovery.

Heart Health: May improve artery flexibility, reducing the risk of cardiovascular issues.

Is collagen worth using?

For many people, collagen supplements are worth using, especially if they aim to improve skin health, joint function or overall aging concerns. The benefits may vary based on age, diet and health goals.

Clinical studies suggest noticeable improvements when used consistently for at least eight to 12 weeks.

What is collagen-rich food?

Foods that are good sources include:

Animal Products: Bone broth, chicken skin, pork skin, fish skin.

High-Gelatin Foods: Gelatin is a cooked form of collagen found in jellies, marshmallows and some desserts.

Nutrients Supporting Collagen Production: Foods high in vitamin C (citrus fruits, bell peppers), proline (eggs, dairy), glycine (meat, poultry, seafood), and zinc (nuts, seeds).

Is collagen OK every day?

Yes, it is generally safe for daily use. Most studies recommend 2.5–10 grams daily, depending on the targeted benefits (e.g., skin health, joint support).

Always follow the dosage instructions on the supplement label.

Who should not take collagen?

Individuals who should avoid or consult a doctor before taking it include:

People with Allergies: Especially to fish, shellfish or eggs, as many supplements are derived from these sources.

Pregnant or Breastfeeding Women: Limited research is available on its use during pregnancy or breastfeeding.

Individuals with Chronic Conditions: Anyone with kidney disease or other metabolic disorders should consult their healthcare providers first.

What is the downside of taking collagen?

While generally safe, potential downsides include:

Mild Digestive Issues: Such as bloating, gas or diarrhea.

Taste or Smell: Some find the taste or smell unpleasant.

Cost: Supplements can be expensive for long-term use.

Allergic Reactions: Rare but possible in sensitive individuals.

Do collagen supplements interact with other medications?

Collagen supplements are generally considered safe and have a low risk of interaction. However, individuals taking medications for the following should be careful:

Blood Pressure: It may mildly affect blood pressure.

Diabetes: Some amino acids could influence blood sugar levels.

Anticoagulants: The supplement may interact with blood-thinning medications.

If you are on prescription medications, consult a healthcare professional before starting any supplements.

Final thoughts