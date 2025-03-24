Collagenetics 2-in-1 Red Light Therapy Prep & Tanning Lotion - 9 oz. • £29.62 (2025)

See Details on eBayavailable at

Unsold See similar items £29.62 Buy It Now, £14.75 Shipping, 30-Day Returns, eBay Money Back Guarantee

Seller: musbo-75 ✉️ (258) 99.6%, Location: Chicago, Illinois, US, Ships to: AMERICAS & many other countries, Item: 235945294372 Collagenetics 2-in-1 Red Light Therapy Prep & Tanning Lotion - 9 oz.. Collagenetics is a miracle break-through, total face and body skin care system. With one product you can do it all. Apply the lotion to your entire body following exfoliation and prior to Red Light Therapy and then go straight into the tanning bed! Collagenetics 2-in-1 Red Light Therapy Prep & Tanning Lotion - 9 oz. Description Collagenetics is a miracle break-through, total face and body skin care system. COLLAGENETICS 2-IN-1 LOTION is the newest product to this innovative regime. The 2-in-1 lotion has been formulated for those tanners who have chosen to utilize both the red light therapy and tanning in the same day. With one product you can do it all. Apply the lotion to your entire body following exfoliation and prior to Red Light Therapy and then go straight into the tanning bed! Your skin will be prepped for your red light session and then ready to get fast, dark tanning results without the need to apply a separate product. All of these formulas have been scientifically designed to work in conjunction with each other to help erase the appearance of aging and take your skin back to its youthful look. Ideal to use as the foundation of your daily skin care regime, they have also been formulated to work with Red Light Therapy for optimum results to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and signs of aging. Prepares the skin for Red Light Therapy. Blended with multiple accelerators that work to speed up the tanning process for fast, dark tanning results. Renovage - firms, hydrates and plumps the skin, increases levels of collagen. Matrixyl- targets and fills in fine lines and wrinkles pH Stabilizers help the skin to achieve optimal pH levels. Acai, Pomegranate, Goji and Lychee Fruit Extracts – natural extracts that work to boost moisture and revitalize the skin for a fresh, rejuvenated appearance, help to erase the signs of aging for a more youthful complexion. Helps the skin to retain its natural moisture. Features: Prepares the skin for Red Light Therapy. Blended with multiple accelerators that work to speed up the tanning process for fast, dark tanning results. Renovage - firms, hydrates and plumps the skin, increases levels of collagen. Matrixyl- targets and fills in fine lines and wrinkles. pH Stabilizers help the skin to achieve optimal pH levels. Product Details: Item Form: Lotion Skin Type: All Material Type Free: Paraben Free Brand: Devoted Creations Product Benefits: Hydrating Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No Package Dimensions : 8.58 x 3.03 x 2.01 inches; 8.8 ounces Item model number : SGB00CSM4O00US UPC : Manufacturer : Devoted Creations Handling We will ship all orders within 3 business day of payment. Delivery We ship from US to Global 40 Countiries with Fedex Connect Plus ( Fastest service ) and Use always DDP method ( duties paid) Return Policy All items qualify for returns within 15 days of receipt. Buyer is responsible for return shipping on any item that is not damaged. Feedback We take our reputation seriously, we buy and sell online, so we understand the value of trust. If you are unsatisfied with your order, please contact us and we will work with you to resolve it to your satisfaction.

  • Condition: New
  • EAN: 0876244008344
  • MPN: SG_B00CSM4O00_US
  • UPC: 876244008344
  • Brand: Devoted Creations
See Also
Wondering What Tanning Lotion to Use in Tanning Bed?Top 5 Best Tanning Bed Accelerator of 2025Why Is Trump's Face Orange? Unpacking The Mystery Behind The TintTop 20 Best Tanning Bed Lotion With Bronzers of 2025

PicClick Insights - Collagenetics 2-in-1 Red Light Therapy Prep & Tanning Lotion - 9 oz. PicClick Exclusive

  • £28.51 Buy It Now

  • £27.52 Buy It Now

  • £37.14 Buy It Now

Collagenetics 2-in-1 Red Light Therapy Prep & Tanning Lotion - 9 oz. • £29.62 (2025)

References

Top Articles
Finally, a Face Wash That Won’t Make Your Eczema Angry AF
Safely Trim Your Cat's Claws At Home With Our 6 Favorite Cat Nail Clippers
Nailed It: The 6 Best Cat Nail Clippers On the Market
Latest Posts
The 25 Best Cat Nail Clippers and Trimmers - Cat Life Daily
8 Best Cat Nail Clippers - Cats.com
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Rueben Jacobs

Last Updated:

Views: 6258

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (77 voted)

Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Rueben Jacobs

Birthday: 1999-03-14

Address: 951 Caterina Walk, Schambergerside, CA 67667-0896

Phone: +6881806848632

Job: Internal Education Planner

Hobby: Candle making, Cabaret, Poi, Gambling, Rock climbing, Wood carving, Computer programming

Introduction: My name is Rueben Jacobs, I am a cooperative, beautiful, kind, comfortable, glamorous, open, magnificent person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.