Colombian court says song recorded by Karol G and J Balvin violated the rights of children (2025)

By: Manuel Rueda, The Associated Press

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A high court in Colombia ruled on Tuesday that “+57,” a song recorded last year by urban music stars J Balvin and Karol G, violated the rights of children because its lyrics “sexualized” minors.

In a 14-page ruling, the court ordered Karol G, J Balvin and several other reggaeton singers who helped to record the song to refrain from publishing music that violates the rights of children and teenagers.

“Sexualizing minors reduces them to becoming objects of desire, and exposes them to risks that can affect their development,” the court said.

The song generated controversy in Colombia when it was released in November, with organizations that defend the rights of children quickly calling for its removal. Music critics also gave the song poor reviews with Rolling Stone’s Spanish language website calling it a “disaster.”

The song, which is named after Colombia’s telephone country code, talks about a young woman who goes partying “despite having an owner.” The woman, “who has been a hot mama since she was 14,” enters a disco and begins to do shots.

Karol G, whose real name is Carolina Giraldo, apologized for the song on her Instagram account last year, saying that the lyrics had been “taken out of context” but also adding that she realized she had “a lot to learn.”

An apology also was issued by J Balvin, who is referred to in the court ruling by his real name of Jose Alvaro Osorio.

After criticism of the song mounted, a new version of “+57” was published on YouTube in which the lyrics refer to a woman who has been a “hot mama since she was 18.”

The song was recorded in Karol G’s hometown of Medellin, a city that has become famous for nurturing several famous reggaeton singers.

Medellin has become Colombia’s main tourist destination, but it has also struggled to protect minors from sexual predators, who visit the city in search of young women.

