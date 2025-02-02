Colored Contact Lenses, Online Color Contacts, Eye Lens Fashion (2025)

Welcome to Coloured Contacts! We are an online retailer of colored contact lenses dedicated to giving customers the opportunity to totally transform their eye color. Our contacts are perfect for helping customers achieve brand new natural eye colors and to add some extra detail to Cosplays and fancy dress costumes. You’ll find an abundance of style and quality in every color contact lens; so make sure to browse our full collection so you can find the absolute perfect pair of lenses for you.

Colored Contact Lenses

The beauty of colored contacts is that they come in so many designs that each suit all kinds of occasions. Those who love fancy dress and costumes just can’t get enough of adding a pair of color lenses to their look. Another one of the most popular ways to put color tinted contacts to good use is through completely transforming your natural eye color on a day-to-day basis! If you’re fed up with the eye tone you were born with then why not treat yourself to a new shade with some of our products.

You should know that eye health and customer ocular safety is of paramount importance to us which is why we’ve made sure to only stock the best quality contact lenses from the best lens manufacturers. If you’ve been browsing the internet wondering where to buy colored contacts, then let us give you some reasons why you should stop by and shop at Coloured Contacts.

FDA Contact Lenses : all of the products we sell are made in accordance with FDA consumer regulations. This means all of our contact lenses are made from the highest quality materials. All of our costume lenses are FDA approved Halloween contacts meaning your eyes are sure to be safe when you’re enjoying using contact lenses during the holidays.

Best Colored Contacts: we stock lenses from reputable colored contact lens brands that combine both quality and style in their products. They produce reliable and stylish contact lenses which are certain not to disappoint. For our best contact lens styles, make sure to visit our best sellers to see what's trending on our site.

FCLCA Compliant: our Optician Check during the checkout process ensures that all orders are approved by a qualified optometrist or eye doctor before they are dispatched. This ensures that customers receive contact lenses as per their prescription. See more about below about how the RX Check & Verification Process works.

Fast, Free USA Delivery: with many of our top Halloween contact lens designs and natural colors stocked in our US fulfilment center, you can enjoy speedy shipping on selected products. See all the designs available from our colored contacts US shipping warehouse. Perfect for those last-minute parties and events!

We’re always here to help when it comes to colored contact lens aftercare. Our service goes beyond simply providing you with high-quality good-looking lenses. With a selection of contact lens cases and solution available, you can keep everything organized when it comes to caring for your lenses. See our comprehensive Care Guides for information about our contact lenses, eye health & safety, and how to use your color contact lenses.

Shop Colored Contact Lenses USA Online

Coming in a diverse selection of natural looking designs, our range of fashion contact lenses also includes a plethora of natural effect shades. The lens coloration is designed to replicate the look of an iris with a solid limbal ring for an extra effect. These contacts are a perfect cosmetic product to add to your makeup kit. Enhance your beauty look with the most popular natural colors here:

Aqua Contact Lenses

Blue Contact Lenses

Brown Contact Lenses

Green Contact Lenses

Hazel Contact Lenses

As well as these natural looking colored contacts, you can always check out plenty of purple, violet, grey and silver lenses with some unique and alternative natural looks. There are no limits to which style you can choose when planning to unlock a whole new natural look. We think you’ll be spoiled for choice when you shop natural colored contact lenses with us.

When it comes to natural designs, customers always ask us about natural eye color coverage. There are plenty of lenses that come with natural shades in both light and dark tones so it can be tricky to figure out which lenses will be best for you. If you want to know more about which designs are the best colored contacts for dark eyes then check out our dedicated section, here.

The coloration used in the lens manufacture ensures that you get a full-color transformation without your natural shade peeping through. While colored contact lenses for dark eyes do produce more of a block design, the detail in the iris ensures the effect remains as realistic-looking as possible.

Halloween Contacts USA: Prepare To Scare

We cannot forget about Halloween! We want you to take your costumes to bone-chilling new heights for our favorite holiday season of the year, our Halloween colored contacts are sure to make any fancy dress costume stand out from the crowd. No matter which Zombie, Werewolf, Vampire or Demon lens you incorporate into your horror makeup, we’re sure that any of our special effects contacts will look freakily fantastic when worn.

Blind Contact Lenses

Black Contact Lenses

Halloween Contact Lenses

White Contact Lenses

Zombie Contact Lenses

When shopping for contact lenses for Halloween, make sure to check our costume ideas blog posts for some cool costumes and makeup. Our blog is always full of neat ideas on how you can put our lenses to good use. For even more inspiration, our new gallery feature includes customer and affiliate images of our products being worn. We love it when customers get creative and share pictures of their favorite colored contact styles they want to try out the most.

Even the most discrete eye color transformations can have a massive effect. This is all the more relevant if you want to perfect your costume or Cosplay with a pair of Cosplay contact lenses. Cosplay costumes are all about the fine details, and this extends to your eyes. With some of our character lenses, you can really hone in on getting an exact character match. If you have a costume planned or a brand new look ready for your next competition, contest or convention then make sure you’re ready with some costume contact lenses. We are sure you will see plenty of people with funky eye colors at popular Comic Cons in America such as:

San Diego Comic-Con International

New York Comic-Con

WonderCon, Anaheim

Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo

If you’re looking to delve deeper into our style options, then we can’t recommend our Ninja contact lenses enough! These styles are guaranteed to add some serious style to any anime or manga-inspired outfit. Some of our animal styled lenses are great wild eye contacts that can be used in any ferocious costume. We have a pretty cool range of dragon and snake eye lenses to add to the list of already popular cat eye contact lenses – make sure to check out all the options!

RX Check & Verification Process

When you are shopping color contact lenses US there are a few things to consider. Before purchasing lenses, we always recommend that customers check their eye suitability either with their optometrist or eye doctor. Even if you’re simply shopping for non corrective colored contact lenses, your eye shape and health must be taken into consideration.

If you have astigmatism or any other eye condition, you’ll need to make sure the contacts you buy are the right ones for you. We have plenty of online guides and customer services guidance ready for any customer who wants advice on buying contacts for the first time. We will talk you through the easy steps of purchasing from the USA, including:

RX Check/Verification

Corrective Styles Available (If Required)

How To Read Your RX – Click Here

The RX verification process is an essential step for customers shopping colored contacts USA. The US legally requires customers to process and RX check to ensure the contact lenses they are purchasing are suited to their eyes. While this may sound scary, it isn’t as complicated as you may think.

When you have chosen your contact lenses and have reached the checkout you will be asked to select your optometrist. Doing so will enable our system to automatically send them an RX check which they are required to either accept or decline.

If your eye doctor agrees that the lenses you have chosen are suitable for your eyes then your order will be processed. If they decline your optician check your order may be cancelled and refunded. In this situation, we advise consulting with your optometrist to find out why they declined your request and if there are any alternative pairs of novelty colored contact lenses that are more suitable.

Your optometrist may decline your check if the diameter or base curve does not match your eyes, or if the power or corrective lenses you have chosen is incorrect. Please note that the RX check applies to both corrective and non-corrective lenses.

Corrective Colored Contact Lenses

With our ever-expanding range, customers can now also pick up corrective colored contacts. With plenty of strengths available, you can find a pair of lenses to match your exact prescription. This makes it possible for even more customers to enjoy a new look with RX colored contacts.

Whilst we want you to make the most of Cosplay costumes, we also want you to see the world in a whole new way. Those who have to deal with Myopia (short-sightedness) will use glasses or contact lenses to see correctly, which will affect how you look and how you see when you wear colored contacts. Coloured Contacts is here to provide you with corrective colored contact lenses which can correct your blurry vision and change your eye color at the same time.

There are a number of natural effect lenses that you can use just like your regular contact lenses, but this time you will have a different colored eye. Alternatively, you can make the trek through a Cosplay convention center a little easier with clearer vision and a novelty lens to suit your costume. These are the best colored prescription contact lenses for dark eyes so everyone can enjoy them. We have designs of colored contacts with vision correction in everything from cats to zombies, so there is sure to be a design that suits your outfit and perfectly matches your eyes.

All You Need To Know About Colored Contacts

Although the design is a huge part of any colored contact lens purchase, there are a lot of other factors which are essential to consider when buying your lenses. Our range is currently made up of soft colored contact lenses which are made from lightweight and durable materials. This applies to whichever duration lenses you choose.

Are you considering purchasing one day lenses? The main factor you’ll love about a pair of daily colored contact lenses is that you can enjoy all the positives of hassle-free care, as single use lenses are disposable and for one wear only. Ideal if you’re looking to incorporate lenses into your daily beauty routine. The single use colored contacts are also a popular option around Halloween as you can have a thrilling new eye style and then simply dispose of the lenses after.

If you’re planning on sticking with your contacts for a longer duration then you’ll definitely be more suited to some of our extended wear contact lenses. With wear duration of 90 days up to 365 days, you can enjoy the transformation again and again. If you find a style you know you’ll love, then make sure to see if there are any 1 year contact lenses available in your new look. These contacts will take more time to clean and care for, but with some of the gorgeous styles available, we’re sure that it’ll be worth it.

We’re one of the biggest and best places to buy colored contact lenses online, so make sure to have a good search through all of the unique and exciting products we have to offer. Whilst we are proud to offer cheap colored contacts to our customers, these lenses by no means reduce the quality of the products. See our colouredcontacts.com review category on our blog to see just how much users have enjoyed our lenses.

Our lenses are stored in sterile solution and packaged to ensure they get to our customers in prime condition. As well as enjoying the benefits of fast and affordable delivery, customers can receive some of the best colored contacts available to their doorstep in the blink of an eye!

Don’t forget about all the extra accessories. We’re always there and ready for some much-needed cleaning products to help you keep your contacts clean. With plenty of fun and funky colored contact lens cases available (as well as some essential lens care solution) you’re sure to find the aftercare part of colored contact lens buying a simple process.

For everything and anything on colored contacts, you’ve come to the right online store! No matter what eye lens color you’re looking for, we’ll have everything covered. Make sure to think of Coloured Contacts for your next new eye color transformation. Believe us when we say the new eye color possibilities are well and truly endless!

Is colouredcontacts.com a legitimate website?

Coloured Contacts a long-term website that has been selling coloured contacts to customers around the world for many years. We fulfil thousands of orders every month to a growing number of new and loyal customers. We are not like the pop-up and dropship contact lens shops you may see scattered across internet searches. We focus on quality products, detailed user guides and a friendly UK based customer services team to advise and support you through your coloured contacts journey. We have a vast amount of verified customer reviews, a strong and loyal base of influencers who support us and our products. Our USA and UK warehouse distribution centres allow us to offer faster, tracked and reliable shipping which cannot be said for many other online retailers.