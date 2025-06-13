Comedian Jim Davidson offered to 'buy GB News' as he hits major career landmark (2025)

Jim Davidson now runs his own TV channel UStreme (Image: Andy Stenning/Reach)

The comedian admitted he offered to "buy GB News" (Image: Publicity Picture)

"I wrote to the boss of GB news and I said, 'You know, what UStreme should buy you. Are you for sale? Because we could really turn you into a comedy programme - because they seem to look at the mad side of the news as well, especially in the evening programmes. "And I love GB news, and I love the presenters and I thought, 'Well, we could sit hand in hand here'. The news just it writes itself [at the moment]. It's the best comedy writer that Britain has," he quipped. Express.co.uk has contacted GB News for comment. After years of working for the BBC presenting huge shows such as The Generation Game and Big Break, Jim now makes editorial decisions and oversees programming alongside his presenting work. This is despite initial panic that he wouldn't "be able to do this (his show) once a week or twice a week" due to the pressure of creating material. However, world events have ensured he has plenty to comment on, and the channel is going from strength to strength. He admits: "It really is exhausting. I do two hours those days (his show), and when I come off, I feel like I've been in the ring with Mike Tyson but it is exciting," he enthused.

