Common questions about budesonide nasal spray (2025)

When you first use budesonide nasal spray, your symptoms will not get better straight away. It takes a few days for it to start working and can take several weeks for it to reach its full effect.

If you bought the spray from a pharmacy or shop, check the leaflet that comes with it. This will tell you when to speak to your doctor or pharmacist if you feel no better after using the spray. This is usually after 7 to 14 days.

If you use the spray for hay fever, it's best to start using it at least a couple of weeks before the hay fever season starts. Many people notice they get symptoms around the same time each year.

If you use the spray for nasal polyps, it can take 1 to 2 months for your symptoms to improve.