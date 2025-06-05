Common questions about budesonide nasal spray (2025)

How does budesonide nasal spray work?

Budesonide nasal spray is a corticosteroid, or steroid medicine.

It works by reducing the swelling, mucus, itching and irritation you can get in your nose when you have allergies or hay fever.

See Also
Budesonide: Uses, Dosage, Side Effects, Warnings - Drugs.comThe Long-Term Effects of Budesonide Nasal Irrigation in Chronic Rhinosinusitis with AsthmaBudesonide Nasal Side Effects: Common, Severe, Long TermBudesonide nasal (Rhinocort): Uses, Side Effects, Interactions, Pictures, Warnings & Dosing - WebMD

It can take a little longer to work than antihistamine sprays, but the effects last for longer.

If you're using it to treat nasal polyps, it can reduce the swelling and irritation of the lining of your nose so your polyps shrink.

When will I feel better?

When you first use budesonide nasal spray, your symptoms will not get better straight away. It takes a few days for it to start working and can take several weeks for it to reach its full effect.

If you bought the spray from a pharmacy or shop, check the leaflet that comes with it. This will tell you when to speak to your doctor or pharmacist if you feel no better after using the spray. This is usually after 7 to 14 days.

If you use the spray for hay fever, it's best to start using it at least a couple of weeks before the hay fever season starts. Many people notice they get symptoms around the same time each year.

See Also
Budesonide Nasal Spray: MedlinePlus Drug Information

If you use the spray for nasal polyps, it can take 1 to 2 months for your symptoms to improve.

Are there any long-term side effects?

Budesonide nasal spray is unlikely to have any lasting harmful effects if you follow the instructions that come with it, or use it as your doctor recommends.

However, children and teenagers need to have their height and weight monitored carefully if they're using budesonide nasal spray for a long time. This is to make sure the steroid is not affecting their growth.

The nasal spray delivers a small amount of steroid medicine exactly where you need it. This limits the amount of steroid reaching the rest of your body. It also keeps the risk of side effects as low as possible.

Do I need a steroid card?

You may need a steroid card if you're regularly using budesonide nasal spray with other steroids, such as a steroid inhaler. This can cause your adrenal glands to make less of the hormones your body needs, such as cortisol (known as the stress hormone). This is known as adrenal insufficiency.

Your doctor or pharmacist will assess your risk of adrenal insufficiency based on the type and dose of steroids you're taking and may recommend that you carry a steroid emergency card (red card). This card is the size of a credit card and fits in your wallet or purse.

Will it affect my contraception?

Budesonide does not affect any type of contraception, including the combined pill and emergency contraception.

Can I drive or ride a bike?

For most people, using budesonide nasal spray will not affect their ability to drive a car or cycle.

Can I drink alcohol while using budesonide nasal spray?

Yes, you can drink alcohol if you're using budesonide nasal spray.

Page last reviewed: 16 August 2023
Next review due: 16 August 2026

Common questions about budesonide nasal spray (2025)

References

Top Articles
From Disneyland to rugby’s big dance: How tiny Desi became a big deal in footy
Will Telegram Integration Save Pi Crypto? XAI Linked Ton Better?
Lisa Smith lawyers argue no legal system could convict her of Isis membership
Latest Posts
Cameraman left bloodied after Dutton’s football kick goes astray
How many mass killings in the US have been linked to ISIS?
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Lidia Grady

Last Updated:

Views: 6034

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (65 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Lidia Grady

Birthday: 1992-01-22

Address: Suite 493 356 Dale Fall, New Wanda, RI 52485

Phone: +29914464387516

Job: Customer Engineer

Hobby: Cryptography, Writing, Dowsing, Stand-up comedy, Calligraphy, Web surfing, Ghost hunting

Introduction: My name is Lidia Grady, I am a thankful, fine, glamorous, lucky, lively, pleasant, shiny person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.