Complete Guide on Anti-Ageing: How to Look Younger After 30? (2025)

Introduction

Ageing is a natural process, and it is basically a privilege. It means you have lived a long and fruitful life. However, signs of ageing should only appear when you have aged, not in your early 30s! With increasing environmental stressors, poor lifestyles, pollution, and stress, we are all experiencing signs of ageing in our 20s and 30s.

If you are someone who has started noticing early signs of premature ageing, it is time to give your skin some love. If you care for your skin, you can stop and even reverse the symptoms of ageing. Wondering how? In this blog, we will cover everything from how to get younger-looking skin to anti-aging tips.

Let’s dive into it.

What are the Signs of Ageing?

Wondering how to know if you are experiencing pre-mature ageing? Here are some common signs of ageing skin and why they happen:

1. Wrinkles and Fine Lines

Wrinkles are the first and worst signs of ageing, aren’t they? These are small creases that appear on our skin, especially around the eyes, mouth, and forehead. They can be a real pain as the skin starts to look loose and saggy.

Wrinkles form due to loss of collagen and reduced skin elasticity over time.

2. Loose and Sagging Skin

As we age, we start losing collagen and elastin, which are proteins that keep skin firm. Our skin may start to droop, especially around the jawline, cheeks, and neck. The skin becomes thinner over time and looks dull.

3. Dry and Rough Skin

Ageing skin produces less natural oil, making it feel drier and rougher. Harsh weather, sun exposure, and dehydration can make dryness worse. This is why it is important to keep your skin hydrated, especially in your late 20s.

4. Age Spots

A common sign of ageing is getting brown or dark spots that appear on the face, hands, and arms. They are caused by years of sun exposure, which increases melanin production in certain areas of our skin.

5. Larger Pores

As skin loses firmness, pores stretch and become more visible. Your pores may appear bigger, especially around the nose and cheeks.

4 Tips To Look Younger After 30’s

Ageing is natural, but with the right lifestyle and Ayurvedic remedies, you can keep your skin youthful and glowing. Here are some anti aging tips to slow down ageing:

1. Stay Hydrated with Herbal Infusions

Staying hydrated is the best thing that you can do for your skin. It is recommended to drink at least 2-3 litres of water every day. Drink warm water with lemon in the morning to flush out toxins. You should also drink herbal teas like Tulsi and Ashwagandha to support skin health.

2. Protect Skin from Sun Exposure

You might not know this, but sun exposure can significantly increase your skin ageing. Long hours of sun exposure can lead to hyperpigmentation, fine lines, spots, tanning, dullness, and many more skin problems. So, what should you do?

Use natural sunscreen like Sadhev’s ayurvedic sunscreen with SPF 30 before stepping out.

Cover your skin with light cotton clothes and wear a hat or scarf if you are going to be in the sun for long durations. Reapply the sunscreen every 3 hours.

3. Use Retinol Alternatives and Bakuchiol

Retinol is the most effective anti-ageing solution that can increase collagen production and improve skin elasticity. But retinol can have several side effects like irritation, redness, dryness, itching, and sun sensitivity, as it is a very active ingredient.

Switch to plant-based retinol alternatives like mastic resin and bakuchi oil to get the benefits without the side effects.

4. Get Quality Sleep (Pitta-Pacifying Routine)

Getting proper sleep is very important to ensure proper healing of your skin. You should sleep by 10 PM to allow the body to repair and rejuvenate, according to Ayurveda. You can also drink warm turmeric milk or chamomile tea before bed to get a deep sleep and rest.

Natural Anti-Ageing Products Available at Sadhev

Check out Sadhev’s range of anti-ageing products available for you:

Ayurvedic Anti-Wrinkle Cream

If you want younger looking skin, try Sadhev’s Ayurvedic anti-wrinkle cream made with naturally derived retinol from mastic resin. It also has bakuchiol to hydrate your skin and boost collagen production.

Anti-wrinkle Serum

For someone in their 30s, if you are wondering how to stop skin ageing or how to look younger after 30, you need an anti-wrinkle serum. Serums work more effectively as it can penetrate deeper into the layers of skin. Use bakuchiol serum everyday to get younger looking skin.

Conclusion

Now that you know how to look younger than age, follow these effective young skin tips and watch your beauty transform. With these tips to look younger, you can get naturally glowing and youthful skin. Opt for ayurvedic anti-ageing creams and serums to get the best results.

You can check out Sadhev for some amazing luxury Ayurvedic products. Explore our range of ayurvedic skincare products and haircare products.

Faqs

how do get younger-looking skin after 30's?

To get younger-looking skin after your 30s, you should keep your skin hydrated by drinking plenty of water and applying aloe vera gel. Use naturally derived retinol and bakuchi oil to get a youthful glow.

How to stop skin ageing?

To stop skin ageing, apply Bakuchi oil or plant-based retinol to reduce wrinkles naturally. You can use Ayurvedic anti-ageing serum every day to prevent signs of ageing.

How can I look attractive at 30?

A naturally glowing and healthy skin is always attractive. To maintain healthy skin, use Ayurvedic products like Ayurvedic sunscreen, anti-ageing cream, or saffron bathing bar.

Which face shape ages fastest?

Square and rectangular faces may show ageing faster as they lose fat more quickly. Using natural retinol from Bakuchi oil helps maintain skin elasticity and slows down sagging.

Which food to eat to look younger?

Here are some foods known to slow ageing and give you youthful-looking skin. Eat Amla, soaked almonds, walnuts, sesame seeds, and turmeric to boost collagen. Drink Ashwagandha milk at night to repair skin cells. Consume ghee for deep skin nourishment and hydration.