Complete Guide to Brewing Runescape Dragonwilds Potions - gamer.org (2025)

Summary Runescape Dragonwilds potions can make combat, crafting, and collecting easier with boosted stats and effects.

Players need to build a pottery Wheel, Kiln, and Brewing Cauldron to be able to brew potions.

All potion recipes consist of: Clay Vessel + herb + second ingredient and are brewed in the Brewing Cauldron with Charcoal as fuel.

Runescape Dragonwilds potions provide many different effects that can make survival in Ashenfall much, much easier. These consumables are unlike regular food and drinks. If you want to gain powerful buffs, skills enhancement, and healing, you’d best be spending time with your Brewing Cauldron! Let’s explore how to build facilities, gather ingredients, and finaly brew potions in the game.

Unlocking the Brewing Cauldron and Other Crafting Buildings

Before you can start creating Runescape Dragonwilds potions, you’ll need to unlock some crafting stations first. The most important one is the Brewing Cauldron, where you’ll actually brew the potions. You’ll need the other two, which are the Pottery Wheel and the Kiln, to make Clay Vessels. These vessels are where you’ll store the potions in.

To unlock all three crafting stations, you have to mine Clay for the first time.

Head to the swamp near Bramblemead Valley, in the northeastern parts

Look for Clay nodes, which will appear as red blocks upon boulders

Mine them to unlock the recipes (you can keep mining to get extra for Clay Vessels)

Brewing Cauldron

16x Ash Logs

6x Coarse Thread

10x Rune Essence

6x Clay

Pottery Wheel

12x Ash Logs

8x Stone

4x Coarse Thread

Kiln

8x Ash Logs

20x Stone

6x Clay

10x Fire Runes

How to Brew Runescape Dragonwilds Potions

After unlocking and building all the required crafting structures, you’re then ready to brew your first Runescape Dragonwilds potions! You first have to make the Clay Vessels, as they’re an essential ingredient for your potion recipe.

Making Clay Vessels

Interact with the Pottery Wheel Craft 1x Clay Vessel (Unfired) with 1x Clay Go to the Kiln and fire the 1x Clay Vessel (Unfired) to make 1x Clay Vessel

Brewing Potions

Interact with the Brewing Cauldron Place ingredients in the top slots (one herb, one Clay Vessel, and one secondary ingredient) Add Charcoal to the middle fuel slot Press the button to start brewing

Pro tip: Cast Superheat on the cauldron to greatly speed up the brewing process.

Runescape Dragonwilds Potions Recipes

All potion recipes need Clay Vessel, so it will automatically occupy one slot in the Brewing Cauldron. The other two slots need to be filled with a herb and a second ingredient. There are four herbs in Runescape Dragonwilds: Harralander, Marrentill, Snapdragon, and Toadflax. Here are the recipes for potions made with each herb:

Harralander

with Redberries: Weak healing Potion

with Bittercap Mushroom: Antipoison Potion

with Antler: Lumberjack Potion

with Clay: Quarrymaster Potion

Marrentill

with Small Animal Fang: Focused Attack Potion

with Animal Bone: Focused Mining Potion

with Feathers: Focused Woodcutting Potion

with Redberries: Focused Artisan Potion

with Flax: Focused Construction Potion

with Cabbage: Focused Cooking Potion

with Coarse Animal Fur: Focused Runecrafting Potion

Snapdragon

with 2x Dwellberries: Healing Potion

with Ground Granite: Attack Potion

Toadflax

(no currently known potion recipes)

Where to Find Brewing Ingredients

Herbs

Marrentill: Found in the swamp northeast of Bramblemead Valley

Harralander: Also found in the northeastern swamp area (less common than Marrentill)

Snapdragon: Rare herb found in more dangerous areas of the map

Secondary Ingredients

Redberries: Common on berry bushes throughout the map

Dwellberries: Found on berry bushes in specific regions

Clay: Found in the northeastern swamp, appearing as red blocks on boulders

Bittercap Mushroom: Found in shaded forest areas, particularly around tree bases

Animal parts (fangs, bones, fur): Dropped by various creatures when hunted or killed

Ground Granite: Made at a grinding station, through crushing Granite

Conclusion

With the right potions, you can survive better and be more efficient in everyday activities in Runescape Dragonwilds. It certainly does require some gathering, building, and crafting to be able to brew potions in the first place. However, the enhancement and healing effects you can get from these Runescape Dragonwilds potions make them worth all the effort. Start collecting ingredients and brewing these powerful concoctions today!