Complete Guide to Tattooing Yourself (with Videos) | Tattooing 101 (2025)

As a new tattoo artist, tattooing yourself can be intimidating, especially if it’s your first tattoo on human skin. It’s important to know these practice tattoos probably won’t be your best work. However, a lot of artists consider tattooing yourself to be a rite of passage when you’re starting out (and we’ve all done it).

If you could use some guidance through that process, you’re in the right place. We’ll go through what you need to know before tattooing yourself, as well as walk you through the tattoo process.

In this article, we’re breaking down:

How to prepare to tattoo yourself



The best placements for working on your own skin

How to figure out what to do to improve



Note: We highly recommend practicing tattooing on fake skin before moving to human skin - even your own.

How to Tattoo Yourself



Almost every tattoo artist has tattooed themselves for practice. It lets you learn...without messing up someone else’s skin. However, even though this is “practice” - it’s still a real tattoo. It’s important to remember that tattoos are open wounds.

Tattooing in your kitchen, bathroom, any space where pets have access, etc. is dangerous and will raise your risk of infection.

Note: If you don’t use the right safety techniques, you’re putting yourself at risk for disease caused by blood-borne pathogens. The best way to stay safe is to get your Blood-borne Pathogens (BBP) Certification before you tattoo anyone - including yourself. BBP certification is required for tattoo artists in almost every state.

1 Get the Right Equipment



Do not use sewing needles, pen ink, etc. to tattoo yourself. You’re more likely to get infections, it will make the tattoo more painful, and it will make it impossible to get a good result. Here’s the products we recommend:

2 Pick a Design and Placement



We recommend picking something small and simple. That way, if it’s not your best work, it’s not taking up a ton of space and you can cover it up in the future.

These Easy Tattoos for Beginners are a great place to start and focus on clean linework and simple shading techniques.

Note: Your tattoo should be “right side up” when you are standing, which means you’ll probably be working upside down.



Decide on Placement: Thighs and Calves Here’s a few things to keep in mind when it comes to where you tattoo yourself: Pain Level It’s more difficult to stay focused on your tattooing if you’re in extreme pain. We recommend avoiding sensitive areas like your palms, fingers, feet, ankles, back of the knees, and ditch of the elbow for that reason. Places that are more “fatty” like the thighs and calves are less painful and tend to have “good” skin for tattooing since they’re already pretty naturally stretched. Visibility and Prime Real Estate

Odds are, your first tattoos on yourself won’t be your best tattoos. That’s why we recommend tattooing on your legs. They’re easier to hide than a bad tattoo on your arm or hand. Stretching the Skin

The reason you’re tattooing yourself is to get practice for your future clients. If you tattoo your arm or hand, it’s impossible to practice using a 3-point-stretch. You’ll want to tattoo an area where you can easily use both hands.

3 Prepare Yourself and Your Skin



Prepare the Skin and Apply the Stencil

Tattooing freehand is incredibly difficult, and something you shouldn’t try to do until you’re several years into your career. Instead, you should always use a stencil. If you aren’t sure how to create a stencil, check out our Complete Guide to Tattoo Stencil Paper. Once you have the stencil prepared, follow these steps to get ready to start tattooing:

Wash the area you’ll be tattooing with Green Soap

Shave the area with a brand-new razor.

Sanitize your skin with hand sanitizer.

Apply Stencil Stuff with a gloved hand and wait until it feels “tacky.”

Place the stencil on your skin and hold it there for a moment to let it transfer before peeling it off.

Wait 15-20 minutes to let the stencil dry.

4 Tattoo Your Design



There’s a lot that goes into tattooing. If you need a refresher on your tattooing techniques, check out our guides to Lining and Shading.

Here’s a few things to keep in mind while you’re tattooing:

Pay Attention to Your Needle Depth It can be hard to ignore the pain of the needle, which makes a lot of people not go deep enough in the skin while tattooing themselves. You’ll naturally want to pull back a bit, so pay close attention that your needle depth is right. Stretch Your Skin You have to stretch the skin to get clean lines - no matter where you’re tattooing. Remember to stretch in the direction of the line you’re tattooing. Hold Your Machine the Right Way Your machine should be facing in the direction of the line you’re tattooing.

5 Clean Your Space

Throw away all disposables, disinfect your work area, and put all used needles or cartridges into a biohazard sharps container.

Aftercare and Assessing Your Work



Make sure you follow proper aftercare so that your tattoo heals well and you can see the final results of your tattoo. While the tattoo heals, you’ll be able to start judging what you did well, and what you need to work on.

If the tattoo heals too light…

Your needle depth is too shallow. You may need to hang your needles out farther.

If your lines are blown out…

Your needle is going too deep in the skin.

If your lines are very shaky…

You might not be stretching the skin in the right direction. Check out our Complete Guide to Lining Techniques to troubleshoot your lining.

If your shading looks “patchy”...

You’re not using the correct technique. Check out our guide to Tattoo Shading Techniques to learn more.

FAQs



Is Tattooing Yourself Dangerous?

There’s some risk with every tattoo. The safest tattoo you can get is from a professional inside a tattoo shop. If you’re tattooing yourself, there’s additional risk for infection since your space has (probably) not been inspected and approved by local officials. The best way to keep yourself safe is to use an all-disposable setup, which means your needles and grip should be single-use and EO gas sterilized before use. You should get your blood-borne pathogens certification before tattooing yourself to make sure you know how to avoid infections and disease while tattooing. Is Tattooing Yourself Easy? No. You’ll probably need to sit in an awkward position for several hours, and you’ll likely be tattooing upside down, since you’ll probably be coming from the opposite direction you would be on a client. This is difficult enough if you’ve already been tattooing for a long time, which is why we recommend being very comfortable working on fake skin before attempting to tattoo yourself. Cover ups are difficult and laser removal is very painful, so ensure you’re prepared before self tattooing. Is it Illegal to Tattoo Yourself? In the United States, every state will have different laws. In most places, it is illegal to tattoo someone who is under 18 (even if you’re the one giving yourself a tattoo). Other states have laws against tattooing people - including yourself - without a license. To learn more about your state’s laws, check out our Guide Tattoo Licensing Laws in every state. Does Tattooing Yourself Hurt?

Yes. Most tattooers will tell you the tattoo pain isn’t the problem - it’s the awkward position. Keeping your leg at an angle or hunching over to reach the spot your tattooing can be incredibly painful after a few hours. Make sure you’re taking breaks to stretch when needed.

