Complete Guide to Watching the ‘SAO’ Series in the Best Order (2025)

目次 1. Introduction 2. Broadcast Order and Key Features of Each Series Broadcast Order: 3. Recommended Viewing Order 4. When to Watch the Movies 5. Key Highlights and Points to Watch for Each Season Season 1: Sword Art Online (2012) Season 2: Sword Art Online II (2014) Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale (2017) – Movie Season 3: Sword Art Online: Alicization (2018–2019) Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld (2019–2020) Sword Art Online Progressive Films (2021–2022) 6. Exploring the ‘Alternative’ Spin-offs: Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online 7. Conclusion

1. Introduction

The Sword Art Online (SAO) series has captivated audiences worldwide since its anime debut in 2012.

Based on the light novel by Reki Kawahara, the story explores futuristic themes around virtual reality (VR) and human relationships, all set within immersive game worlds.

As the series expanded into films, spin-offs, and alternative storylines, it can be challenging to determine the best order to watch these installments.

This guide will walk you through the recommended viewing order, incorporating the latest releases planned for 2024, so that both newcomers and long-time fans can fully appreciate the SAO universe.

2. Broadcast Order and Key Features of Each Series

The most straightforward way to watch the SAO series is in broadcast order. Watching in this sequence allows you to experience the story’s natural progression and enjoy the evolution of its characters and world-building.

Broadcast Order:

Sword Art Online (2012) Arcs: Aincrad Arc (Episodes 1–14), Fairy Dance Arc (Episodes 15–25) Sword Art Online II (2014) Arcs: Phantom Bullet Arc (Episodes 1–14), Calibur Arc (Episodes 15–17), Mother’s Rosario Arc (Episodes 18–24) Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale (2017) – Movie Sword Art Online: Alicization (2018–2019) Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld (2019–2020) Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night (2021) – Movie Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of a Dark Dusk (2022) – Movie Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online (2018) Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online II (2024) – Upcoming

3. Recommended Viewing Order

For newcomers, watching the series in broadcast order is ideal as it follows the storyline’s natural progression.

However, for those who wish to delve deeper into certain aspects, such as the Progressive movies or Alternative spin-offs, there’s also the option to incorporate these titles into specific points in the timeline for a more enhanced experience.

The Progressive movies, for instance, provide more in-depth exploration of Aincrad and are best watched after the first season.

4. When to Watch the Movies

Movies like Ordinal Scale and the Progressive films can be watched after specific arcs in the main TV series for the best experience.

For example, Ordinal Scale takes place after Sword Art Online II and expands on the post-game events of Aincrad.

Meanwhile, the Progressive films reimagine the events of the Aincrad arc but from Asuna’s perspective, offering more detailed world-building and character exploration​.

5. Key Highlights and Points to Watch for Each Season

Season 1: Sword Art Online (2012)

Aincrad Arc (Episodes 1–14)

This arc introduces us to the world of SAO, a virtual reality MMORPG where players are trapped in a life-and-death game. The main focus is on Kirito’s journey to survive and clear all levels, with powerful moments of character growth, especially in his relationship with Asuna. The action and drama keep you on the edge of your seat as the stakes are life-threatening.

This arc introduces us to the world of SAO, a virtual reality MMORPG where players are trapped in a life-and-death game. The main focus is on Kirito’s journey to survive and clear all levels, with powerful moments of character growth, especially in his relationship with Asuna. The action and drama keep you on the edge of your seat as the stakes are life-threatening. Fairy Dance Arc (Episodes 15–25)

After escaping the death game of SAO, Kirito dives into a new VR game, Alfheim Online, to save Asuna, who remains trapped. This arc introduces flying mechanics and magic, adding a new fantasy element to the story. Kirito’s family relationships are explored in greater depth, particularly his bond with his sister Suguha, who plays a key role.

Season 2: Sword Art Online II (2014)

Phantom Bullet Arc (Episodes 1–14)

In this arc, Kirito enters a new VR game, Gun Gale Online, where players use firearms instead of swords. His mission is to investigate mysterious player deaths linked to the game. This storyline is darker and more suspenseful, with new character Sinon, a skilled sniper, adding fresh dynamics to Kirito’s world.

In this arc, Kirito enters a new VR game, Gun Gale Online, where players use firearms instead of swords. His mission is to investigate mysterious player deaths linked to the game. This storyline is darker and more suspenseful, with new character Sinon, a skilled sniper, adding fresh dynamics to Kirito’s world. Calibur Arc (Episodes 15–17)

A short but engaging adventure where Kirito and his friends quest for a legendary weapon in Alfheim Online. While not as heavy in plot, it offers light-hearted moments and deepens the relationships between the characters.

A short but engaging adventure where Kirito and his friends quest for a legendary weapon in Alfheim Online. While not as heavy in plot, it offers light-hearted moments and deepens the relationships between the characters. Mother’s Rosario Arc (Episodes 18–24)

A deeply emotional arc centered on Asuna as she forges a close bond with a new character, Yuuki, who is battling a terminal illness in real life. This arc focuses less on action and more on character-driven drama, making it a fan favorite for its heartfelt storytelling.

Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale (2017) – Movie

Set after the events of Sword Art Online II, this movie focuses on an augmented reality (AR) game called Ordinal Scale.

It explores how AR technology could evolve, with characters engaging in thrilling, real-world battles that have significant consequences.

The movie serves as a bridge between the second season and Alicization, while also giving Kirito and Asuna’s relationship new development​.

Season 3: Sword Art Online: Alicization (2018–2019)

Alicization Arc (Episodes 1–24)

Kirito is pulled into a new virtual world called Underworld, which feels more real than previous VR worlds.

Here, he befriends a new character, Eugeo, and together they unravel the mysteries of this highly advanced simulation.

Themes of artificial intelligence and ethical dilemmas play a central role in this arc, and the series takes on a grander scale.

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld (2019–2020)

This part of the Alicization storyline is intense and action-packed, with epic battles and high stakes as Kirito and his allies fight to protect Underworld from both external and internal threats.

The themes of war, loyalty, and sacrifice are prominent, and the series concludes with an emotionally charged finale​.

Sword Art Online Progressive Films (2021–2022)

Aria of a Starless Night (2021)

This movie re-explores the Aincrad Arc but from Asuna’s point of view, adding depth to her character and providing a richer understanding of the early events of Sword Art Online. It offers a fresh perspective for both new viewers and long-time fans alike.

This movie re-explores the Aincrad Arc but from Asuna’s point of view, adding depth to her character and providing a richer understanding of the early events of Sword Art Online. It offers a fresh perspective for both new viewers and long-time fans alike. Scherzo of a Dark Dusk (2022)

The direct sequel to Aria of a Starless Night, continuing to build upon Asuna’s experiences in the early levels of Aincrad. These films highlight the camaraderie and struggles faced by the players trapped in the death game.

6. Exploring the ‘Alternative’ Spin-offs: Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online

Gun Gale Online (GGO) takes place in the same universe but features entirely new characters and storylines.

Set in a VR world where gun combat reigns supreme, the main character, LLENN (Karen Kohiruimaki), stands out for her unique gameplay style and approach.

The GGO spin-off offers a fresh look at the SAO universe, providing fans with a different flavor of adventure.

Watching this series is optional, but it’s a fun exploration of the VR universe from a different perspective​.

7. Conclusion

The Sword Art Online series offers a thrilling mix of action, adventure, and deep emotional storytelling.

While the broadcast order is the most accessible viewing method, seasoned fans can explore alternative viewing orders that incorporate the Progressive films or spin-offs like Gun Gale Online.

As we anticipate the release of the new Gun Gale Online II in 2024, the SAO universe continues to expand, offering even more for fans to enjoy.

No matter how you choose to watch, SAO is sure to provide a compelling, immersive experience full of memorable characters, breathtaking action, and thought-provoking themes.