Conair ConairMan Lithium Powered Nose/Ear Trimmer | Poc Network // Tech (2025)

We don’t normally cover nose and ear trimmers, but sometimes you come across a product that simply works. In fact, it works so well that you just want to brag about it. So this is one of those times, and it is all thanks to the ConairMan Lithium-Powered Nose/Ear Trimmer.

Through the years, I have tested and made use of a variety of nose/ear trimmers. I don’t have a rainforest in these nostrils, nor do I really have any hair growing from my ears (yet), but the use of these trimmers became part of my daily grooming rituals since college. Since then, I have always been on the hunt for one that I could absolutely swear by.

I thought I had come close to finding something with one product that many sources have recommended: the Panasonic ER-GN30 Wet/Dry Trimmer, but it continuously failed me over the years. Mainly, with a terrible battery compartment design that consistently lost connection with the battery, forcing you to play around with it, improvise, or even add to it so that it makes better contact. Even then, it quickly tends to fail again and again, forcing you to play with it some more or just replace it hoping that the next one would do better (news flash, it won’t).

Although the Panasonic model (when it decides to work) seems to do well in wet situations (ie, the shower, or a more immersive cleaning within a sink), and did a great job at trimming the inside of the nose, the constant battle to get it to work eventually become more of a headache than anything else. So after the third unit in about 5 years, I threw it in the garbage and decided to move on to something else. Going back to the neverending search for something I might finally like.

I came across the ConairMan Lithium-Powered model by chance, which led me to look up some other reviews that seemed promising. It was similar in size to the Panasonic, allowing it to be great for travel. Although it isn’t as water resistant (you just want to wash the tip, while avoiding letting the rest of it get submerged or thoroughly wet), it seemed unique enough and carried all the right specs to assume that it might just work.

So I made the order and patiently awaited its arrival. Upon receiving it, I thoroughly sanitized it and gave it a shot. And to my surprise, I was quite impressed with its performance.

The unique mushroom-like cutting head allows the blades to reach hairs at various angles, making it easier to quickly trim everything. Making for a quicker experience in some cases, as you are getting ready. Its motor is consistent and doesn’t fluctuate like the Panasonic did (in some cases, this was due to its inconsistent contact with the battery, in other cases I assume it was a voltage issue or similar).

While using this trimmer, I felt like it would last much longer than the Panasonic ever would, and was going to enjoy using it. It doesn’t pull on the individual hairs or get caught up like the Panasonic would when it randomly fluctuated in speed in the middle of using it.

I have cleared it under running water after every use, making sure to tilt it in a way that only the head is receiving the flow of water from the sink. This hasn’t caused any issues, proving that it can take an expected amount of exposure. While refraining from getting the rest of the body wet. I won’t take it in the shower because of it having less of a water resistance, but I can’t say how many times I’ve ever done that in the past, to begin with.

To make things even better, although the price on Conair’s website is higher than what you can typically find the Panasonic model for, Amazon has it for less than the Panasonic. At the time of writing this, it is just $19.99, which I believe is the perfect price point for it.

It (actually) comes in a few models, so this price can vary a bit, but I chose the Lithium-Powered version since I like the strength and reliability of lithium batteries. The only catch is that it is an AA lithium battery and not a built-in rechargeable one. You can, of course, find AA rechargeable batteries, but those can be hit or miss when it comes to quality. So I will be sticking with plain replaceable batteries for now.

Finally, I find that as a nose trimmer, the sound of the motor is more than acceptable. Although, I wouldn’t want to use it on my ears. This is the only thing that reduces its score for me. I held it up to my ear as if I was going to trim something and the sound was not comfortable at all. I wouldn’t want to use that consistently near the ears. So if ear hair becomes an issue when I grow into my older years, I’ll just have to find something else for that.

Our Conclusion

So far, I am under the impression that I may have finally found the perfect trimmer (or in my case, just a nose trimmer due to the motor sound and not having to trim my ears yet) in life. Its consistency, motor power, and lack of pulling on hairs or getting stuck, are spot on.

It is easy to clean, although it would be nice if it was a little more water-resistant than it is. The unique shape of the blade is interesting and something I have never tried before. I feel that it is a great approach to a trimmer design and gets the job done perfectly.

I just wish it had a built-in rechargeable lithium battery. This would allow Conair to reinforce it with a much better seal, giving it a strong water-resistant rating, while allowing the user to easily recharge it when needed (without having to buy into lithium batteries).

Our Rating 9 / 10

Average Price*

$19.99-$24.99 *Average price is based on the time this article was published

Additional Images:

Are you a manufacturer or distributor that would like us to test something out for review?Contact usand we can let you know where to send the product and we will try it out.