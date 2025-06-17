Conair Lighted Makeup Mirror with 1x/8x Magnification (2025)

Rated 5 out of 5 by DR from High quality mirror I used this mirror for every day makeup application and for eyebrow plucking. The mirror is a great size and height. Perfect for setting down on bathroom countertop and using as needed. The mirror is very clear and one of the sides has a great optimization zoom in effect for plucking your eyebrows. I found this function to be very useful as I do not have the best vision. I love that it also has a ring light for applying makeup in dim rooms. It is a pretty big mirror so it wouldn't be very convenient when traveling as you can't shrink in size. It is decently weighted but not overly heavy so it makes moving from room to room, easy. Date published: 2024-04-10

Rated 4 out of 5 by Jalo77 from Great lighted mirror I was sent this mirror in exchange for my honest review. The mirror is great. The shape allows you to see your whole face when using the normal size. The magnifying side is very clear, but you have to be close to the mirror to see clearly on the magnifying side. The lighted feature is great. It does not get crazy bright, just for people to know who are looking for that. It is solid and the base feels solid and keeps it from knocking over easily. It is battery operated with the light feature which is great for on the go. Wish it came with a plug in option as well. I don't know how long the battery lasts with daily use so that is TBD. Date published: 2024-04-01

Rated 5 out of 5 by Snymar from Excellent product with great features I really like this product. I've never had a makeup mirror before, but I have used them in hotels many times and thought it would be a great product to have at home. This lighted mirror is superior to any I've ever used. The design is pretty and it doesn't leave my counterspace looking cluttered, and it doesn't take up a ton of space either. I love the lighted feature- its a flattering light and its easy on my eyes. I love that one side of the mirror is magnified...what a difference. I highly recommend this product to friends and family, in fact, my teen daughter has been using mine, and she wants one for herself! Date published: 2024-04-02

Rated 1 out of 5 by wlkcpa from Bad return shipping policy Did not like the lighting on this mirror at all. Furthermore, when i went to return it to Conair, i was expected to pay for return shipping, no problem with that except that UPS was $39 and USPS was $20-for a $49 item. No reason why Conair could not have sent me a shipping label and charged me their shipping fee(which was $7 to be shipped to me!) I will never purchase from your website again. Date published: 2024-03-02

Rated 5 out of 5 by Nursingchick from I saw the light…. And myself Disclaimer: This product was provided to me to try out for review by Conair through Bzzagent in return for a review of the product. Thanks Conair!This lighted mirror was just what I needed in my bathroom! I have struggled to get a close look in the mirror to do my makeup, so I really appreciate this mirror. As an added value the mirror is 1x and 8x magnifying which is great to see really close up on details, especially when one is not wearing glasses! Another great feature about this mirror is the 3 settings for lights on it. Battery prospered, but it really did help me out, to see better. Glad to have this item! Date published: 2024-04-04

Rated 5 out of 5 by Sammy from Would purchase and highly recommend!!! I received this product for free to try out and I could not be more pleased with the product over all. This mirror is great for the girlies who like to sit and do their makeup or skincare. It is lighted which I loved most about this product.. It's not too large so it's easy to store when not in use or even leave out on the counter without crowding space. It is two sided which I also liked because sometimes we want a zoomed in look of our faces! If I could change anything about this product, I would prefer if it could be plugged in rather than battery operated, but other than that, this mirror is perfect! Date published: 2024-04-16

Rated 5 out of 5 by Jstur14 from Does exactly what is advertised and that is a good thing! For doing Makeup in the morning or nighttime this mirror makes it easier. Having 2 different magnifications on it also makes bigger jobs with the 1x easy and then when you need to get fine lines down you switch to the 8x to be able to see up close. Having a light around the outside makes sure all spots that need light are lit up and easy to see and having 3 different settings for the light makes sure you don't get blinded if you need it dimmer. Also, the fact that it isn't plugged in makes it easier to move around to where you need it, you are not forced to be sitting in one specific spot to use it. Overall, this is a great product that accomplishes exactly what you would need it for. Date published: 2023-10-02