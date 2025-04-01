Configure the ION Device at a Data Center (2025)

Let us learn to configure the ION at a data center.

Where Can I Use This? What Do I Need? Prisma SD-WAN Prisma SD-WAN license

As you get started to configure the ION device at the data center, you must know that the ION 5200, ION 7000, ION 9000 or ION 9200 provides eight 1GE ports and six 10GE SFP+ ports for flexible configuration. Connect at least one port to the internet and one port to peer with a network.