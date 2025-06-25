Congresswoman Nancy Mace Is Divorced Twice and Mom to Two Teens (2025)

Home > News > Politics Nancy welcomed a son and daughter during her second marriage. By Jennifer Farrington Published April 22 2025, 5:51 p.m. ET

Then there’s the Instagram post she shared on April 22, 2025: "Happy Earth Day to all the fern-loving men in dresses," which many took as a shot at a transgender individual who had previously asked her for an apology at a public event. It’s not entirely surprising for a politician to straddle both sides of public opinion — people either love them or hate them. But Mace’s recent encounters have people wondering more about her personal life, including whether she has kids. So, does she?

Does Nancy Mace have kids?

Nancy Mace isn’t married, but she does have two kids. She’s actually been divorced twice and is the mom of two teenagers, hence one of the reasons she backed H.R. 5, the Parental Bill of Rights Act, per an October 2023 Facebook post. The bill aims to give parents more control over decisions involving their children, including requiring elementary or middle schools (grades 5–8) to get parental consent before changing a minor child’s gender markers or pronouns.

Mace's first marriage was to Chris Neimiec, which lasted from 1999 to 2002. She later married Curtis Jackson in 2004, and they stayed together until 2019. The two share a daughter, Elli, and a son, Miles.

Mace doesn’t share much about her kids on social media, which is understandable given her role in politics, but their father occasionally posts memorable moments on Facebook. For instance, in 2019, he shared a birthday tribute to their daughter, writing: "Happy big 1-0 to my Elli Bean... the sweetest, most caring and creative little girl a dad could ever hope for (and then some)... I love you more than anything in this world! How are you 10?!?"

Based on her recent Facebook activity, its safe to assume Mace and her ex-husband have an amicable relationship. In a December 2024 Facebook post, she shared that her kids and "their dad" took her out for barbecue to celebrate her 47th birthday. So even though they divorced in 2019, they still appear to support each other and come together for important moments.

Nancy Mace's kids' father was also supportive of her political career.

Based solely on Jackson’s social media activity, two things are clear: he enjoys spending time with his kids and was a supportive partner during Mace’s political journey.