Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (2025)

There once was a time when treating various skin concerns required a visit to your dermatologist's office and dropping hundreds of dollars on treatments. Fortunately, there is now a myriad of cutting-edge gadgets, backed by research, designed to target almost every skin woe under the sun. For example, if you're hoping to tighten skin and achieve a sculpted look, 10 minutes with a microcurrent device works wonders. Or if you're dealing with a bad case of redness and inflammation, LED devices powered by red light therapy will come to the rescue. And if you're looking to treat multiple skin issues at once, you won't believe how many effective multi-tasking gadgets there are available at your finger tips.
Because the market is over saturated with beauty tools galore, we tapped 12 experts in the skincare field, both board-certified dermatologists and licensed estheticians, to finally share what's worth it and what's not. We also threw in some of our tried-and-true favorites we believe deserves a spot in your routine. So without further ado, here are the best beauty tools, tech, and devices to level up your skincare game in 2025.
Best LED Mask
CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Face Mask
Best Depuffer
Therabody Theraface Depuffing Wand
Best Laser
LYMA Laser
Pros
- FDA-cleared
- Flexible silicone shape with new lip and nose coverage
- Features chin strap for extra support
Cons
If inflammation, fine line, wrinkles, and redness are top concerns, a red light therapy device is your best bet because LED is proven to stimulate collagen production, which in turn improves skin texture, tone, and elasticity.
got an update in 2024 with stronger wavelengths and a new silicone shape that comfortably contours the face, offers greater nose and upper lip coverage, and features a chin strap for extra support.
Many dermatologists also approve, including Dr. Nicole Ruth who says: "I love that the new mask includes a 1072np near-infrared wavelength. This wavelength penetrates even deeper into the skin than the 830nm wavelength. It can reach the deep dermal and subdermal layers, making it even more effective for skin rejuvenation and anti-aging."
One reviewer writes: "I have noticed a difference in my skin from using this device for the last few months. I saw some signs from aging like fine lines on my forehead it definitely helped with that! Also gives a nice glow and feeling of self care."
Best for: Fine lines, wrinkles, redness
LED Bulbs: 236
Wavelengths: Red (633nm), near-infrared (830nm), new deep near-infrared (1072nm)
Recommended Usage: 10 minutes, 3 to 5 times per week
Best Depuffer
Therabody Theraface Depuffing Wand
Pros
- Soothing experience
- Travel-friendly
- Long-lasting battery life
Cons
Since Therabody released the Depuffing Wand in September, I have not stopped singing its praises. Best described as a digital ice roller, this device features a precision tip and is pre-set with three cooling temperatures that sooth and depuff under-eyes. It also offers heated treatments, which help boost radiance and skincare products absorb into skin better.
"I like to use the heat setting first to open up pores, encourage lymphatic circulation, and prep my skin," says licensed esthetician Karen Chien. "Not only does Depuffing Wand have cold therapy, but heat is what really helps jump start the depuff-and-glow process. After heat, I’ll do my typical skincare routine, then lock it in with the cold treatment with the contoured tip. Finishing with the cold treatment will allow you to reduce dark circles and the size of pores in just moments."
One reviewer writes: "This is the one I’ve been waiting for! The head shape is perfect, and both hot and cold achieve immediate temperatures that feel GREAT on my skin. I have tried other devices but they end up in a drawer unused. This one I use daily, quick and easy and brings great relief for my skin and tired eyes!"
Best for: Puffy eyes, dullness, loss of elasticity
Treatments: Heated (95 °F - 108 °F) & Cooling (57 °F - 50 °F)
Recommended Usage: 6 minutes daily
Best Laser
LYMA Laser
Pros
- Painless
- Does not require down-time
- Travel-friendly
Cons
As far as at-home lasers go, the Lyma is best in class. "The FDA-approved LYMA Laser is developed with clinical-grade technology to deeply penetrate the dermis, aiding in cell regeneration and improving the texture of the skin," explains Dr. Dendy Engelman. "As a cold laser, it is safe for use on all skin types—even deep skin tones—without risking damage to the skin. I personally notice immediate results after using the LYMA Laser, and the benefits increase with consistent use over time."
Deputy Digital Lifestyle Director Roxanne Adamiyatt uses it to treat her rosacea and hyperpigmentation, and can speak to the efficacy of the device as well. "As someone who is actively fighting the habit of picking at my skin, I have found that post-spot pigmentation is a problem," she says. "Now that I have the LYMA, I have found that I have far better skin tone than I did before."
One reviewer writes: "I’ve been using the laser for ~6 weeks, once a day. While it is a hefty time commitment, I feel like I’m getting a $300 spa facial every day. It’s fairly easy to work into my routine, simple and painless to use, doubles as a fancy gua sha tool and leaves my skin glowing."
Best for: Wrinkles, fine lines, nasolabial fold, forehead wrinkles and crow's feet
Technology: Cold, near-infrared laser light
Recommended Usage: 3 per area minutes daily
Best Microcurrent Device
ZIIP Halo
Pros
- Only device with nanocurrents
- Can be used in tandem with the app, which features over 20 treatments
- Fast and noticeable results
Cons
For those hoping to nip sagging skin, hyperpigmentation, and/or dullness in the bud, a microcurrent device is the beauty tool to have on your radar. Like a lymphatic drainage massage for your face, a microcurrent device delivers small electrical currents to the muscles and skin cells to drain lymphatic fluid and stimulate collagen production, which in turn lifts, sculpts, and tightens skin.
The ZIIP Halo, a , not only harnesses the powers of microcurrents, but also nanocurrents, which are even smaller electrical currents proven to penetrate deeper into skin and provide longer-lasting results.
"It's the only device (at-home or professional) that offers both microcurrent and nanocurrent in a single treatment," explains celebrity esthetician and founder Melanie Simon. "ZIIP also allows you to access other treatments through the app, all with completely unique waveform combinations."
One reviewer says: "After 3 weeks I definitely feel more of an uplift and contour of my cheeks, neck and eye area. I look more refreshed. I just visited with friends who hadn’t seen me in a year and everyone thought I looked great! I’m 72."
Best for: Wrinkles, sagging skin, blemishes, pigmentation, dull texture
Technology: Microcurrent & nanocurrent
Recommended Usage: 4 minimum minutes per day, 3 to 5 times per week
Treatment Level: 1
Best Microcurrent Device for Body
NuFace NuBODY®
Pros
- FDA-cleared
- Reduces appearance of cellulite and body dimples
- Fast and noticeable results
Cons
Designed specifically for the body, this microcurrent device helps tone abs, glutes, thighs, arms, and many other areas of the body that need tightening.
"The NuBody Body Toning Device by NuFace offers amazing, clinically-backed results—and can take as little as 5 minutes per day (or up to about 20 minutes per day), so it’s easy to squeeze into your beauty routine," says Dr. Engelman. "Using microcurrent technology, the device works to firm the skin of the body and reduce the appearance of crepiness, deep lines and dimples."
One reviewer says: "This is so great to use. I love that you can target any area on the body at any time at your connivence. This product gives a whole new meaning to fine tuning the skin."
Best for: Dimpled, sagging skin
Technology: Microcurrent
Recommended Usage: 5-20 minutes per day, 5 times per week
Treatment Levels: 3
Best LED Mask for Neck
Higher Dose Red Light Neck Enhancer
Pros
- Reduces fine line and wrinkles
- Cordless design
- Relaxes muscles
Cons
Show your neck and decollete some love with Higher Dose's specially-designer red light therapy mask.
"This is a fantastic device designed to help minimize signs of aging and increase collagen production specifically in the neck and decollete," explains Dr. Engelman. "This is so important because these areas are among the first to show signs of aging, but people often neglect them when it comes to skincare and even SPF application. Using both red and near-infrared wavelengths of light, the HigherDOSE Red Light Neck Enhancer helps address visible aging signs for healthier and younger-looking skin."
One reviewer says: "I've had my neck enhancer for about a month and can definitely tell a difference in my skin texture!"
Best for: Fine lines, wrinkles, redness, elasticity, aches
LED Bulbs: 75
Wavelengths: Red (630nm) & near-infrared (830nm)
Recommended Usage: 10-20 minutes, 3 to 4 times per week
Best LED Mask for Lips
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite LipWare Pro LED Device
Pros
- Plumps lips over time
- Reduces fine lines and wrinkles around lip area
- FDA-cleared
Cons
Another common area of the body that shows first sign of aging: the lips. "I like Dr. Dennis Gross’ LED light devices, and the LipWare Pro is a great one for targeting signs of aging around the lips," says Dr. Engelman. "This is another area that tends to develop early signs of aging, since the mouth and lips are such a dynamic, expressive feature. This device is FDA-approved and clinically proven to provide immediate volumizing benefits, as well as to reduce fine lines/wrinkles and help even out skin tone with consistent use."
One reviewer says: " have been using this every day for about a month and I am loving it!! It’s made a noticeable difference on my lips, in how plump they are and in smoothness. Worth the investment!"
Best for: Fine lines, wrinkles, and creases around the mouth
LED Bulbs: 56
Recommended Usage: 3 minutes daily
Best Device for Acneic Skin
StackedSkincare High Frequency Acne Device
Pros
- Reduces inflammation, redness, and pimples
- Helps boost hair growth
- Kills bacteria on skin
Cons
High frequency wands have been picking up steam in recent years because they help kill acne-causing bacteria, minimize inflammation, and boost hair growth using glass electrodes filled with either argon or neon gas.
"The StackedSkincare high-frequency device is specifically designed to target acne," says esthetician and founder Kerry Benjamin. "I believe in using the right tools for specific results, so I focused on acne treatment by including argon gas electrodes for the face, which is more effective for combating breakouts, and neon gas electrodes solely for the scalp."
One reviewer says: "If I feel like I’m getting a cyst, I just use this device all over the pimple and cystic acne spot. Come morning the cystic acne has shrunk to nearly nothing. All I can say is this beauty ideal is a must for your beauty collection."
Best for: Acne, inflammation, redness, hair shedding
Attachments: Comb Elecrode, Point Electrode, Mushroom Electrode, Spoon Electrode
Gas Type: Argon & neon
Recommended Usage: With the attachment of choice, apply the wand to your face until you feel a slight tingling. Move the wand in a circular motion over the blemish 1-3 minutes. The device can be used up to 20 minutes.
Best Korean Beauty Device
Medicube Age-R Booster Pro
Pros
- Glass skin results
- No conductive gel required
- Multi-functional features
Cons
"The Medicube Age-R device is interesting because it combines microcurrent and electromagnetic stimulation, also known as EMS, in a single device," explains Dr. Shereene Idriss. "Microcurrent stimulates your skin cells to produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which helps skin function optimally, promoting a rejuvenated appearance. Meanwhile, EMS sends electrical impulses into deeper tissues, contracting facial muscles, for a more sculpted and defined look."
Additionally, the device offers a booster mode that helps products absorb into skin better and an air shot mode that uses needle-free technology to improve pore elasticity.
"Consistency is key!" adds Dr. Idriss. "Just like working out, you wouldn’t expect an eight-pack after one gym session; similarly, don't expect a snatched jawline after a single use."
One reviewer says: "I’m so pleased with this product it’s worth every penny. I definitely have noticeable results after using it for just a week. My skin is tighter and dark spots are fading and texture is definitely much smoother. I do use it every day twice a day for at least five minutes each time. I like how the app lets you take pictures to compare your results and there is definitely more skin glow after one use"
Best for: Fine lines, wrinkles, sagging, elasticity, pore care
Technology: Electroporation, microcurrent, EMS, air shot mode, customized LED
Recommended Usage: Up to 10 minute treatments
Best LED Device for Hands
Omnilux Contour Glove
Pros
- Reduces bruising
- FDA-cleared
- Minimizes signs of anti-aging
Cons
Just like the neck and lips, the hands tend to also show early signs of aging. Omnilux, the brand behind one of , makes a red light therapy device specifically designed to not only minimize wrinkles, sun damage, and skin dryness in hands, but to also treat any aches, pain, and inflammation associated with arthritis.
"Omnilux has a reputation of excellence in the manufacturing of LED systems used in dermatology, and their medical devices are widely used in dermatology clinics to treat patients," says Dr. Andrea Suarez. "They are backed by over 40 peer-reviewed clinical studies, spanning about 20 years of research. Their devices are not only research-backed, but are rigorously tested to ensure safety, which for me is huge when recommending devices."
One reviewer says: "It’s so easy to use right out of the box. The glove is very comfortable and the warmth feels like spa treatment, Just starting using it, but I’m already seeing a difference."
Best for: Sunspots, pigmentation, wrinkles, dry skin, uneven skin tone, inflammation
LEDs: 144
Wavelengths: 633nm (red) and 830nm (near-infrared)
Recommended Usage: 10 minutes, 3 to 5 times per week
Best LED Device for Eyes
Solawave Eye Recovery Pro
Pros
- FDA-cleared
- Quick, 3 minute treatment
- Comfortable to wear
Cons
"My botox and filler patients are always asking me what can I do to improve the fine lines and wrinkles around my eyes," says Dr. Asmi Sanghvi. "The answer to this lies in your collagen. The Solawave Eye Mask is a 3-minute treatment that specifically targets the skin around the eyes leading to brighter more even skin tone and tighter more elastic texture! This is particularly beneficial for signs of aging around the eyes. I like to do 3 minutes in the morning and 3 minutes at night for a good four weeks before you can expect any visible change.”
One reviewer says: "It’s very convenient and easy to use. I love the soft material that it’s made of, it makes it very comfortable to wear! I’d highly recommend this product!"
Best for: Fine lines, wrinkles, crow’s feet, 11s, dark circles, eye bags, eyelid drooping, uneven tone
Wavelengths: red light (630nm), deep red light (660nm), amber light (605nm), near infrared light (880nm)
Recommended Usage: 3 minutes, 3 days per week
Best LED Device for Hair Growth
CurrentBody Skin LED Hair Regrowth Device
Pros
- Features built-in Bluetooth headset
- FDA-cleared
- Comes in two sizes
Cons
Recent research shows that red light therapy can also do wonders for hair growth by boosting circulation in scalp, which in turn reduces shedding and strengthens the follicle.
"The two most important factors to scrutinize when looking at LED devices for hair loss are wavelength and energy," . "The CurrentBody Device nails both of these points with their device. They have LEDs that are both effective and powerful. They selected the best wavelengths of red light to activate the cells important in hair growth and utilize an energy source that ensure they are delivered in full force."
When T&C's Roxanne Adamiyatt first started using the helmet, "I noticed that my scalp seemed less greasy and my hair felt stronger." Since then, she's seen new growth around her temples beyond baby hairs, which is "something that has not happened in years."
One reviewer says: "I've been using it every night for 5 months and it is wonderful, my hair is fuller and thicker, especially around my hairline at the front where i have always had very thin hair."
Best for: Hair loss & thinning
Wavelengths: Red (660nm)
Recommended Usage: 10 minutes daily
Best Sauna Blanket
HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket
Pros
- Helps users sweat out impurities
- Easily foldable and storable
- Super relaxing
Cons
Bring the spa to the comfort of your home with the ultimate wellness device, an infrared sauna blanket that offers tons of benefits, like muscle relief, deep relaxation, and boosted radiance.
and says, "with this little ritual ... I feel like Gwyneth Paltrow. It's a luxe experience within the comfort of my home. And did I mention? It gives me the most unreal glow."
One reviewer says: "I'm not exaggerating when I say this thing has changed my life. The minute I get inside, the stress melts away. Since I started using it I've have had considerably fewer night sweats and have been sleeping through the night. I highly recommend it."
Best for: Stress, circulation, burning calories, boosting glow
Technology: Far-infrared heat; charcoal, clay and magnetic layers; crystal therapy, Low EMF
Treatment Levels: 9
Temperature Range: 68°F-158°F
Size: 71"x71"
Recommended Usage: Up to an hour a day
Best Hot Laser
NIRA Pro Laser
Pros
- FDA-cleared
- No pain, redness, or downtime
- Can also be used on neck, chest, and back of hands
Cons
Unlike the LYMA, which uses cold-laser therapy, the NIRA is a diode laser with a wavelength 1450 nm, which according to Dr. Hadley King, is the same technology used in some in-office lasers. "The difference is that the fluence is lower, which makes it safe to use at home," she explains. "The technology heats the dermis, which kills old cells, releases heat shock proteins, and untangles old collagen."
Dr. King adds, "The NIRA Pro stands out because it is clinically proven to improve fine lines and wrinkles. It's safe, easy and painless to use, and the results last—users can still see results 2-6 months later, even if they stop using the device."
One reviewer says: "I have been using my Nira Laser at the highest setting, twice a day, for a month. There is a noticeable improvement to my bunny lines on my nose and my eleven lines between my eyebrows. They aren’t completely gone but they are not the deep furrow lines they were a month ago. I could not be happier with the results so far."
Best for: Wrinkles, fine lines
Technology: Non-fractional, non-ablative laser
Settings: 5
Recommended Usage: 3-5 times daily
Best Multi-Tasker
TheraFace Pro
Pros
- Features blue light therapy for acne
- Reduces tension
- Firms skin and reduces fine lines
Cons
Behold, a device that can do it all: it has microcurrent technology to lift and tighten skin, both red and blue LEDS to boost collagen, percussive therapy to reduce facial tension, and a cleansing attachment that can be used for washing the face.
"TheraFace PRO is unlike any other beauty product as it offers so many different treatments in one compact, portable device," Chien further explains. "Treatments are easily personalized and can support a wide variety of skin health needs. Perhaps most significantly, our clinical testing showed that a skincare routine that used these attachments weekly can produce results such as reduced wrinkles around the eyes, smoother, more radiant skin, and a lifted, sculpted look."
The TheraFace Pro also gets a stamp of approval from Adamiyatt, who says "this has been a gamechanger for me because in the past I've left my standalone versions of these attachments at home as it's not efficient packing to bring them all with me on a trip. But these really do help get you red carpet ready without sacrificing a ton of space in a suitcase."
One reviewer writes: "Cleansing, LED red light, facial massage - I can mix it up every day and it's a delightful way to dole out some self care."
Best for: Facial tension, fine lines, wrinkles, acne, clogged pores
Technology: Microcurrent, LED, percussive therapy, cleansing
Recommended Usage: Once a day for up to 7 days a week
Best Dermaplaner
Dermaflash LUXE Anti-Aging Dermaplaning Exfoliation Device
Pros
- Microfine edges prevent nicks and scrapes
- Improves skin texture
- Helps makeup go on skin better
Cons
Once upon a time, dermaplaning—a popular treatment touted for its ability to remove dead skin cells and built-up debris, as well as pesky peach fuzz—could only be done by a specialist, but the Dermaflash LUXE is an at-home beauty device powered by 14K sonic vibrations per minute and features microfine edges that can safely be used at home.
"When you remove dead skin cells, your skincare products will work better because you are removing the barrier for better penetration," explains founder Dara Levy. "Think of it this way: A skincare routine without effective exfoliation is like taking a shower in a raincoat. Flashing with Dermaflash LUXE+ allows beneficial active ingredients to sink right in and do their job. It also creates a flawless canvas for makeup."
One reviewer says: "I absolutely love this product and will be using it on a regular basis it makes my skin feel really soft and also helps smooth everything out. It gets rid of all the peach fuzz and dry skin very quickly. Also, my makeup goes on a lot smoother as well. I would highly recommend this to any women out there."
Best for: Dead skin cells, peach fuzz
Technology: Microfine edge
Recommended Usage: Once per week
Best LED Mask with Green Light Therapy
Pro by Déesse Pro
Pros
- Only expert-loved LED device on the market with green light therapy
- Features four LED therapies, more than most options on market
- Proven to reduce signs of aging
Cons
There are LED masks, and then there's the Déesse Pro LED mask, which harnesses the powers of four light therapies, including green light which treats inflammation and hyperpigmentation.
"The Déesse Pro mask is unmatched in the department of light devices due to its efficacy, safety and respect to the skin, but mostly because of its incorporation of green light therapy," says licensed esthetician Samantha Susca. "Green light is something that Déesse PRO makes accessible to clients, from the comfort of home. This accessibility allows for a more comprehensive approach to treating skin pigmentation concerns, like melasma and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation."
Best for: Fine lines, wrinkles, acne, pigmentation, elasticity, inflammation
LED Bulbs: 770
Technology: Red light (630nm), blue light (415nm), green light (520nm), near-infrared (830nm)
Treatment Modes: 6
Recommended Usage: 2-4 times per week
Best Radio Frequency Device
CurrentBody Skin RF Radio Frequency Skin Tightening Device
Pros
- FDA-cleared
- Tightens sagging skin
- Smoothes fine lines and wrinkles
Cons
Another rising at-home treatment, radio frequency uses low-frequency electromagnetic waves to heat deep layers of skin to stimulate collagen and elastin production, which in turn helps tighten skin.
Dr. Ruth gives CurrentBody's iteration her stamp of approval "because it is FDA cleared making it safe for at home use, and CurrentBody's Sense Technology allows the device to maintain the optimal temperature in the skin without manual adjustments."
One reviewer says: "After 8 weeks I can feel a noticeable improvement in skin firmness and elasticity. My smile lines don’t look significantly different in photos, but I can feel the difference in the surrounding tissue. Some fine lines around my eyes and mouth have visibly improved."
Best for: Deep lines, sagging skin
Technology: Radio frequency (RF) technology
Temperature: 104°F
Recommended Usage: Once a week for 8 weeks
Best Cleansing Device
Foreo LUNA™ 4
Pros
- Soothing experience
- Easy to clean
- Deep cleanses skin
Cons
Level up your cleansing routine with the Luna 4, a part facial cleansing device, part facial massage tool. "It gently but effectively cleanses the skin without damaging the skin barrier like some devices out there by combining silicone bristles with sonic pulsations," Dr. Brooke Jeffy. "The massage function improves blood flow to the skin and reduces puffiness. The Luna stands out because it is easy to clean and dry with its widely spaced bristles reducing the chance of bacterial or mold growth. And because you choose your device based on skin type, how firm or soft those bristles are is customized so you get the deepest yet safest cleanse for you."
One reviewer says: "I have been using Luna 4 for several months. My skin is radiant, clear and stubborn blemishes; both white heads and blackheads, removed. Treatment and massage features bring noticeable improvements to both texture and muscular structure which yield more youthful appearance."
Best for: Cleansing skin, boosting circulation, lymphatic drainage
Technology: T-Sonic™ pulsations
Treatment Modes: 3
Recommended Usage: Daily
Best for Hair Removal
SmoothSkin SmoothSkin Pure Fit IPL Hair Removal Device
Pros
- Comfortable on skin
- Precision head for hard-to-reach areas
- 2x faster and more powerful than other at-home IPL devices
Cons
At-home hair removal just got so much easier thanks to this hair removal device that destroys the root of hair, preventing hair growth with time.
Adamiyatt tested the SmoothSkin device all last winter and reported back saying, "I have not been disappointed. I found myself really amazed at how effective this was almost instantly. Within a few weeks, I noticed the dark hair on my skin was growing in far more slowly, and more sparsely, all in about the span of a month."
Best for: Hair removal
Technology: Intense pulsed light
Energy Settings: 10
Treatment Modes: 3
Recommended Usage: Once a week for 12 weeks to start
Sophie Dweck
Sophie Dweck is the Associate Shopping Editor for Town & Country, where she covers all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle, shares her expertise on the most worthwhile luxury products, tests and writes in-depth reviews on the very best essentials worth investing in, as well breaking news about the latest launches, and of course, reports on the biggest sales and deals to shop no matter the day. Some of her favorite items to date are Gwyneth Paltrow's ski trial cardigan, the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser, and ZIIP’s microcurrent device. When Sophie isn't testing state-of-the art beauty tech or breaking down TikTok aesthetics, she loves indulging in BonBon sweets (Sorbisars, for the win!) and finding the next trend before it goes viral.