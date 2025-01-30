Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (2025)

Table of Contents
Best LED Mask Best Depuffer Best Laser CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Face Mask Therabody Theraface Depuffing Wand LYMA Laser ZIIP Halo NuFace NuBODY® Higher Dose Red Light Neck Enhancer Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite LipWare Pro LED Device StackedSkincare High Frequency Acne Device Medicube Age-R Booster Pro Omnilux Contour Glove Solawave Eye Recovery Pro CurrentBody Skin LED Hair Regrowth Device HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket NIRA Pro Laser TheraFace Pro Dermaflash LUXE Anti-Aging Dermaplaning Exfoliation Device Pro by Déesse Pro CurrentBody Skin RF Radio Frequency Skin Tightening Device Foreo LUNA™ 4 SmoothSkin SmoothSkin Pure Fit IPL Hair Removal Device References
Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (1)

Every item on this page was chosen by a Town & Country editor. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There once was a time when treating various skin concerns required a visit to your dermatologist's office and dropping hundreds of dollars on treatments. Fortunately, there is now a myriad of cutting-edge gadgets, backed by research, designed to target almost every skin woe under the sun. For example, if you're hoping to tighten skin and achieve a sculpted look, 10 minutes with a microcurrent device works wonders. Or if you're dealing with a bad case of redness and inflammation, LED devices powered by red light therapy will come to the rescue. And if you're looking to treat multiple skin issues at once, you won't believe how many effective multi-tasking gadgets there are available at your finger tips.

Because the market is over saturated with beauty tools galore, we tapped 12 experts in the skincare field, both board-certified dermatologists and licensed estheticians, to finally share what's worth it and what's not. We also threw in some of our tried-and-true favorites we believe deserves a spot in your routine. So without further ado, here are the best beauty tools, tech, and devices to level up your skincare game in 2025.

Best LED Mask

CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Face Mask

Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (8)

Pros
  • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (9)FDA-cleared
  • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (10)Flexible silicone shape with new lip and nose coverage
  • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (11)Features chin strap for extra support
Cons

    If inflammation, fine line, wrinkles, and redness are top concerns, a red light therapy device is your best bet because LED is proven to stimulate collagen production, which in turn improves skin texture, tone, and elasticity.

    got an update in 2024 with stronger wavelengths and a new silicone shape that comfortably contours the face, offers greater nose and upper lip coverage, and features a chin strap for extra support.

    Many dermatologists also approve, including Dr. Nicole Ruth who says: "I love that the new mask includes a 1072np near-infrared wavelength. This wavelength penetrates even deeper into the skin than the 830nm wavelength. It can reach the deep dermal and subdermal layers, making it even more effective for skin rejuvenation and anti-aging."

    One reviewer writes: "I have noticed a difference in my skin from using this device for the last few months. I saw some signs from aging like fine lines on my forehead it definitely helped with that! Also gives a nice glow and feeling of self care."

    Best for: Fine lines, wrinkles, redness

    LED Bulbs: 236

    Wavelengths: Red (633nm), near-infrared (830nm), new deep near-infrared (1072nm)

    Recommended Usage: 10 minutes, 3 to 5 times per week

    Best Depuffer

    Therabody Theraface Depuffing Wand

    Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (12)

    Pros
    • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (13)Soothing experience
    • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (14)Travel-friendly
    • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (15)Long-lasting battery life
    Cons

      Since Therabody released the Depuffing Wand in September, I have not stopped singing its praises. Best described as a digital ice roller, this device features a precision tip and is pre-set with three cooling temperatures that sooth and depuff under-eyes. It also offers heated treatments, which help boost radiance and skincare products absorb into skin better.

      "I like to use the heat setting first to open up pores, encourage lymphatic circulation, and prep my skin," says licensed esthetician Karen Chien. "Not only does Depuffing Wand have cold therapy, but heat is what really helps jump start the depuff-and-glow process. After heat, I’ll do my typical skincare routine, then lock it in with the cold treatment with the contoured tip. Finishing with the cold treatment will allow you to reduce dark circles and the size of pores in just moments."

      One reviewer writes: "This is the one I’ve been waiting for! The head shape is perfect, and both hot and cold achieve immediate temperatures that feel GREAT on my skin. I have tried other devices but they end up in a drawer unused. This one I use daily, quick and easy and brings great relief for my skin and tired eyes!"

      Best for: Puffy eyes, dullness, loss of elasticity

      Treatments: Heated (95 °F - 108 °F) & Cooling (57 °F - 50 °F)

      Recommended Usage: 6 minutes daily

      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

      Best Laser

      LYMA Laser

      Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (16)

      Pros
      • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (17)Painless
      • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (18)Does not require down-time
      • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (19)Travel-friendly
      Cons

        As far as at-home lasers go, the Lyma is best in class. "The FDA-approved LYMA Laser is developed with clinical-grade technology to deeply penetrate the dermis, aiding in cell regeneration and improving the texture of the skin," explains Dr. Dendy Engelman. "As a cold laser, it is safe for use on all skin types—even deep skin tones—without risking damage to the skin. I personally notice immediate results after using the LYMA Laser, and the benefits increase with consistent use over time."

        Deputy Digital Lifestyle Director Roxanne Adamiyatt uses it to treat her rosacea and hyperpigmentation, and can speak to the efficacy of the device as well. "As someone who is actively fighting the habit of picking at my skin, I have found that post-spot pigmentation is a problem," she says. "Now that I have the LYMA, I have found that I have far better skin tone than I did before."

        One reviewer writes: "I’ve been using the laser for ~6 weeks, once a day. While it is a hefty time commitment, I feel like I’m getting a $300 spa facial every day. It’s fairly easy to work into my routine, simple and painless to use, doubles as a fancy gua sha tool and leaves my skin glowing."

        Best for: Wrinkles, fine lines, nasolabial fold, forehead wrinkles and crow's feet

        Technology: Cold, near-infrared laser light

        Recommended Usage: 3 per area minutes daily

        Best Microcurrent Device

        ZIIP Halo

        Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (20)

        Pros
        • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (21)Only device with nanocurrents
        • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (22)Can be used in tandem with the app, which features over 20 treatments
        • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (23)Fast and noticeable results
        Cons

          For those hoping to nip sagging skin, hyperpigmentation, and/or dullness in the bud, a microcurrent device is the beauty tool to have on your radar. Like a lymphatic drainage massage for your face, a microcurrent device delivers small electrical currents to the muscles and skin cells to drain lymphatic fluid and stimulate collagen production, which in turn lifts, sculpts, and tightens skin.

          The ZIIP Halo, a , not only harnesses the powers of microcurrents, but also nanocurrents, which are even smaller electrical currents proven to penetrate deeper into skin and provide longer-lasting results.

          "It's the only device (at-home or professional) that offers both microcurrent and nanocurrent in a single treatment," explains celebrity esthetician and founder Melanie Simon. "ZIIP also allows you to access other treatments through the app, all with completely unique waveform combinations."

          One reviewer says: "After 3 weeks I definitely feel more of an uplift and contour of my cheeks, neck and eye area. I look more refreshed. I just visited with friends who hadn’t seen me in a year and everyone thought I looked great! I’m 72."

          Best for: Wrinkles, sagging skin, blemishes, pigmentation, dull texture

          Technology: Microcurrent & nanocurrent

          Recommended Usage: 4 minimum minutes per day, 3 to 5 times per week

          Treatment Level: 1

          Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

          Pros
          • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (25)FDA-cleared
          • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (26)Reduces appearance of cellulite and body dimples
          • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (27)Fast and noticeable results
          Cons

            Designed specifically for the body, this microcurrent device helps tone abs, glutes, thighs, arms, and many other areas of the body that need tightening.

            "The NuBody Body Toning Device by NuFace offers amazing, clinically-backed results—and can take as little as 5 minutes per day (or up to about 20 minutes per day), so it’s easy to squeeze into your beauty routine," says Dr. Engelman. "Using microcurrent technology, the device works to firm the skin of the body and reduce the appearance of crepiness, deep lines and dimples."

            One reviewer says: "This is so great to use. I love that you can target any area on the body at any time at your connivence. This product gives a whole new meaning to fine tuning the skin."

            Best for: Dimpled, sagging skin

            Technology: Microcurrent

            Recommended Usage: 5-20 minutes per day, 5 times per week

            Treatment Levels: 3

            Best LED Mask for Neck

            Higher Dose Red Light Neck Enhancer

            Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (28)

            Pros
            • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (29)Reduces fine line and wrinkles
            • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (30)Cordless design
            • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (31)Relaxes muscles
            Cons

              Show your neck and decollete some love with Higher Dose's specially-designer red light therapy mask.

              "This is a fantastic device designed to help minimize signs of aging and increase collagen production specifically in the neck and decollete," explains Dr. Engelman. "This is so important because these areas are among the first to show signs of aging, but people often neglect them when it comes to skincare and even SPF application. Using both red and near-infrared wavelengths of light, the HigherDOSE Red Light Neck Enhancer helps address visible aging signs for healthier and younger-looking skin."

              One reviewer says: "I've had my neck enhancer for about a month and can definitely tell a difference in my skin texture!"

              Best for: Fine lines, wrinkles, redness, elasticity, aches

              LED Bulbs: 75

              Wavelengths: Red (630nm) & near-infrared (830nm)

              Recommended Usage: 10-20 minutes, 3 to 4 times per week

              Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

              Best LED Mask for Lips

              Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite LipWare Pro LED Device

              Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (32)

              Pros
              • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (33)Plumps lips over time
              • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (34)Reduces fine lines and wrinkles around lip area
              • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (35)FDA-cleared
              Cons

                Another common area of the body that shows first sign of aging: the lips. "I like Dr. Dennis Gross’ LED light devices, and the LipWare Pro is a great one for targeting signs of aging around the lips," says Dr. Engelman. "This is another area that tends to develop early signs of aging, since the mouth and lips are such a dynamic, expressive feature. This device is FDA-approved and clinically proven to provide immediate volumizing benefits, as well as to reduce fine lines/wrinkles and help even out skin tone with consistent use."

                One reviewer says: " have been using this every day for about a month and I am loving it!! It’s made a noticeable difference on my lips, in how plump they are and in smoothness. Worth the investment!"

                Best for: Fine lines, wrinkles, and creases around the mouth

                LED Bulbs: 56

                Recommended Usage: 3 minutes daily

                Best Device for Acneic Skin

                StackedSkincare High Frequency Acne Device

                Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (36)

                Pros
                • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (37)Reduces inflammation, redness, and pimples
                • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (38)Helps boost hair growth
                • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (39)Kills bacteria on skin
                Cons

                  High frequency wands have been picking up steam in recent years because they help kill acne-causing bacteria, minimize inflammation, and boost hair growth using glass electrodes filled with either argon or neon gas.

                  "The StackedSkincare high-frequency device is specifically designed to target acne," says esthetician and founder Kerry Benjamin. "I believe in using the right tools for specific results, so I focused on acne treatment by including argon gas electrodes for the face, which is more effective for combating breakouts, and neon gas electrodes solely for the scalp."

                  One reviewer says: "If I feel like I’m getting a cyst, I just use this device all over the pimple and cystic acne spot. Come morning the cystic acne has shrunk to nearly nothing. All I can say is this beauty ideal is a must for your beauty collection."

                  Best for: Acne, inflammation, redness, hair shedding

                  Attachments: Comb Elecrode, Point Electrode, Mushroom Electrode, Spoon Electrode

                  Gas Type: Argon & neon

                  Recommended Usage: With the attachment of choice, apply the wand to your face until you feel a slight tingling. Move the wand in a circular motion over the blemish 1-3 minutes. The device can be used up to 20 minutes.

                  Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

                  Best Korean Beauty Device

                  Medicube Age-R Booster Pro

                  Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (40)

                  Pros
                  • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (41)Glass skin results
                  • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (42)No conductive gel required
                  • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (43)Multi-functional features
                  Cons

                    "The Medicube Age-R device is interesting because it combines microcurrent and electromagnetic stimulation, also known as EMS, in a single device," explains Dr. Shereene Idriss. "Microcurrent stimulates your skin cells to produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which helps skin function optimally, promoting a rejuvenated appearance. Meanwhile, EMS sends electrical impulses into deeper tissues, contracting facial muscles, for a more sculpted and defined look."

                    Additionally, the device offers a booster mode that helps products absorb into skin better and an air shot mode that uses needle-free technology to improve pore elasticity.

                    "Consistency is key!" adds Dr. Idriss. "Just like working out, you wouldn’t expect an eight-pack after one gym session; similarly, don't expect a snatched jawline after a single use."

                    One reviewer says: "I’m so pleased with this product it’s worth every penny. I definitely have noticeable results after using it for just a week. My skin is tighter and dark spots are fading and texture is definitely much smoother. I do use it every day twice a day for at least five minutes each time. I like how the app lets you take pictures to compare your results and there is definitely more skin glow after one use"

                    Best for: Fine lines, wrinkles, sagging, elasticity, pore care

                    Technology: Electroporation, microcurrent, EMS, air shot mode, customized LED

                    Recommended Usage: Up to 10 minute treatments

                    Best LED Device for Hands

                    Omnilux Contour Glove

                    Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (44)

                    Pros
                    • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (45)Reduces bruising
                    • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (46)FDA-cleared
                    • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (47)Minimizes signs of anti-aging
                    Cons

                      Just like the neck and lips, the hands tend to also show early signs of aging. Omnilux, the brand behind one of , makes a red light therapy device specifically designed to not only minimize wrinkles, sun damage, and skin dryness in hands, but to also treat any aches, pain, and inflammation associated with arthritis.

                      "Omnilux has a reputation of excellence in the manufacturing of LED systems used in dermatology, and their medical devices are widely used in dermatology clinics to treat patients," says Dr. Andrea Suarez. "They are backed by over 40 peer-reviewed clinical studies, spanning about 20 years of research. Their devices are not only research-backed, but are rigorously tested to ensure safety, which for me is huge when recommending devices."

                      One reviewer says: "It’s so easy to use right out of the box. The glove is very comfortable and the warmth feels like spa treatment, Just starting using it, but I’m already seeing a difference."

                      Best for: Sunspots, pigmentation, wrinkles, dry skin, uneven skin tone, inflammation

                      See Also
                      Everything You Wanted to Know About Red Light Therapy Beds

                      LEDs: 144

                      Wavelengths: 633nm (red) and 830nm (near-infrared)

                      Recommended Usage: 10 minutes, 3 to 5 times per week

                      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

                      Best LED Device for Eyes

                      Solawave Eye Recovery Pro

                      Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (48)

                      Pros
                      • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (49)FDA-cleared
                      • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (50)Quick, 3 minute treatment
                      • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (51)Comfortable to wear
                      Cons

                        "My botox and filler patients are always asking me what can I do to improve the fine lines and wrinkles around my eyes," says Dr. Asmi Sanghvi. "The answer to this lies in your collagen. The Solawave Eye Mask is a 3-minute treatment that specifically targets the skin around the eyes leading to brighter more even skin tone and tighter more elastic texture! This is particularly beneficial for signs of aging around the eyes. I like to do 3 minutes in the morning and 3 minutes at night for a good four weeks before you can expect any visible change.”

                        One reviewer says: "It’s very convenient and easy to use. I love the soft material that it’s made of, it makes it very comfortable to wear! I’d highly recommend this product!"

                        Best for: Fine lines, wrinkles, crow’s feet, 11s, dark circles, eye bags, eyelid drooping, uneven tone

                        Wavelengths: red light (630nm), deep red light (660nm), amber light (605nm), near infrared light (880nm)

                        Recommended Usage: 3 minutes, 3 days per week

                        Best LED Device for Hair Growth

                        CurrentBody Skin LED Hair Regrowth Device

                        Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (52)

                        Pros
                        • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (53)Features built-in Bluetooth headset
                        • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (54)FDA-cleared
                        • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (55)Comes in two sizes
                        Cons

                          Recent research shows that red light therapy can also do wonders for hair growth by boosting circulation in scalp, which in turn reduces shedding and strengthens the follicle.

                          "The two most important factors to scrutinize when looking at LED devices for hair loss are wavelength and energy," . "The CurrentBody Device nails both of these points with their device. They have LEDs that are both effective and powerful. They selected the best wavelengths of red light to activate the cells important in hair growth and utilize an energy source that ensure they are delivered in full force."

                          When T&C's Roxanne Adamiyatt first started using the helmet, "I noticed that my scalp seemed less greasy and my hair felt stronger." Since then, she's seen new growth around her temples beyond baby hairs, which is "something that has not happened in years."

                          One reviewer says: "I've been using it every night for 5 months and it is wonderful, my hair is fuller and thicker, especially around my hairline at the front where i have always had very thin hair."

                          Best for: Hair loss & thinning

                          Wavelengths: Red (660nm)

                          Recommended Usage: 10 minutes daily

                          Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

                          Best Sauna Blanket

                          HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket

                          Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (56)

                          Pros
                          • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (57)Helps users sweat out impurities
                          • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (58)Easily foldable and storable
                          • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (59)Super relaxing
                          Cons

                            Bring the spa to the comfort of your home with the ultimate wellness device, an infrared sauna blanket that offers tons of benefits, like muscle relief, deep relaxation, and boosted radiance.

                            and says, "with this little ritual ... I feel like Gwyneth Paltrow. It's a luxe experience within the comfort of my home. And did I mention? It gives me the most unreal glow."

                            One reviewer says: "I'm not exaggerating when I say this thing has changed my life. The minute I get inside, the stress melts away. Since I started using it I've have had considerably fewer night sweats and have been sleeping through the night. I highly recommend it."

                            Best for: Stress, circulation, burning calories, boosting glow

                            Technology: Far-infrared heat; charcoal, clay and magnetic layers; crystal therapy, Low EMF

                            Treatment Levels: 9

                            Temperature Range: 68°F-158°F

                            Size: 71"x71"

                            Recommended Usage: Up to an hour a day

                            Best Hot Laser

                            NIRA Pro Laser

                            Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (60)

                            Pros
                            • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (61)FDA-cleared
                            • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (62)No pain, redness, or downtime
                            • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (63)Can also be used on neck, chest, and back of hands
                            Cons

                              Unlike the LYMA, which uses cold-laser therapy, the NIRA is a diode laser with a wavelength 1450 nm, which according to Dr. Hadley King, is the same technology used in some in-office lasers. "The difference is that the fluence is lower, which makes it safe to use at home," she explains. "The technology heats the dermis, which kills old cells, releases heat shock proteins, and untangles old collagen."

                              Dr. King adds, "The NIRA Pro stands out because it is clinically proven to improve fine lines and wrinkles. It's safe, easy and painless to use, and the results last—users can still see results 2-6 months later, even if they stop using the device."

                              One reviewer says: "I have been using my Nira Laser at the highest setting, twice a day, for a month. There is a noticeable improvement to my bunny lines on my nose and my eleven lines between my eyebrows. They aren’t completely gone but they are not the deep furrow lines they were a month ago. I could not be happier with the results so far."

                              Best for: Wrinkles, fine lines

                              Technology: Non-fractional, non-ablative laser

                              Settings: 5

                              Recommended Usage: 3-5 times daily

                              Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

                              Best Multi-Tasker

                              TheraFace Pro

                              Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (64)

                              Pros
                              • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (65)Features blue light therapy for acne
                              • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (66)Reduces tension
                              • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (67)Firms skin and reduces fine lines
                              Cons

                                Behold, a device that can do it all: it has microcurrent technology to lift and tighten skin, both red and blue LEDS to boost collagen, percussive therapy to reduce facial tension, and a cleansing attachment that can be used for washing the face.

                                "TheraFace PRO is unlike any other beauty product as it offers so many different treatments in one compact, portable device," Chien further explains. "Treatments are easily personalized and can support a wide variety of skin health needs. Perhaps most significantly, our clinical testing showed that a skincare routine that used these attachments weekly can produce results such as reduced wrinkles around the eyes, smoother, more radiant skin, and a lifted, sculpted look."

                                The TheraFace Pro also gets a stamp of approval from Adamiyatt, who says "this has been a gamechanger for me because in the past I've left my standalone versions of these attachments at home as it's not efficient packing to bring them all with me on a trip. But these really do help get you red carpet ready without sacrificing a ton of space in a suitcase."

                                One reviewer writes: "Cleansing, LED red light, facial massage - I can mix it up every day and it's a delightful way to dole out some self care."

                                Best for: Facial tension, fine lines, wrinkles, acne, clogged pores

                                Technology: Microcurrent, LED, percussive therapy, cleansing

                                Recommended Usage: Once a day for up to 7 days a week

                                Best Dermaplaner

                                Dermaflash LUXE Anti-Aging Dermaplaning Exfoliation Device

                                Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (68)

                                Pros
                                • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (69)Microfine edges prevent nicks and scrapes
                                • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (70)Improves skin texture
                                • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (71)Helps makeup go on skin better
                                Cons

                                  Once upon a time, dermaplaning—a popular treatment touted for its ability to remove dead skin cells and built-up debris, as well as pesky peach fuzz—could only be done by a specialist, but the Dermaflash LUXE is an at-home beauty device powered by 14K sonic vibrations per minute and features microfine edges that can safely be used at home.

                                  "When you remove dead skin cells, your skincare products will work better because you are removing the barrier for better penetration," explains founder Dara Levy. "Think of it this way: A skincare routine without effective exfoliation is like taking a shower in a raincoat. Flashing with Dermaflash LUXE+ allows beneficial active ingredients to sink right in and do their job. It also creates a flawless canvas for makeup."

                                  One reviewer says: "I absolutely love this product and will be using it on a regular basis it makes my skin feel really soft and also helps smooth everything out. It gets rid of all the peach fuzz and dry skin very quickly. Also, my makeup goes on a lot smoother as well. I would highly recommend this to any women out there."

                                  Best for: Dead skin cells, peach fuzz

                                  Technology: Microfine edge

                                  Recommended Usage: Once per week

                                  Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

                                  Best LED Mask with Green Light Therapy

                                  Pro by Déesse Pro

                                  Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (72)

                                  Pros
                                  • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (73)Only expert-loved LED device on the market with green light therapy
                                  • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (74)Features four LED therapies, more than most options on market
                                  • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (75)Proven to reduce signs of aging
                                  Cons

                                    There are LED masks, and then there's the Déesse Pro LED mask, which harnesses the powers of four light therapies, including green light which treats inflammation and hyperpigmentation.

                                    "The Déesse Pro mask is unmatched in the department of light devices due to its efficacy, safety and respect to the skin, but mostly because of its incorporation of green light therapy," says licensed esthetician Samantha Susca. "Green light is something that Déesse PRO makes accessible to clients, from the comfort of home. This accessibility allows for a more comprehensive approach to treating skin pigmentation concerns, like melasma and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation."

                                    Best for: Fine lines, wrinkles, acne, pigmentation, elasticity, inflammation

                                    LED Bulbs: 770

                                    Technology: Red light (630nm), blue light (415nm), green light (520nm), near-infrared (830nm)

                                    Treatment Modes: 6

                                    Recommended Usage: 2-4 times per week

                                    Best Radio Frequency Device

                                    CurrentBody Skin RF Radio Frequency Skin Tightening Device

                                    Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (76)

                                    Pros
                                    • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (77)FDA-cleared
                                    • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (78)Tightens sagging skin
                                    • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (79)Smoothes fine lines and wrinkles
                                    Cons

                                      Another rising at-home treatment, radio frequency uses low-frequency electromagnetic waves to heat deep layers of skin to stimulate collagen and elastin production, which in turn helps tighten skin.

                                      Dr. Ruth gives CurrentBody's iteration her stamp of approval "because it is FDA cleared making it safe for at home use, and CurrentBody's Sense Technology allows the device to maintain the optimal temperature in the skin without manual adjustments."

                                      One reviewer says: "After 8 weeks I can feel a noticeable improvement in skin firmness and elasticity. My smile lines don’t look significantly different in photos, but I can feel the difference in the surrounding tissue. Some fine lines around my eyes and mouth have visibly improved."

                                      Best for: Deep lines, sagging skin

                                      Technology: Radio frequency (RF) technology

                                      Temperature: 104°F

                                      Recommended Usage: Once a week for 8 weeks

                                      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

                                      Best Cleansing Device

                                      Foreo LUNA™ 4

                                      Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (80)

                                      Pros
                                      • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (81)Soothing experience
                                      • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (82)Easy to clean
                                      • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (83)Deep cleanses skin
                                      Cons

                                        Level up your cleansing routine with the Luna 4, a part facial cleansing device, part facial massage tool. "It gently but effectively cleanses the skin without damaging the skin barrier like some devices out there by combining silicone bristles with sonic pulsations," Dr. Brooke Jeffy. "The massage function improves blood flow to the skin and reduces puffiness. The Luna stands out because it is easy to clean and dry with its widely spaced bristles reducing the chance of bacterial or mold growth. And because you choose your device based on skin type, how firm or soft those bristles are is customized so you get the deepest yet safest cleanse for you."

                                        One reviewer says: "I have been using Luna 4 for several months. My skin is radiant, clear and stubborn blemishes; both white heads and blackheads, removed. Treatment and massage features bring noticeable improvements to both texture and muscular structure which yield more youthful appearance."

                                        Best for: Cleansing skin, boosting circulation, lymphatic drainage

                                        Technology: T-Sonic™ pulsations

                                        Treatment Modes: 3

                                        Recommended Usage: Daily

                                        Best for Hair Removal

                                        SmoothSkin SmoothSkin Pure Fit IPL Hair Removal Device

                                        Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (84)

                                        Pros
                                        • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (85)Comfortable on skin
                                        • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (86)Precision head for hard-to-reach areas
                                        • Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (87)2x faster and more powerful than other at-home IPL devices
                                        Cons

                                          At-home hair removal just got so much easier thanks to this hair removal device that destroys the root of hair, preventing hair growth with time.

                                          Adamiyatt tested the SmoothSkin device all last winter and reported back saying, "I have not been disappointed. I found myself really amazed at how effective this was almost instantly. Within a few weeks, I noticed the dark hair on my skin was growing in far more slowly, and more sparsely, all in about the span of a month."

                                          Best for: Hair removal

                                          Technology: Intense pulsed light

                                          Energy Settings: 10

                                          Treatment Modes: 3

                                          Recommended Usage: Once a week for 12 weeks to start

                                          Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (88)

                                          Sophie Dweck

                                          Sophie Dweck is the Associate Shopping Editor for Town & Country, where she covers all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle, shares her expertise on the most worthwhile luxury products, tests and writes in-depth reviews on the very best essentials worth investing in, as well breaking news about the latest launches, and of course, reports on the biggest sales and deals to shop no matter the day. Some of her favorite items to date are Gwyneth Paltrow's ski trial cardigan, the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser, and ZIIP’s microcurrent device. When Sophie isn't testing state-of-the art beauty tech or breaking down TikTok aesthetics, she loves indulging in BonBon sweets (Sorbisars, for the win!) and finding the next trend before it goes viral.

                                          Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (2025)

                                          References

                                          Top Articles
                                          Unmet Need for Equipment to Help With Bathing and Toileting Among Older US Adults
                                          Making the Holidays Special for Your Elderly or Disabled Family Members: A Creative Gift Guide | Sobaks Home Medical
                                          Manual Handling Tips For Families Caring For Elderly Loved Ones | CPR First Aid
                                          Latest Posts
                                          8 Factors To Consider When Choosing A Shower Chair For Your Elderly Loved One
                                          Products for Elderly Living Alone: Tools for Safety, Comfort, and Independence
                                          Recommended Articles
                                          Article information

                                          Author: Melvina Ondricka

                                          Last Updated:

                                          Views: 5681

                                          Rating: 4.8 / 5 (68 voted)

                                          Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful

                                          Author information

                                          Name: Melvina Ondricka

                                          Birthday: 2000-12-23

                                          Address: Suite 382 139 Shaniqua Locks, Paulaborough, UT 90498

                                          Phone: +636383657021

                                          Job: Dynamic Government Specialist

                                          Hobby: Kite flying, Watching movies, Knitting, Model building, Reading, Wood carving, Paintball

                                          Introduction: My name is Melvina Ondricka, I am a helpful, fancy, friendly, innocent, outstanding, courageous, thoughtful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.