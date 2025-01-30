Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Beauty Devices for 2025 (2025)

There once was a time when treating various skin concerns required a visit to your dermatologist's office and dropping hundreds of dollars on treatments. Fortunately, there is now a myriad of cutting-edge gadgets, backed by research, designed to target almost every skin woe under the sun. For example, if you're hoping to tighten skin and achieve a sculpted look, 10 minutes with a microcurrent device works wonders. Or if you're dealing with a bad case of redness and inflammation, LED devices powered by red light therapy will come to the rescue. And if you're looking to treat multiple skin issues at once, you won't believe how many effective multi-tasking gadgets there are available at your finger tips.

Because the market is over saturated with beauty tools galore, we tapped 12 experts in the skincare field, both board-certified dermatologists and licensed estheticians, to finally share what's worth it and what's not. We also threw in some of our tried-and-true favorites we believe deserves a spot in your routine. So without further ado, here are the best beauty tools, tech, and devices to level up your skincare game in 2025.