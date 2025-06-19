Contraceptive pills (birth control pills): names, types, how to use, dosage, benefits and side effects (2025)

Each of the types of contraceptive pills is used differently and has a different dosage, as follows:

Dosage of combined contraceptive pills

Combined contraceptive pills usually come in a pack of 21 pills, which are meant to be taken each day for 21 days. Forth this, you stop taking the pill for a duration of 7 days, which is the period when you will bleed. After 7 days, you resume taking your pills with a new pack of combined pills and the cycle continues. What’s important with this pill is that you have to remember to take the pill every day, most preferably at the same time, in order for the pill to be effective. Not doing so, increases the chances of contraceptive failure and pregnancy. You can fix a particular time or activity so that you remember to take the pill on time. In case of a missed dosage, it is important that you consult with your doctor instead of trying your luck with the pill.

If you have been prescribed with everyday pills, you are required to take a pill from the pack each day without the 7-day rest. The pack of 28 pills has 21 usual pills and 7 dummy pills for the period you will bleed. The next packet is immediately started after the first ends. This type of packing is good for remembering the dose and continuation.

Dosage of the mini pill

Mini pills come in a 28-day pack and are meant to be taken for each day of the month. Unlike combination pills, all the 28 pills are active, that is, have hormonal composition. You are required to take a pill from the pack at the same time each day or at least within a bracket of 3 hours. Reminders or preceding activities may be helpful means of doing so. There are no drug-free weeks in case of a mini pill and you begin with a new pack as soon as the previous ends. You may get your bleed during the fourth week.

Dosage of emergency contraceptive pills

You are required to take an emergency contraceptive pill immediately after unprotected sex. If you have missed the bracket of 3 days forLevonorgestrel, Ulipristal can be taken within the next 2 days. Emergency contraception will not function after 5 days and you may get pregnant despite using the pill. You can also take an emergency contraceptive pill before sexual intercourse in case you feel that your usual method of contraception is failing or if you are going for a vacation and there is a likelihood of missing the pill.