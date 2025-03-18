Convert Binary to Decimal! (2025)

This Binary to Decimal Converter lets you convert Binary numbers to decimal quickly and easily.

How to use the Binary to Decimal Converter

Time needed:1 minute Enter the Binary number Enter a Binary Number in the first field. Press the Convert button Press the Convert button below the binary number field. Review the Output The Decimal Number output will appear in the second field. Copy or Save Optionally, you can Copy the output to clipboard, or Save it as a file on your device.

Converter features

🔟 Binary Input length: Up to 25 digits ⚡ Conversion Speed: Instant! ➡️ Decimal Output: Display, Copy, Save 🎯 Conversion Accuracy: 100%

Read (or watch) our tutorial on How to Convert Binary to Decimal to learn more about the process of converting binary numbers to decimal.

How to Convert Binary to Decimal

So, you need to know how to convert binary to decimal? All those ones and zeros can be intimidating. You can find a binary to decimal converter here, or you can learn to convert yourself – no computer required.

If you thought complicated formulas were necessary for binary to decimal conversion, you can breathe a sigh of relief. To convert from binary number system to decimal number system, you really only need to know three things. First, remember that the ones and zeros that make up binary can be thought of as the answer to a yes or no question. One for “yes”, and zero for “no”. Next, if you have an understanding of the powers of 2, this will be a breeze. The last step is basic addition.

The (Super) Powers of 2

We can thank the powers of 2 for making this so easy. If you’re not familiar with them, having a table for reference will make your job even easier. You won’t need an extensive table unless you’re converting very large binary numbers. For example, if the binary number you want to convert is three digits long, you’ll only need the first three powers of 2 (20 , 2¹, and 2²).

Let’s look at a three-digit binary number, 101.

To convert 101 in binary to decimal, we’ll must use the first three powers of 2. The most straightforward way to visualize this is to write your binary number, and above it, fill in powers of 2.Just remember to start from 20 on the right, and work your way left until you’ve run out of binary digits.

We have 1, 0, and 1, and a power of 2 for each binary digit.We start from the rightmost digit, which is the Least Significant Bit (LSB): look at 20; what’s underneath it? A one. This indicates we will use 20 in the decimal output.

Now, let’s work on the next leftmost digit. What’s under 2¹? A zero. This means we will not use 2¹. And under 2²? Another one. To find out what 101 is in decimal, we’ll need 20 and 2².

The rest is simple – 20 and 2² are 1 and 4, respectively. Now just add 1 + 4. The binary number 101 is the decimal 5.

Just remember to always proceed from right to left, or from the Least Significant Bit (LSB, the rightmost digit) to the Most Significant Bit (MSB, the leftmost digit).

It’s incredibly easy once you can think of 1 as a “yes”, and 0 as a “no”. Bigger numbers work in the same way. Let’s throw some extra zeros into the mix and use 100001. It’s long, but the method is identical. We just need 6 powers of 2 this time; one for each digit in the binary number.

Which powers of 2 correspond to a one? Only 26 and 20. Now we add those powers of 2 together. 100001 as a decimal is 33.

Just to prove how simple converting binary to decimal is, let’s look at an even longer binary figure: 11001100. We’ll need to go all the way to 27 for this conversion.

All we need to do is add the powers of 2 we used. Remember, we only “use” them when they correspond to a one. In this case, we need to add 128, 64, 8, and 4 to find the decimal. Everything else is indicated by a zero, so we don’t need to include them! 11001100 in binary is the decimal 204.

If you want to try it out for yourself, you can use the binary to decimal calculator on this page to check your work. Practice a few times, and you’ll be speaking the language of computers with ease.

Table of the First hundred Binary numbers in Decimal

For your convenience, the following table shows the binary numbers from 0 to 1100100 along with their Decimal representation.

Binary Decimal 0 0 1 1 10 2 11 3 100 4 101 5 110 6 111 7 1000 8 1001 9 1010 10 1011 11 1100 12 1101 13 1110 14 1111 15 10000 16 10001 17 10010 18 10011 19 10100 20 10101 21 10110 22 10111 23 11000 24 11001 25 11010 26 11011 27 11100 28 11101 29 11110 30 11111 31 100000 32 100001 33 100010 34 100011 35 100100 36 100101 37 100110 38 100111 39 101000 40 101001 41 101010 42 101011 43 101100 44 101101 45 101110 46 101111 47 110000 48 110001 49 110010 50 110011 51 110100 52 110101 53 110110 54 110111 55 111000 56 111001 57 111010 58 111011 59 111100 60 111101 61 111110 62 111111 63 1000000 64 1000001 65 1000010 66 1000011 67 1000100 68 1000101 69 1000110 70 1000111 71 1001000 72 1001001 73 1001010 74 1001011 75 1001100 76 1001101 77 1001110 78 1001111 79 1010000 80 1010001 81 1010010 82 1010011 83 1010100 84 1010101 85 1010110 86 1010111 87 1011000 88 1011001 89 1011010 90 1011011 91 1011100 92 1011101 93 1011110 94 1011111 95 1100000 96 1100001 97 1100010 98 1100011 99 1100100 100

