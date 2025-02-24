Coral Massage Sponges 3 Pack - Case of 10 (2025)

Shipping Destinations

UK Mainland- FREE Delivery over £200 ex VAT*

Republic of Ireland - £18.95perparcel up to 30 kilos

Northern Ireland - £22.95per consignment**

Scottish Highlands - £24.95perconsignment**

Isle of Wight - £24.95perconsignment up to 10 kilos

Scottish Islands, Channel Isles, Isle of Man, Scilly Isles - £30.95perconsignment**

Export Orders / International Deliveries

We also arrange delivery toEuropean and International destinations.

We can arrange bespoke delivery solutions for you on very little notice. We pride our ability to find the most competitive delivery through our large network of delivery partners including national and international couriers, private hires and independents.

Please ensure all contact details are correct when processing your order. Amember of our Customer Services team will review your order and be in touch with an accurate delivery cost within 24-48 hours. To ensure no commitment to your order please select Bank Transfer at checkout.

Should you have any further questions please call 0116 2544988 Option 1 oremailcs@mxwholesale.co.ukwith details of your order.

SAVE £££ with PALLET DELIVERY !

ForLARGE SAVINGSon delivery costs we recommend Pallet Delivery.

UK Mainland - pallet delivery costs vary from £29-£99

Northern Ireland, Scottish Highlands, Islands and Isles - pallet deliverycosts vary from £29-£149

All pallets are sent out on The Pallet Network.

*All our parcels are sent out by DPD typically on a 'Next Day' delivery service which needs to be signed for. All pallets are sent out on The Pallet Network either on the Next Day or Economy service. Please note pallet deliveries incur a delivery charge which is determined by your postcode. Orders below £200 ex VAT to UK Mainland are£9.99.UK Mainland includes England, Scotland & Wales excluding Scottish Highlands, Islands and Northern Ireland.

**Consignments up to 10 kilos. Two day service.

Paper Products:paper products including kitchen towels and toilet paper - order value below £30 is £9.99, order value above £30 is subject to pallet delivery.

WaterProducts: Boudica wholesale water orders - FREE pallet delivery is included in the product price.

FREELocal Collection and Delivery Services

Local pickup – COLLECT FOR FREE from MX Wholesale Leicester LE2 7SR

Collect from our business address:

Ashby Emporium, 18 Commercial Square, Leicester, LE2 7SR, United Kingdom

Orders are typically ready in under 1 hour but before arriving to collect your order please call 0116 2544988 Option 1. Reference your order no. Please bring a form of ID.

For Local Pickup select Delivery method -> Pick upat checkout

We hold with more than 10,000 product lines which you are free to browse when you visit.

Curb side pickup also available. Stay safe.

Our opening times

Local delivery – FREE LOCAL DELIVERY over £250 ex VAT

We deliver locally up to 5 miles from LE2 7SR for FREE !

Please call 0116 2544988 Option 1 on completing your order to arrange a suitable delivery time.

For Local Deliveryat checkout select: Delivery method -> Ship -> Local delivery

Same day services also available.

Our Courier of Choice is DPD Local



As an international leader in parcel delivery, DPD Local offers you, our valued customer, a first-class delivery service. DPD Local is devoted to delivering the best parcel service, and we are proud they have been awarded the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for their unique one hour delivery service. With route optimisation, unbeatable safety protocols andexceptional efficiency we are sure you will be pleased with your delivery service.

DeliveryTimes

Deliveries are made Monday to Friday between 8am and 6pm. DPD Local provides a one hour delivery window on the day of delivery so you can carry on with other parts of your day as normal.

We aim to send out all orders within 24-48 hours of orders being placed and paid unless it is a busy period please allow an additional 7-10 working days. We always aim to keep our stock systems up to date however on some rare occurrences some items may be out of stock. A member of Customer Services will get in touch if there are any issue with your order. If you need to check the availability of items please email cs@mxwholesale.co.uk or call 0116 2544 988 Option 1,or make a note in the notes section when processing your order.

If your order is urgent, please email cs@mxwholesale.co.uk or call 0116 2544 988 Option 1 and we will do our best to accommodate delivery requirements. Specific delivery times and weekend deliveries are available however we cannot guarantee these services.

Order Tracking

A tracking number and web link to the tracking website will automatically be emailed to you on dispatch of your order. DPD will provide you with a one hour delivery window on the day of your delivery so you can carry on with other parts of your day as normal.

Please ensure all contact details provided during checkout are accurate. There is usually an option to change your delivery date also in case something comes up. This will ensure it is as easy as possible for you, our valued customer, to receive your delivery when it is most convenient. We work closely withDPD to be able to provide you with the most convenient delivery.

Please note tracking is not available on pallet deliveries or private courier options. We can of course provide guidance please email cs@mxwholesale.co.uk with your order number for more information.

Claims, Shortages and Damages

Please note all claims must be processed with in writing by email or post. Please do not ask Customer Services toprocess any claims, shortagesor damages over the telephone.

Damages: Whilst every effort is made to ensure you receive your goods in perfect condition, in a small number of cases damages can occur during transit. Any signs of damage MUST be noted whilst the driver is present, and you must inform us and sign for the goods as 'damaged' straightaway. We cannot process claims where it has been signed for without comment or as 'unchecked'. For pallets, if there is significant damage to the goods you can refuse delivery, but please contact us first. For both cases please ensure to take photographic evidence.

Shortages: All deliveries are accompanied by an invoice (unless you are a drop shipping customer and have specifically requested no invoice with goods). Please check deliveries to this invoice and not your original web order as occasionally some items may sell out or be discontinued between the time of you placing your order and it being dispatched. If goods appear on your original order but not on the invoice received with the goods, then they are out of stock and will have to be re-ordered at a later date when they are available. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. You will only ever be charged for what we dispatch. If you cannot find this invoice please contact us and we will supply a copy (please ensure you have checked thoroughly before requesting a new copy, including inside the cardboard flaps of all the boxes or attached to the exterior wrap on pallets).

If after you have received your order and checked it to the invoice with it, you still believe items are not present or damaged please contact us in writing within3 working days from the date of delivery.

More information on claims and returns