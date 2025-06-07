Coronation Street confirm double exit just weeks after making ITV soap 'history' (2025)

Coronation Street has announced the departure of another character just days after a previous exit was reported.

Mick and Lou Michaelis, who only joined the street in February, will soon be leaving Weatherfield, it has been confirmed.

The couple turned heads upon their arrival as Weatherfield's latest 'nightmare neighbours'.

The duo made their first appearance shaking up life on the cobbles, with fans witnessing them settling into Mawdsley Street, right behind Chesney and Gemma Winter-Brown's home – an unprecedented expansion of Corrie’s set across the ginnel which had never been seen before.

The Mirror reported Mick's upcoming exit last week with actor Joe Layton set to be on our screens until only July this year.

However, Coronation Street representatives have now confirmed that both Mick and Lou are both leaving the soap.

Farell Hegarty, who plays Lou, will take her final bow alongside Mick before summer arrives, reports the Manchester Evening News.

The confirmation was given to The Sun with the spokesperson revealing: "Mick and Lou were brought into the show to cause chaos on the cobbles in the build up to a major storyline in the summer and they are already making their presence felt.

"Joe and Farrell were contracted for a specific length of time, some characters come in for a long time and some like Mick and Lou are brought to pass through and leave a trail of destruction behind them. Both actors are still filming with the show and will be on screen until the summer."

Upon his casting, Joe expressed his elation at joining the cast, stating: "Coronation Street is such an institution in British television and to get to walk down the cobbles in Mick's shoes is so exciting. To also do it alongside Farrel is awesome - we are having great fun together and connecting really well whilst developing our characters.

"It also gives the opportunity to get a look behind the curtain of this huge machine and be a small cog within the big picture of Coronation Street and to work alongside people who take such pride in their work. It's just a really happy place, friendly and welcoming. I'm going to relish every moment of it."

Farrel, who has gained fame on TikTok, also spoke about her new role, saying: "I'm delighted and so grateful to be joining the cast of Coronation Street. I have genuinely been blown away by how ridiculously warm and nice everyone is.

"Lou is definitely an exciting character to play because she's got good and bad parts to her, she's a life force and full of beans.

"She's a very colourful person who likes to make waves and try to cause chaos. But she also has that strong family loyalty, especially between Mick and Lou, they are thick as thieves and will stick up for each other, even when they probably shouldn't.."

Coronation Street is on ITV at 8pm Monday, Wednesday and Friday and available to stream from 7am on ITVX