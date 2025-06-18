Could one clue solve the mystery of a man’s body found in a country river 53 years ago? (2025)

A unique wedding ring worn by a man whose badly decomposed body was discovered in a river by two teenagers could be the key to unlocking his 53-year-old cold case.

The two teenage girls had just finished lunch on Christmas Day in 1971 and were swimming in the Steavenson River in the tiny Victorian town of Buxton, about 100 kilometres north-east of Melbourne, when they came across the gruesome sight of a man’s body in the water about 4.30pm.

The man, who was believed to be aged between 30 and 60, was of a large build and about 183 centimetres tall with dark, greying hair.

He wore a distinctive black signet wedding band on his left ring finger, which was inscribed with “21.4.71 P.U.C.K”, and was likely in the river for a few weeks before he was found.