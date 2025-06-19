Court curfew order could rule Balta out of Anzac eve AFL clash (2025)

AFL footballer Noah Balta has avoided jail but been handed a curfew that could keep him out of Richmond's Anzac eve clash at the MCG, after he assaulted a man in a New South Wales car park last year.

Balta, 25, ignored a scrum of media as he walked into the Albury Local Court on Tuesday morning.

Magistrate Melissa Humphrey handed Balta a $3,000 fine and sentenced him to an 18-month community corrections order.

Balta was also ordered to adhere to a curfew between 10pm and 6am until July 22, 2025.

The Richmond Tigers footballer remained stony-faced throughout proceedings, only talking to his lawyer briefly when the curfew was handed down.

His lawyer asked the court for an exception to this ruling to allow Balta to play scheduled night and interstate matches.

Richmond has two scheduled night matches and one interstate match in that period, including Thursday's Anzac eve clash with Melbourne at the MCG.

Magistrate Humphrey told the court the curfew was a punitive element and said Balta would be required to make changes to his employment to fit the sentence.

The AFL is yet to release fixture dates and times beyond June 22.

The magistrate also ordered Balta to abstain from alcohol and not to enter the Mulwala Ski Club, where the car park assault happened.

Balta ignored a vocal media scrum as he left the court on Tuesday afternoon, entering an idling SUV before being driven away.

Priest gives character reference

Last month, the court was played footage of Balta's brutal hit on the victim and police prosecutors argued the footballer should be jailed.

Balta's lawyers argued for a substantive fine.

The assault charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in jail.

The victim, Thomas Washbrook, was not in court during the sentencing.

On Tuesday, the court was told Mr Washbrook was treated for cuts and bruises to his head and a suspected fractured rib.

Balta's parish priest, Father Colin McLean, provided a character reference, describing Balta as a "gentle giant".

The court heard Balta conceded that his actions were "completely inappropriate, misguided and [a] disproportionate response".

The footballer has abstained from alcohol since the incident and completed an anger management course at the Victorian Behaviour Change Centre.

'Excessive force' used

Court documents released last month detailed how a late-night misunderstanding led to the violent attack.

On December 29, 2024, Balta, his brother Oskar, his friend James Marth and brother-in-law Max Kallina were on a pub crawl through Yarrawonga and Mulwala on the Victorian–NSW border.

Balta had consumed a variety of drinks and was intoxicated but could "walk and talk without assistance," court documents stated.

CCTV footage played to the court showed Balta running towards the victim and pushing him with such force he was "airborne" before hitting the ground.

Court documents revealed Balta felt he was protecting his brother during the fracas.

Oskar Balta pleaded guilty to common assault for his part in the incident and was sentenced to a conditional release order for two years starting on March 27, 2025, with the condition that he is not to commit any offence while subject to the order.

Civil matter settled

Prior to being sentenced, Balta settled a civil matter with the victim out of court on March 28.

On Tuesday, the court heard Balta paid $45,000 compensation to Mr Washbrook.

Police prosector Jason Tozer told the court the compensation, while a mitigating factor, should not be treated as punishment, rather a sign of remorse.

The premiership-winning defender, who signed a seven-year contract in October, has played more than 100 games for Richmond since his debut in 2019.

Balta missed the opening rounds of the year due to suspension but returned to the AFL side for Richmond's victory over the Gold Coast Suns on the weekend.