CPT Code 75676: What It Is, Modifiers, Reimbursement (2025)

Table of Contents
What is CPT Code 75676
CPT code 75676 is used to describe a diagnostic imaging procedure known as an angiography of the neck arteries. This procedure involves taking X-ray images of the arteries in the neck, typically to assess blood flow or detect abnormalities such as blockages or aneurysms. During the procedure, a contrast dye is injected into the bloodstream to make the arteries visible on the X-ray images. This code is often used by healthcare providers to document and bill for the angiographic evaluation of the carotid and vertebral arteries, which are crucial for supplying blood to the brain.
Does CPT 75676 Need a Modifier?
When considering the use of modifiers for the CPT codes related to artery x-rays of the head, neck, and neck alone, it is essential to understand the context and specific circumstances of the procedure. Here is a list of potential modifiers that could be applicable:
1. Modifier 26 - Professional Component: This modifier is used when only the professional component of the service is being billed. It indicates that the physician's interpretation of the x-ray is being charged separately from the technical component.
2. Modifier TC - Technical Component: This modifier is used when only the technical component of the service is being billed. It signifies that the charge is for the use of equipment and the technician's time, excluding the physician's interpretation.
3. Modifier 59 - Distinct Procedural Service: This modifier is used to indicate that a procedure or service was distinct or independent from other services performed on the same day. It may be necessary if multiple imaging services are provided and need to be reported separately.
4. Modifier 76 - Repeat Procedure by Same Physician: This modifier is used when a procedure is repeated by the same physician on the same day. It is applicable if the x-ray needs to be repeated due to clinical necessity.
5. Modifier 77 - Repeat Procedure by Another Physician: This modifier is used when a procedure is repeated by a different physician on the same day. It is applicable if the x-ray needs to be repeated by another provider due to clinical necessity.
6. Modifier 52 - Reduced Services: This modifier is used when a service or procedure is partially reduced or eliminated at the physician's discretion. It may apply if the full scope of the x-ray was not completed.
7. Modifier 53 - Discontinued Procedure: This modifier is used when a procedure is discontinued due to extenuating circumstances or those that threaten the well-being of the patient. It may apply if the x-ray procedure was started but not completed.
8. Modifier 22 - Increased Procedural Services: This modifier is used when the work required to provide a service is substantially greater than typically required. It may apply if the x-ray procedure was more complex than usual.
Each modifier should be applied based on the specific details of the service provided and the payer's guidelines. Proper documentation is crucial to support the use of any modifier.
CPT Code 75676 Medicare Reimbursement
The CPT code 75676 is subject to reimbursement by Medicare, but it is essential to verify its status through the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (MPFS) and the guidelines set by your local Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC).
The MPFS provides a comprehensive list of services and their corresponding reimbursement rates, which can vary based on geographic location and other factors.
Additionally, MACs may have specific coverage policies or requirements that could influence the reimbursement of CPT code 75676.
Therefore, healthcare providers should consult both the MPFS and their respective MAC to ensure accurate billing and reimbursement for this code.
Are You Being Underpaid for 75676 CPT Code?
