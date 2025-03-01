Create Beautiful Curls from Straight Hair - Expert Tips - 50 Sense (2025)

For years, I struggled to curl my straight hair. I’d watch tutorials, buy all the right tools, and still end up with flat, lifeless waves that fell apart within an hour.

Sound familiar? It wasn’t until I got serious about understanding what works for my hair texture and what doesn’t that everything changed.

Now, I can confidently create beautiful, lasting curls whenever I want—and I’m here to share exactly how I do it.

This isn’t about some complicated process or products you’ve never heard of.

It’s about getting real results with techniques that work for anyone with straight hair. Let’s dive into my step-by-step process.

1. Prep Your Hair Like a Pro

The secret to great curls starts before you even touch a curling iron. If you skip proper prep, your curls might not hold or could end up looking frizzy and uneven. Here’s how I prepare my hair:

Wash Smart

Whenever I know I’m curling my hair, I avoid heavy, hydrating shampoos or conditioners. These weigh down my hair and make it harder for curls to stay in place.

Instead, I use a lightweight volumizing shampoo and apply conditioner only to the ends. This keeps my hair clean but not overly slippery.

Dry It Right

Air-drying can work, but when I want my curls to look their best, I blow-dry. I use a heat protectant spray first—it’s non-negotiable for me because curling irons can cause damage if you’re not careful.

As I dry, I flip my head upside down for added volume and use a round brush to smooth my hair. This step gives me the perfect starting point: smooth, light hair that’s ready to curl.

Add a Little Grip

Straight hair can be silky, and curls won’t hold if your strands are too soft. To combat this, I apply a lightweight texturizing spray or mousse after blow-drying. It adds just enough texture without making my hair sticky.

2. Choose the Right Tools

When it comes to curling straight hair, the tools you use matter—a lot. I learned this the hard way after trying to save money with cheap curling irons that barely got hot enough. Now, I swear by these essentials:

A High-Quality Curling Iron or Wand

I use a curling iron with adjustable heat settings because not all hair needs the same level of heat. For my straight hair, I usually set it to around 350–375°F. If you have fine hair, you might want to go a bit lower, but thicker hair can handle higher temperatures.

The size of the barrel is also key. For loose waves, I go with a 1.25-inch barrel. For tighter, bouncier curls, I use a 1-inch barrel.

Heat-Protectant Gloves

If you’re using a wand, invest in a heat-resistant glove. It’ll save your fingers and make it easier to wrap the hair tightly without fear of burning yourself.

Clips for Sectioning

I always section my hair into four parts—two in the back and two in the front. This ensures I don’t miss any strands and makes the curling process way faster.

3. Master the Curling Technique

This is where the magic happens. After years of experimenting, I’ve found that technique is just as important as the tools you use.

Start with Small Sections

Working with small sections of hair—about 1 inch wide—makes all the difference. Larger sections might save time, but the curls won’t hold as well.

Clamp or Wrap?

If you’re using a curling iron with a clamp, start near the roots and slowly feed the hair into the barrel, working your way down to the ends. Be gentle to avoid kinks.

For a curling wand, wrap the section of hair around the barrel, starting about an inch away from the roots. I always wrap away from my face on both sides for a more flattering look.

Hold, Don’t Overheat

I keep each section on the iron for about 8–10 seconds. Holding it too long can damage the hair or create overly tight curls that don’t look natural.

Alternate Directions

To avoid that “too-perfect” look, I alternate the direction of my curls—one section wrapped away from my face, the next wrapped toward it. This creates a more natural, effortless effect.

#curlroutine #frizzyhair #frizzycurls ♬ original sound – keish💖 @curlswithkeish Some of the main reasons your curls might not last 💖if these are you lmk in the commentsss ✨🥰 Some of my most ask questions/ comments are about your curls not lasting so I’ve put together some of the main culprits for this! You might not need to use them all but it might be really helpful to try a few of them to hopefully increase the longevity of your washday 🥰 You’re not styling in sections 💖this helps so much with longevity because you can style your curls more thoroughly and accurately You’re not finishing with a strong hold hair spray 💖 this is such a good hack to add that extra layer of hold and prevent frizz from humidity. 💡Try an alcohol free one to prevent drying You don’t double shampoo 💖 not necessary for everyone but if you have build up and weighed down curls – plsss give it a try 🥰 You don’t protect your curls whilst you sleep/ workout 💖ok THIS ONE is the possibly most important for me personally. i could style my curls PERFECTLY but one wrong move in my sleep or a sweaty gym sesh with no hair protection and POOF all my hard work will be undone 😂 💖by ‘protection’ I mean a silk/satin bonnet, loose pineapple with small claw clips preventing bangs from stretching out (see my gym hair tutorial for this in detail!!) You’re not finishing styling with a strong hold gel 💖 again sooo important if you’re finding that your curls look great on washday but ‘poof’ out or frizz really fast. I love the @vo5 mega hold for a really affordable option if you’ve never tried one before. I hope these help you get your curls to last🥰 let me know if you try any of these tips! #curlyhairtutorial



This is the step that changed everything for me. For years, I’d curl my hair, shake it out immediately, and wonder why my curls didn’t last. Here’s what I do differently now:

Let Them Cool

As soon as I release a curl from the iron, I hold it in my hand for a few seconds to let it cool in the curled shape. If I want extra-long-lasting curls, I pin them up with a clip while they cool.

Use the Right Products

Once all my curls are done and cooled, I lightly mist them with a flexible-hold hairspray. I avoid heavy sprays because they can make curls crunchy and stiff.

Don’t Touch Too Soon

I know it’s tempting to run your fingers through freshly curled hair but resist! Let the curls set completely for at least 10–15 minutes before you loosen them.

5. Finish and Style

Shake Them Out

Instead of using a brush, I gently shake out my curls with my fingers. This separates the strands and gives them a softer, more relaxed look.

Add Shine

To finish, I apply a tiny amount of lightweight serum to the ends of my hair. This keeps them looking polished and frizz-free without weighing the curls down.

Customize the Look

If I’m going for volume, I flip my head upside down and give my roots a quick spray of dry shampoo or volumizing powder. For a sleek, defined look, I smooth the top layers with my fingers or a soft brush.

6. Refresh Your Curls the Next Day

One of the best things about curling straight hair is that the style can last for days if you treat it right. Here’s how I refresh my curls:

Protect While You Sleep : Before bed, I gather my hair into a loose bun on top of my head and secure it with a silk scrunchie. This keeps the curls from getting crushed.

: Before bed, I gather my hair into a loose bun on top of my head and secure it with a silk scrunchie. This keeps the curls from getting crushed. Revive in the Morning: If any curls have fallen flat, I touch them up with my curling iron or wand.

Final Thoughts

Creating beautiful curls from straight hair isn’t about luck—it’s about the right prep, tools, and techniques. Once I nailed this routine, curling my hair became easy and fun. Now, whether I’m going for soft waves or bold, defined curls, I know I can achieve the look I want every time.

If you’ve been struggling to curl your straight hair, try these tips. Trust me, they work! And remember, practice makes perfect. The more you experiment, the better you’ll get at creating the curls of your dreams.