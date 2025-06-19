Critical Atom Silver – Power Supply for Tattoo Artists (2025)

Data privacy settings

The settings you specify here are stored in the "local storage" of your device. The settings will be remembered for the next time you visit our online shop. You can change these settings at any time (fingerprint icon in the bottom left corner). For more information on cookie lifetime and required essential cookies, please see the Privacy notice.

Impressum | Datenschutz

Select/Deselect all

ReCaptcha Further information To submit forms on this page, you need to consent to the transfer of data and storage of third-party cookies by Google.With your consent, reCAPTCHA, a Google service to avoid spam messages via contact forms, will be embedded.This service allows us to provide our customers with a safe way to contact us via online forms. At the same time, the service prevents spam bots from compromising our services.After you gave your permission, you might be asked to answer a security prompt to send the form.If you do not consent, unfortunately you cannot use the form. Please contact us in a different way. Description: Stopping spam bots Processing company: Google Inc. Terms of use: Link

Google Analytics Further information This is a web analysis service. It allows the user to measure advertising return on investment (ROI) and track user behavior. Data collected: anonymized IP address, date and time of visit, usage data, click path, app updates, browser information, device information, JavaScript support, pages visited, referrer URL, location information, purchase activity, widget interactions. Description: Google Analytics Tracking Processing company: Google Ireland Limited Terms of use: Link

Google Ads Further information This is an advertising service. This service can be used to display personalized or non-personalized advertising to users. With Google Ads Conversion Tracking, we can measure our advertising success in the Google advertising network. We place advertisements in the Google advertising network so that our offers can be found more easily. We try to optimize our advertising as much as possible. Also to keep advertising costs as low as possible. This is reflected in our prices. Description: Google Ads Remarketing Processing company: Google Ireland Limited Terms of use: Link

Google Tag Manager Further information This is a tag management system. The Google Tag Manager allows tags to be integrated centrally via a user interface. Tags are small sections of code that can track activities. Script codes from other tools are integrated via the Google Tag Manager. The Tag Manager makes it possible to control when a specific tag is triggered. Description: Usage of Google functionalities Processing company: Google Ireland Limited Terms of use: Link

Meta Pixel Further information To send data to Meta, you need to consent to the transfer of data and storage of third-party cookies by Meta.. This allows us to improve your user experience and to make our website better and more interesting. Description: Meta Conversion-Tracking Processing company: Meta Platforms Ireland Limited Terms of use: Link

uptain Further information We are using a Java-Script Plugin from uptain GmbH (‚uptain-Plugin‘ https://www.uptain.de) for the improvement of the interaction with our visitors. This allows us to analyse your use of the website and improve the customer approach (e.g. via a dialogue window). We collect information about your usage behaviour, including cursor movement, length of stay, clicked links and (if applicable) information provided. The legal basis for the processing is our legitimate interest in direct marketing and providing our website (Art. 6 Abs. 1 lit f GDPR). As a processor uptain GmbH is acting on our behalf and is strictly bound by our instructions. We will not transfer the information to third parties (unless we are obliged by applying law). If and to the extend the information collected by the uptain-Plugin contains personal data this data will be deleted immediately after your visit to our website. Description: Tracking Processing company: uptain Terms of use: Link

Microsoft Advertising Further information Um Daten an Microsoft zu übermitteln, ist Ihre Zustimmung zur Datenweitergabe und Speicherung von Drittanbieter-Cookies des Anbieters Microsoft erforderlich. Dies erlaubt uns, unser Angebot sowie das Nutzererlebnis für Sie zu verbessern und interessanter auszugestalten. Description: Tracking mithilfe von Microsoft Advertising Processing company: Microsoft Terms of use: Link