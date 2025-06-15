Crosby gets standing ovation for clinching 20th point-per-game season | NHL.com (2025)

Penguins forward breaks Gretzky’s record to become 1st player to achieve feat

OTT@PIT: Fans congratulate Crosby with a standing ovation for his 20th season averaging at least a point per game

After clinching his 20th point-per-game season on Thursday, Sidney Crosby got acknowledgement from his home crowd on Sunday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain made history with a goal against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, becoming the first player in NHL history to average at least a point per game for 20 seasons, passing Wayne Gretzky for most such seasons in a career.

Despite the 7-2 loss, Crosby reflected on the milestone.

“It’s hard right now after a loss like that. I just think that there’s a lot of guys who’ve contributed to that so I’m thankful for the guys that I’ve played with that contributed to it,” Crosby said. “It’s a special milestone but obviously [you] play to win.”

Back on home ice on Sunday, the team acknowledged Crosby’s achievement on the big screen, and the crowd showed its appreciation for the star.

A big ovation from @penguins fans for Sidney Crosby after he became the first player to record 20 point-per-game seasons on Thursday! 👏 pic.twitter.com/LZGJKBSENE

— NHL (@NHL) March 30, 2025
The Penguins captain currently leads the team with 80 points (26 goals, 54 assists). Because he missed two games earlier in the season, he can play a maximum of 80 games this year.

He’s hit the points-per-game threshold in all 20 seasons of his career.

-- NHL.com Independent Correspondent Wes Crosby contributed to this report

Kerfoot gets 3 points, Utah Hockey Club defeats Blackhawks to end 3-game skid Mar 31, 2025
