Curl Manifesto: Miracle For Wavy Hair? (2025)

Kérastase's Curl Manifesto range is a line of hair care products specifically designed for curly hair. The range includes a shampoo, conditioner, hair mask, hair oil, leave-in treatment, gel-cream, and curl spray. The products are formulated with hydrating Manuka Honey and Ceramide to provide hydration, definition, and strength to curly hair. While the range is primarily targeted towards curly hair types, it can also be suitable for wavy hair. People with wavy hair who have used the products have reported positive results, with some saying that it has helped define their waves and curls without weighing their hair down. The range's lightweight texture and hydrating properties seem to make it a good option for those with wavy hair who are looking for enhanced definition and hydration without the unwanted greasiness or flatness that heavier products can cause.

Characteristics Values Hair type Wavy to curly hair Concerns Dryness, breakage, frizz Product type Lightweight Benefits Hydration, strength, definition, shine, bounce Ingredients Manuka honey, ceramides, glycerin, Shorea robusta seed oil

The Kérastase Curl Manifesto range is specifically designed for curly hair, working to target key concerns such as dryness and breakage. The Fondant Hydratation Essentielle Conditioner is a lightweight, moisture-replenishing formula that is suitable for curly and very curly hair types.

The conditioner is part of a step-by-step routine that includes a shampoo, conditioner, hair cream, gel-cream, and hair spray. The conditioner is designed to detangle and hydrate curls without weighing them down. It is recommended that you cover your hands with the conditioner and scrunch it into the middle lengths and ends of wet hair, pushing the product into the cuticles.

The Curl Manifesto range has received positive reviews from users with wavy hair. One user with 2B type hair noted that the conditioner helped them achieve well-defined curls without weighing their hair down. They also mentioned that the conditioner has a light texture and is not drying. Another user with wavy hair praised the entire range, stating that it left their hair feeling ultra-hydrated and frizz-free without any product buildup.

The Kérastase Curl Manifesto conditioner is ideal for individuals with wavy hair who are looking for a lightweight, hydrating formula that provides definition to their curls without any crunchiness or greasiness. The range also includes other products such as the Gelée Curl Contour gel-cream, which can be used to enhance and define waves further.

The Kérastase Curl Manifesto shampoo is a gentle creamy shampoo designed for coily, curly, and very curly hair. It is part of the Curl Manifesto range, which is formulated with hydrating Manuka Honey and cementing Ceramide to provide hydration, definition, and strength to all types of curls, from wavy curls to coily curls.

The Bain Hydratation Douceur shampoo effectively cleanses the scalp and hair, helping to bring it back to its natural shape. It is a sulfate-free shampoo that gently removes all impurities and buildup. The shampoo has a soft floral fragrance, reminiscent of almond blossom.

The Curl Manifesto range is ideal for those with wavy hair who are looking for lightweight hydration, more strength, and defined waves and curls. The shampoo's creamy texture ensures a gentle cleansing experience, while its formula helps to tame frizz and enhance the natural shape of the hair.

The Kérastase Curl Manifesto shampoo is a key step in the Curl Manifesto hair care routine, which also includes a lightweight conditioner, a deep treatment hair mask, a hair and scalp oil, a leave-in curl treatment, a curl-enhancing gel-cream, and a second-day curl refreshing spray. Together, these products work in harmony to target key concerns for curly hair, such as dryness and breakage.

The Kérastase Curl Manifesto range has received positive reviews from users with wavy hair. One reviewer with 2B type hair mentioned that the products felt light in texture yet were not drying. They also noted that the mask helped with detangling and that the Gelée Curl Contour gel-cream was a game-changer, providing hold without leaving their hair feeling crunchy or dry. Another reviewer with wavy hair mentioned that the Curl Manifesto shampoo and conditioner duo left their hair with minimal frizz, which was a rare occurrence for them.

Kerastase Curl Manifesto gel-cream

The Kérastase Curl Manifesto Gelée Curl Contour Gel-Cream is a curl-enhancing defining gel-cream for coily, curly, and very curly hair. It is part of the Kérastase Curl Manifesto range, which was specifically designed with curly hair in mind, working to target key concerns such as dryness and breakage.

The Gel-Cream is ideal for those looking to refresh and enhance their waves without the crunch. It can be used on damp or dry hair. Simply work 2 to 4 pumps through your hair, depending on the length and thickness, and scrunch and gently define curls with your fingers.

The Gel-Cream has received positive reviews, with users reporting well-defined curls and bounce without their hair feeling flat or weighed down. The light texture of the product means it is suitable for those with finer hair that can be weighed down by heavier products.

The Gel-Cream is part of a five-step routine, which includes the Bain Hydratation Douceur Shampoo, the Fondant Hydratation Essentielle Conditioner, the Crème De Jour Fondamentale Hair Cream, and the Refresh Absolu Hair Spray. The range is designed to provide lightweight hydration, strength, and defined waves and curls.

Kerastase Curl Manifesto spray

The Kérastase Curl Manifesto spray is a second-day curl refreshing spray that re-energises your curls. It is part of the Kerastase Curl Manifesto range, which is a line of hair care products specifically designed for curly hair. The range includes a shampoo, conditioner, hair mask, hair oil, leave-in treatment, gel-cream, and the curl refreshing spray. The products in this range work in harmony as a step-by-step routine to target key concerns for curly hair, including dryness and breakage.

The Curl Manifesto spray is ideal for keeping your curls beautiful in the days after washing them. It can be used on the middle lengths and ends of the hair to tighten and wake up your curls. The spray is suitable for wavy to curly hair types and helps to provide lightweight hydration, strength, and defined waves and curls.

The Kérastase Curl Manifesto spray has received positive reviews from users with wavy hair. One user with 2B type hair mentioned that the spray allowed them to have a second day of soft curls by helping them reform after being slept on. Another user with a combination of curly and wavy hair noted that there was barely any frizz after using the products from the Curl Manifesto range, including the spray.

The Kérastase Curl Manifesto spray is part of a hair care collection that aims to provide all types of curly hair with definition, strength, and protection. The collection is suitable for naturally wavy hair, frizzy hair, curly hair, very curly hair, and coily hair. The products in the collection are formulated with hydrating Manuka Honey and cementing Ceramide to provide hydration, definition, and strength to curls.

Kerastase Curl Manifesto mask

The Kérastase Curl Manifesto range is specifically designed for curly hair, working to target key concerns such as dryness and breakage. The range includes a mask, a shampoo, a conditioner, a gel-cream, a hair spray, and a hair oil. The products are formulated with hydrating Manuka Honey and cementing Ceramide to provide hydration, definition and strength to all types of curls, from wavy curls to coily curls.

The Masque Beurre Haute Nutrition Hair Mask is an extra-rich, nourishing hair mask treatment for very curly and coily hair. The mask helps to detangle hair, providing hydration and heat protection while reducing frizz. The mask is applied to wet and towel-dried hair, with the product distributed evenly from root to end. The mask is then worked into the hair and the curls are gently scrunched to encourage their pattern.

The Curl Manifesto mask has received positive reviews from users with wavy hair. One user with 2B type hair noted that the mask helped with the detangling process, and they could see their curls starting to define themselves in the shower. Another user with wavy hair mentioned that the mask gave their hair a much-needed moisture boost, leaving it hydrating, soft and nourished.

The Kérastase Curl Manifesto mask is suitable for wavy hair, providing lightweight hydration, strength and definition to curls. The mask helps to detangle hair and enhance curls without weighing them down. The mask can be used as part of the Curl Manifesto routine, which includes the Bain Hydration Douceur shampoo, Fondant Hydration Essentielle conditioner, Gelée Curl Contour gel-cream, and Refresh Absolu hair spray.

