Curling Iron Size Makes All the Difference—Here's How to Pick the Right One for Your Styling Goals (2025)

While you can grab just about any flat iron or blow dryer and achieve similar results when styling your hair, curling irons require a much more intentional process. Curling irons come in a range of sizes with each achieving a different sort of effect—from big, voluminous, barely-there waves to micro-curls that can enhance naturally curly or coily texture. Our curling iron size guide is here to help you figure out which size (or sizes) you should keep on deck.



Sarah Potempa, celebrity stylist and founder of the Beachwaver Co.

Eddie M Parra Senior stylist at Benjamin Salon Salon in New York City.

How to Choose a Curling Iron Size

The size of your curling iron barrel definitely makes a difference in the way your hair is styled. Different barrel sizes create different looks and are beneficial for various hair lengths and textures.

“For instance, if you have naturally curly hair or shorter hair and want to create smooth, textured curls or waves, I typically recommend a smaller barrel. Its smaller size enhances your natural curl or wave pattern, and it’s easier for those with shorter hair to wrap their hair around evenly,” explains Sarah Potempa, celebrity stylist and founder of the Beachwaver Co. This would be anywhere from a ⅜ to ¾-inch barrel.

On the other hand, a large barrel curling iron—anywhere from a 1 to 2-inch circumference—is ideal for creating curls for those with medium to long hair.

Another factor to keep in mind is how well your hair holds a curl. If you have fine or straight hair that struggles to hold a curl, you may want to go with a slightly smaller barrel than you think, as tighter curls will loosen over time.

A Universally Flattering Curling Iron Size

When in doubt, a 1-inch curling iron provides the most versatility. “You can use it on both short and long hair by manipulating the hair differently,” explains Eddie M Parra, senior stylist at Benjamin Salon in New York City. “For example, on shorter hair you should take smaller sections to have more control over the curl pattern. Longer hair you can take smaller sections for tighter curls or bigger sections for looser curls.”

Curling Iron Size Guide

Following the above advice will help get you in the right ballpark on what size curling iron is best for your hair needs. For more help, refer to this curling iron size guide provided by Parra and Potempa.

