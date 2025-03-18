Curling Rollers: Long Hair Techniques For Beginners (2025)

Curling your long hair with rollers is a great way to get those Hollywood-style curls without using a curling iron or wand. There are several types of rollers to choose from, including hot rollers, velcro rollers, foam rollers, and flexi rods, each with its own set of advantages and disadvantages. In this article, we'll guide you through the process of using each type of roller to achieve those gorgeous, bouncy curls you desire.

How to use hot rollers on long hair

Hot rollers are a great way to achieve long-lasting curls and volume without the damage caused by curling irons. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to use hot rollers on long hair:

Prepare your hair:

Start with clean, dry hair. Wash and detangle your hair, then apply a heat protectant or leave-in moisturiser. You can either air-dry, rough-dry, or blow-dry your hair before using hot rollers. Make sure your hair is completely dry, as any moisture can fry your hair when the hot rollers are applied.

Section your hair:

Use a tail comb to create sections in your hair. The subsections should be no wider than the width of the roller. For very long hair, place the roller in the middle of the section and wrap the ends around the roller first.

Start rolling:

Take a section of hair, about 2 inches wide for each roller. If your hair struggles to hold a curl, you can use smaller sections of hair or apply hairspray before wrapping. Place the roller underneath the hair a few inches from the ends and roll it backwards, away from your face, until you reach the scalp. Make sure to smooth out any flyaways or layers as you roll.

Secure the rollers:

Fasten each roller securely with crease-free pins or clips. For a looser curl, use a larger roller. Make sure the rollers are fastened tightly to your head to avoid wobbly rollers.

Let the rollers set:

Leave the rollers in your hair for 15-20 minutes to allow the curls to set. This is a great time to do your makeup or finish getting ready!

Remove the rollers:

Once the rollers have cooled down completely, carefully remove them one by one. The curls will be more defined if you leave the rollers in until they are completely cool.

Style your hair:

Gently run your fingers through the curls to separate them and create a natural look. You can also use a brush to style your hair as desired. Finish with a flexible hairspray to hold the curls in place.

And that's it! You now have beautiful, long-lasting curls with volume and bounce. Enjoy your new hairstyle!

Using velcro rollers for curling long hair

Velcro rollers are a convenient, heat-free way to curl long hair and give it volume. They are hollow plastic cylinders with a top layer of Velcro that grip onto your hair. They are also reusable, making them a good option for those who want to save money and reduce waste.

Step 1: Prep your hair

Start with clean, slightly damp hair. Brush out any tangles or knots. You can also apply a styling product like mousse or a volumizing hairspray to help form a grip.

Step 2: Roll your hair

Beginning at the crown of your head, make a four-inch section. Take the front inch of your hair and place the roller at the end. Then, wrap your hair around the roller and wind it towards your forehead, securing it with a clip if needed. Repeat this process with the rest of your hair, working from the top down.

Step 3: Set your curls

Let your hair air-dry completely while the rollers are in. If you're short on time, you can use a blow-dryer on a low heat setting to speed up the process.

Step 4: Remove the rollers

Gently slide the rollers out one by one, following the same direction in which you rolled your hair. Flip your hair forward and mist your roots with hairspray or dry shampoo. Flip your hair from side to side to amp up the volume, then run a comb through it from the roots to the ends.

Tips:

If you have bangs, experiment with rolling them forward or backward to get your desired look.

For long hair, use medium to large or jumbo-sized rollers.

If you want more defined curls, alternate roller sizes from small to jumbo.

Curling long hair with foam rollers

Foam rollers are a great way to create curls without heat, and they are suitable for all hair types. They are also comfortable enough to sleep in, making them a good option for overnight curls.

Step 1: Choose Your Roller Size

The size of your foam roller will determine the size and shape of your curl. Larger rollers will create loose curls, while smaller rollers will give you tighter curls.

Step 2: Section and Roll Your Hair

Divide your hair into sections based on how loose or tight you want your curls to be. For looser curls, work with larger sections. Start rolling your hair from the tip to the root, ensuring you avoid bumps and dents. Secure the rollers with the clasps provided.

Step 3: Finish with Serum or Oil

Once you've finished rolling your hair, apply a serum or oil, such as the L’Oréal Paris EverPure Sulfate Free Simply Clean Midnight Color Care Serum, to combat frizzy ends and add shine. Leave the rollers in overnight, and remove them in the morning.

Step 4: Remove Rollers and Style

When you take out the rollers, use your fingers or a hair pick to gently loosen the curls and add lift to your roots. Finish with a spritz of hairspray to hold the style in place.

Foam rollers are a simple and effective way to add volume and curl to long hair without causing damage. With the right products and techniques, you can achieve beautiful, bouncy curls that will last all day.

Overnight curling methods for long hair

If you want to curl your long hair overnight, there are several methods you can try that don't involve heat. These include braiding, twisting, buns, rollers, and curling formers.

Braiding: Divide your hair into sections—the fewer the sections, the larger the curls. Braid each section, tie off with an elastic band, and then sleep on it. In the morning, remove the elastics and run your fingers through your hair to create the curls.

Twisting: Divide your damp hair into two even sections. Twist and clip one side, then repeat on the other side. Sleep with the style, then in the morning, take out the clips and run your fingers through your hair.

Buns: Take a section of hair and twist it into a tight bun, securing it with an elastic band or hair clip. Repeat this process with the rest of your hair, then sleep with the buns in. In the morning, remove the buns and run your fingers through your hair to create curls.

Rollers: Choose a roller type such as flexi rods, hot rollers, velcro rollers, or foam rollers. Wash and prep your hair, then roll your hair into the rollers, following the specific instructions for your chosen roller type. Leave the rollers in overnight, then remove them in the morning.

Curling formers: Start with clean hair. Add a moisturising treatment, then pull sections of your hair through the curling formers. Leave to air dry overnight, then remove the curling formers in the morning.

Using curling rollers on slightly damp long hair

Step 1: Wash and Prep Your Hair

Start by washing your hair with your favourite shampoo and conditioner. Then, gently towel-dry your hair until it is slightly damp. You can also use a wide-tooth comb to gently brush through your hair to remove any knots or tangles. If you want to prevent frizz, you can apply a small amount of hair serum or leave-in conditioner at this stage.

Step 2: Section and Roll Your Hair

Before you start rolling, make sure your hair is tangle-free. Take a small section of hair, place the roller at the end, and slowly roll it up towards the root, ensuring your hair wraps smoothly and evenly around the roller. Secure the roller in place with a clip or pin. Repeat this process, continuing to section and roll your hair until you have covered your entire head or achieved the desired number of curls.

Step 3: Set Your Curls

The time required for your curls to set will depend on the type of rollers you are using and your hair's thickness and texture. For hot rollers, you will need to allow the rollers to cool down before removing them. For other types of rollers, such as velcro, foam, or flexi rods, you can leave them in your hair for a few hours or even overnight to achieve tighter curls. If you choose to leave the rollers in overnight, consider sleeping on a silk pillowcase or wrapping your head in a silk scarf or bonnet to minimise frizz and maintain smooth curls.

Step 4: Remove Rollers and Style Your Curls

Once your curls have set, gently remove the rollers one by one. Use your fingers to gently loosen and separate the curls, and finish with a light mist of hairspray to hold the style in place. You can also apply a small amount of serum or oil to combat frizz and add shine to your curls.

By following these steps, you can achieve beautiful, flowing curls using curling rollers on slightly damp long hair. The process is straightforward, and with the right products and techniques, you can create a timeless and elegant hairstyle that will turn heads.

