Curly-Haired Editors Tested Hundreds Of Brushes. These Are The 7 Most Effective On Spirals. (2025)

After a hot and cold relationship with chemical relaxers for most of my adolescence (I could never fully get on board with all of the over-processing), I finally embraced my natural texture in my late teens (yes, I'm a curly girl). And let me tell you, the transition to living on my own in college wasn’t even remotely as hard as attempting to figure out what to do with my hair.
I felt like a child having to re-learn the basics, down to how to comb, style, wash, and care for the hair I was born with. This even included learning all about the best brushes for my texture—the ones that will define, detangle, and keep my strands relatively frizz free. After months of snapping brushes in half, getting them tangled in my strands, and even accidentally ripping my hair out of my scalp, I realized that the problem wasn’t me or my hair—I was just using the wrong brushes and expecting the right results.
Best Brushes For Curly Hair
Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangling Brush
Briogeo Vegan Boar Bristle Brush
FHI Unbrush Detangling Brush
While it’s been over a decade for me—and I now know what works best on my curls—I don't know everything. So, I tapped some curly hair experts to break down the best brushes for curly hair. What they unanimously told me: Finding the right type of brush for curly hair makes a world of a difference when detangling, creating defined, juicy curls, and eliminating frizz. Read on for their expert insights.
What To Consider
Before you peep our list of the best brushes for curly hair, let me provide you with a few pro tips on how to shop for one to begin with. These are the things you should keep your eyes out for:
Bristle Type
Brushes are made in a variety of ways and each can feature a different type of bristle as well as material used overall. Not all bristles are created equally, and some will work better for certain curl patterns or hair styles than others. Looking at what bristle type and material is important because that can impact how well a brush works for your hair type and styling goals.
- Boar bristles: Boar bristles are perfect for achieving a frizz-free finish when wearing your hair in styles that require slickness, like ponytails or buns. “These brushes are typically natural and have a softer texture, which makes them great for gently smoothing hair and distributing oils, giving hair more shine,” says Michael Dueñas, celebrity hairstylist and curl expert. “They can gently stimulate the scalp, without causing any damage or discomfort.”
- Plastic bristles: A plastic bristle is what you should be looking at if you want to detangle your hair and lower your chances of experiencing breakage, since they typically move with your hair, not against it. “These bristles are known for their flexibility,” says Melissa Santoes, a stylist at Maven A Collect. “Plastic bristles excel at detangling wet hair without pulling or causing breakage." She adds that they glide through hair easily, making it ideal for those who have delicate hair that tangles up after a wash. For best results, she suggests using plastic bristles on wet or damp hair with detangling spray or conditioner.
- Nylon bristles: According to Dueñas nylon bristles are the best for wet hair detangling and work on most textures. “They have a gentle flex to them,” he says. “This is very helpful when starting at the ends of your hair and working up to your scalp." These bristles detangle hair minus the excess damage. However, if a knot needs to be pulled apart by hand, he notes that this brush will graze over it.
- Ball-tipped bristles: For all of the tender-headed people of the world, myself included, ball-tipped bristles are the gentle detanglers you need in your life. “For consumers who may experience sensitive scalps, brushes with ball-tipped bristles are good for gentle detangling, scalp massaging, and reducing tension or discomfort while brushing,” says Mika Smith, a board-certified master cosmetologist. Santoes adds that they're also useful for looser curls thanks to the rounded tips that minimize snags.
- Combination: If you want to get the best of both worlds, there’s a brush for that too. “Combination brushes, which include boar with nylon, are great for all hair types; they increase shine, distribute oil, detangle, and can be used for blow drying, somewhat an all-in-one,” says Dueñas.
Curl Type
Your curl type and texture will inform what type of brush will cooperate best with your specific curl pattern. However, when it comes to brushing, curls aren’t the only factor involved. “A lot depends on if the hair is wet or dry,” says Dueñas. “The type of curl plays a part in it and your desired finished look.” He recommends a classic Denman brush on tighter curls since the nylon bristles gently detangle and stretch the curls. “The Denman brush is great for defining curls and coils without frizz,” Smith adds. Santoes loves the Tangle Teezer on coily or kinky curls as the flexible bristles detangle while keeping the curls in tact.
On looser curls, Dueñas goes for a Bounce Curl brush since the grooved edges help the curls to form better. “Brushing dry curls will cause excessive frizz, no matter what,” he cautions. According to Santoes, widely-spaced or detangling brushes like the Wet Brush are great for wavy hair to prevent frizz while maintaining the integrity of the curl. Smith adds, “Avoid brushes with hard, closely spaced bristles because it can rough up the cuticle layer of the hair and cause frizz or damage.” For looser curls that don’t require heavy detangling she uses a paddle brush with flexible, widely-spaced bristles.
How we chose
For the past few months, I teamed up with Women’s Health editors, including editorial assistant Sabrina Talbert, and contributors like Danielle Jackson to research the bestselling, most popular, and top-rated brushes for curly hair. Our team consulted three hair experts for opinions, and then personally tested them to narrow down the best brushes for a wide range of needs and preferences.
After all the testing as done, we settled on these as the best brushes for curly hair. Now, go forth with bouncier, springier curls—without the pain and trauma I had to endure.
Best Overall
Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangling Brush
Pros
- Designed to be used on wet hair
- Easy grip handle
- Affordable pricing
Cons
- Not easy to clean
I've been using Tangle Teezer brushes for almost four years, and the Ultimate Detangler has spared me from wash day frustration every time. I really enjoy that this brush comes in fun colors from millennial pink to brat green. Although I’m prone to getting fairy knots, this brush is gentle enough not to snag or break off the ends of my hair while still doing an impeccable job at removing my tangles. Its flexible nylon bristles have saved my ends from a lot of unnecessary breakage over the years, helping me retain length. What I really love, though, is that ultimately this brush is a timesaver. I can get the job of detangling done in five minutes post-wash while my strands are still wet and coated in a leave-in conditioner.
If I'm brushing out a style (like a twist out) while my hair is partially wet, this brush usually allows me to do so in no more than ten minutes.
While I don’t ever detangle my hair in the shower, I do love that you can use this brush in or out of the shower, if that’s your vibe. The Tangle Teezer handle is easy for me to grip and doesn’t slide around, even after my hands and the brush itself are covered in product. I also really love how lightweight the brush itself is, making it less of a strain to wash and style my curls.
|Bristle type
|Plastic bristles
|Curl type
|Wavy, curly, coily
Best for Reducing Frizz
Briogeo Vegan Boar Bristle Brush
Pros
- Made up of both boar and ball-tipped bristles that distribute natural oils to fight frizz
- Feels great in the hand for easy control
Cons
- There are better options for enhancing curl definition
This boar brush actually featured a combination of both soft ball-tipped bristles along with vegan boar bristles making it amazing for all hair textures. However, it’s important to note that while curly girls and guys can use a boar bristle brush, it’s not meant for detangling or defining curls.
“Boar bristle brushes can be used on curly hair, but their purpose is limited to smoothing the hair to enhance shine and reduce frizz,” says Santoes. “Boar bristle brushes are not suitable for detangling or defining curls, as their tightly packed bristles can disrupt the curl pattern and cause breakage."
For best results, she recommends using it on dry hair and lightly brushing the surface to achieve a polished, smooth finish without disturbing the curls.
|Bristle type
|Combination vegan boar and ball-tipped bristles
|Curl type
|Wavy, curly, coily
Best For Detangling
FHI Unbrush Detangling Brush
Now 17% Off
Pros
- Easy grip handle for ultimate control
- Backless design makes it easy to clean
Cons
- Might snag on some very tight curls
One of the downsides of brushes is that they must be cleaned, and while that might seem simple enough, not all of their unique or innovative designs take that into account. Yet, this pick definitely nails it which is one of the reasons why WH beauty contributor Danielle Jackson loves it.
"I've used a lot of brushes on my kinky, type 4 hair, but this is the only one I keep coming back to," she says. "The design is so simple—it's backless, making it very easy to clean after a detangling session—and the bristles are pretty spaced out, meaning I can brush through my hair easily without feeling like I'm ripping out my curls." Read Jackson's full review of the FHI Unbrush to get even more details on this top performer.
Another other major pro: it has an easy-to-grip handle that won't slip out of your hands, even when it's covered in product. Jackson adds that she's been able to detangle her hair in around 20 minutes with this pick.
|Bristle type
|Plastic bristles
|Curl type
|Wavy, curly, coily, kinky
Best For Curl Definition
Bounce Curl Original Define EdgeLift Brush
Pros
- The handle doubles as a heatless curling tool
- Has an innovative, multi-purpose design
Cons
- Not the best detangler
Santoes loves this brush for defining curls and reducing frizz. She sometimes even uses it for sectioning hair. So, it’s no surprise that editorial assistant Sabrina Talbert is also a fan.
“This brush is super easy to use, and although it sells for $30, its ability to quickly create defined curls makes it worth it," she says. "The rounded bulbs on the taller bristles prevent you from having to pull and tug at your strands, so you won't have to worry about causing excess breakage as you style your hair." She's also a fan of the hourglass-shaped handle that makes styling easy. Read Talbert's full review of the Bounce Curl Brush for all the tea on this one.
Her one caveat is that this brush will clump your curls together, which can create the appearance of having thinner hair. This means you'll have to separate the curls by hand, which can cause some frizz and take a bit of time. But overall, it's a small price to pay for the great definition you'll get.
|Bristle type
|Vegan boar bristles
|Curl type
|Wavy, curly
Most Loved By Professionals
Denman Curly Hair Brush D3
Pros
- Great for detangling, blow-drying, styling and smoothing hair
- Optimal handle grip
Cons
- Some users have experienced the core sliding out of the brush over time
The Denman brush is a household name for many. If you were like me and transitioned back to your natural hair from relaxers in the early 2010s this was the brush that everyone used or talked about when it came to detangling and styling curls. The pros also love this brush for styling curls.
“This is a go-to for curl definition, as this brush enhances clumping and works seamlessly with styling products, making it a favorite for achieving well-formed curls,” says Santoes.
Smith is also a fan when it comes to how versatile this brush is when working with curls. “I love this brush because it is the best when heat styling,” she explains. “It glides through hair and leaves hair smooth and shiny. Additionally, on wet hair its curl definition styling is unmatchable.”
|Bristle type
|Plastic bristles
|Curl type
|Wavy, curly, coily, kinky
Best for Heat Styling
PATTERN by Tracee Ellis Ross Paddle Brush
Pros
- It can be used for styles like blowouts
- Great for detangling in the shower
Cons
- Will sometimes skim over knots
This paddle brush was totally made to speed up wash day. It’s design and materials allow it to be great for both detangling and heat styling (hello, bouncy 90s blowouts).
"I've been using this brush for a little over four months now, and I absolutely swear by it for my wash days," says Talbert. "It makes detangling my hair incredibly easy and speeds up the process, making it perfect for those days when I need a good wash, but also need to get out the door quickly." She adds that she has tried brushes with similar bristles that break after a month or two, but this one has been holding up nicely.
One thing to keep in mind is that this brush is great at creating definition, but sometimes it will glide over smaller knots that need detangling. For this reason, Talbert recommends sectioning off your curls before detangling since the brush as is can handle big sections of hair.
|Bristle type
|Features heat-resistant nylon bristles
|Curl type
|Wavy, curly, coily
Best Budget
Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush
Now 53% Off
Pros
- Easily detangles curls
- Can work on dry and wet hair
Cons
- Not as sturdy as others
This basic drugstore hairbrush is one of Talbert's favorites for effectively and efficiently removing tangles. Despite what the name suggests, this affordable option does work on both wet and dry hair, but is specifically designed to prevent breakage when using on wet strands (when they're more vulnerable).
"This brush has been a staple in my home for years, and it never fails to get the job done," says Talbert. "It's easy to hold, and helps me detangle my hair easily on days where I don't feel like doing it all with my hands."
While Talbert loves how affordable it is, she notes that the beads at the top of each bristle start to fall off after about two months.
|Bristle type
|Nylon
|Curl type
|Curly, wavy
Meet The Experts
- Michael Dueñas is a celebrity hairstylist, men’s grooming expert, and curl expert.
- Melissa Santoes is a stylist at Maven A Collect.
- Mika Smith is a board-certified master cosmetologist, cosmetology educator, and senior educator for Aunt Jackie’s.
Jamie Wilson
Freelance Writer
Jamie Wilson is a New York–based beauty editor and writer. She previously held the title of beauty editor atHarper’s Bazaar, writing both print and digital features, trend stories, celebrity interviews, and cover stories. She can usually be found testing out new products from her Brooklyn apartment and spending quality time with her dog, Cleo.
Reviewed byBrian Underwood
Beauty Director
Brian Underwood is beauty director at Women’s Health, where he oversees content strategy for the brand across all platforms, including digital, print, and social. Underwood previously served as beauty and wellness director at Oprah Daily and O, The Oprah Magazine. During his tenure leading beauty content for the Oprah brand at Hearst, stories Underwood commissioned were awarded the Skin Cancer Foundation Media Award and a Fragrance Award for Editorial Excellence (his second). He was the launch Beauty Director of Dr. Oz THE GOOD LIFE, and has held additional editorial positions at Fitness, Organic Style, Good Housekeeping, Life & Style Weekly, and Woman’s Day and has written for Self, Shape, Seventeen, Redbook, Cosmopolitan, and many more. Underwood previously served on the Skin Cancer Foundation’s gala committee and as partnerships director of the Trans Beauty Clinic, a New York-based charitable organization that provided beauty services and workshops to the city’s trans community.