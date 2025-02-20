Current Version and Build Number: Version: 7.50 (553255) - 2025-02-20 (2025)

Version 1.00 (323017) - 2018-11-30

Version 1.00 HF1 (323021) - 2018-11-30

• Fixed various crashes when unable to write files to disk.

• Fixed light blue screen flash after intro video.

Version 1.10 (323115) - 2018-12-01

• Added warning when selecting graphics settings that are too high for current hardware.

• Removed SSAA options (if you previously selected SSAA then you are advised to select a different AA setting).

• Removed outdated, broken and not very useful "joystick" input preset.

• Fixed the player ship warping around when opening the map under certain conditions.

• Fixed explosions near the Manager's Office sometimes killing the station manager and making trading impossible.

• Fixed non-missile weapons assigned to an active secondary group shooting while the long range scan mode is active.

• Fixed inactive missions becoming active after requesting guidance to an object.

• Fixed links to the Encyclopedia from software and deployables.

• Fixed black trade menus when owning small mining ships.

• Fixed mining orders not available for small mining ships.

• Fixed pilots not getting up when asked.

• Fixed some savegames crashing shortly after loading them.

• Fixed crash when trying to start the game with certain older AMD driver versions.

• Fixed several other causes of rare crashes.[

Version 1.20 (323307) - 2018-12-03

• Added Korean localisation.

• Added "Keep Settings?" dialog when changing antialiasing option.

• Added user-submitted default profile for the Thrustmaster T16000m FCS HOTAS (thanks eisberg1977!).

• Changed default setting for gamepad mode to be "Only for controllers".

• Removed hull damage on collisions until the auto pilot has learned to fly around things!

• Fixed suspense music still playing even if all nearby enemies have been destroyed.

• Fixed player-owned ship icons that are underneath player-owned station icons getting selection priority.

• Fixed player ships assigned to stations not trading in some cases.

• Fixed the movement of newly assigned managers to the managers office.

• Fixed manager's office on player stations not being accessible if there is no manager.

• Fixed crew re-assignment in certain cases (e.g. from M ship to docked S ship).

• Fixed assigning of crew in the back of your ship.

• Fixed being able to assign crew as black marketeers.

• Fixed cash exploit involving hallucinogenics and hard drugs!

• Fixed too many Split characters appearing as pilots and managers.

• Fixed not being able to Comm managers of player-owned stations via the info menu.

• Fixed exploit allowing Comm with all known ships regardless of location (increased Comm range to compensate).

• Fixed repair prices being inversely proportional to the amount of damage.

• Fixed mass traffic being damaged in hazardous regions.

• Fixed Bring Item missions.

• Fixed some unlocalised text.

• Fixed excessively loud repair lasers.

• Fixed certain asteroids not displaying the correct name.

• Fixed mirrored logos on small argon fighters.

• Fixed highway adsigns clipping into opposite lane.

• Fixed high and medium graphics qualities being identical.

• Fixed graphics quality presets not changing texture quality and SSR option.

• Fixed black screen after setting controller sensitivity to zero.

• Fixed possible freeze involving ships repeatedly recalling subordinates who are unable to dock.

• Fixed several other causes of rare crashes.

Version 1.21 (323477) - 2018-12-05

• Improved automatic GPU selection to prioritise discrete GPUs.

• Fixed freeze when saving the game.

• Fixed some causes of freezes when starting the game.

• Fixed cause of a crash after loading savegame.

• Fixed upgrade orders becoming non-functional when loading a savegame.

• Fixed money not being refunded for cancelled upgrades.

• Fixed ships not being claimable from the space suit.

• Fixed a case that could result in AutoTraders sometimes trading at a loss.

• Fixed excessive delay between damage and start of repairs.

• Fixed several other causes of rare crashes.

Version 1.30 (323986) - 2018-12-07

• Added graphics setting to show graphics card and screen separately on multi-GPU systems.

• Added option to restore all default settings.

• Added Nividium to items bought by Argon and Teladi trade stations.

• Added SSAA 2x and 4x options back in.

• Improved accuracy of turrets and gimballed weapons.

• Improved skill gain profile for NPCs.

• Improved station-based traders to sell products at at least the price set at their station.

• Improved options for selling illegal wares.

• Removed non-functional engine mod type.

• Removed mining turret compatibility from Sunder.

• Removed display of type icons for unknown objects on map.

• Removed mouse cursor emulation in start menu.

• Removed option to shuffle station construction plan for HQ.

• Fixed logbook showing oldest 1000 entries instead of newest.

• Fixed searching for ware names to use the correct trade filter.

• Fixed missing guidance information in Mission Manager

• Fixed invasions stalling and starving the war missions of suitable situations.

• Fixed illegal build plot for advanced gamestart "The Unworthy Entrepreneur".

• Fixed player-owned ships sometimes dropping cargo without the player telling them to.

• Fixed passengers or prisoners sometimes being promoted to captain thereby changing ship ownership.

• Fixed turrets on M-sized ships flown by the player and set to attack all enemies not engaging hostile XS-sized ships.

• Fixed case of patrolling ships failing to engage pirates pretending to belong to their faction.

• Fixed police ships penalising unpaid plots in locations where they do not have police authority.

• Fixed "Promote best crewmember" button not working if ship has no pilot and all crewmembers have 0 skills.

• Fixed being able to recruit crew from NPC-owned capital ships.

• Fixed another case of AutoTrade not functioning.

• Fixed AutoMiners not selling the resources that they gather.

• Fixed some player-owned ships not allowing you to dock.

• Fixed L-sized turret and shieldgenerator blueprints not being available to the player.

• Fixed certain collectables not being picked up when you fly over them.

• Fixed ships stuck while docked awaiting an invalid build to complete.

• Fixed characters being stuck in unhelpful places.

• Fixed being able to clone crew members.

• Fixed player logo being applied to HQ asteroid.

• Fixed player HQ information menu not working after adding a production to the HQ.

• Fixed missing dock areas on builder ships.

• Fixed incorrect type of mines near gate in Eighteen Billion.

• Fixed error incorrectly appearing if build is completed.

• Fixed asteroid scanning not being possible.

• Fixed missing text localization in several places.

• Fixed missing German station announcements and other voiced lines.

• Fixed a case of ships having no collision detection.

• Fixed ships skipping collision avoidance in certain situations.

• Fixed most cases of clipping through docking bay floors when docking.

• Fixed a case of the player ship warping to an invalid location on undocking.

• Fixed more cases of the player ship warping around (e.g. after taking control).

• Fixed crash when installing broken equipment mods.

• Fixed occasional unrecoverable freezes.

• Fixed several other causes of rare crashes.

Version 1.31 (324020) - 2018-12-10

• Fixed HQ mission stalling if the escorted ship is unable to dock at its destination.

• Fixed HQ mission stalling if player flew through the anomaly too fast.

• Fixed duplicate and missing weapon entries in the HUD if multiple groups have been setup.

• Fixed ship upgrade builds not starting in certain situations.

• Fixed another cause of rare crashes.

Version 1.32 (324221) - 2018-12-11

• Removed ability to assign trading/mining ships to invalid tasks and commanders.

• Fixed factions not building new ships.

• Fixed highway destinations not being displayed in target monitor.

• Fixed guild missions not correctly restarting if a mission was failed or aborted.

• Fixed player-owned ships formerly belonging to pirates sometimes attacking the player.

• Fixed getting stuck in trader areas on the Teladi trade station.

• Fixed being able to save game while Game Over is displayed.

• Fixed occasional menu crash when changing crew at a shipyard/wharf/equipment dock.

• Fixed Load Game menu breaking when trying to load an empty savegame slot.

• Fixed Confirm/Cancel buttons sometimes missing in ship or station configuration menus.

• Fixed top menu arrow not showing in Chinese/Korean localisations.

• Fixed another cause of rare crashes.

Version 1.50 (326172) - 2018-12-20

• New Feature (BETA): Send your ships on ventures into other players' universes!

• Added (BETA) Japanese localisation.

• Added option for "Betty" to speak target names.

• Added option to undock and abort ship upgrades that are waiting for resources.

• Added turret behaviour settings to the Ship Interactions menu (including L/XL ship turret groups).

• Added notification in case player-owned ship is unable to dock as ordered.

• Added inventory net worth in empire overview.

• Added cooldown for station repair when stations are under attack.

• Added entry for the manual to Help menu.

• Improved performance with AMD GPUs.

• Improved ability of lasertowers to track targets.

• Improved faction rebuilding logic to not overload shipyards as much.

• Improved traders supplying shipyards and wharfs.

• Improved "Where can I find...?" dialogue option.

• Changed inventory drop button to drop all selected wares if multiple are selected (for single wares amount can still be chosen).

• Changed maximum damage done to ships due to sabotage by bailing pilots.

• Fixed getting left behind when leaving your ship in the space suit while in relative movement with a bigger ship.

• Fixed squadron subordinates sometimes flying extremely far from their commanders while flying in formation.

• Fixed station-based mining ships delivering very few resources to their station if the station has little to no funds.

• Fixed shipyards not stockpiling enough resources for ships with large amounts of deployables, and miscalculating resource allocation for other wares.

• Fixed further case that could lead to police punishing player for retaliating against pirates.

• Fixed capital ships sometimes bouncing off of each other when attempting to dock to exchange wares.

• Fixed pirate ships congregating around their own stations.

• Fixed and prevented pirate ships attempting to plunder in highways.

• Fixed receiving requests from other pilots for help while not in a cockpit.

• Fixed player-owned docked ships requring additional instruction to proceed with orders after being given new orders.

• Fixed Xenon and Kha'ak ships always having very bad pilots.

• Fixed incorrect reputation requirements for friend/ally ceremonies of Ministry of Finance.

• Fixed repair mass traffic of pirate ships causing reputation loss when destroyed.

• Fixed turrets and self-maintenance not working on ships whose pilots bailed out.

• Fixed job ships not filling out their squadrons to make up for combat losses.

• Fixed player ship not being included in boarding menu ship selection if player ship is selected along with other player-owned ships.

• Fixed target of successful boarding operation sometimes getting some owner other than the player faction.

• Fixed newly-boarded ships retaining their old orders.

• Fixed lasertowers deployed by AI pilot waiting for player to tell it to proceed before deploying while player is standing on ship.

• Fixed defence drones attempting to go to dock for repairs and to get more supplies.

• Fixed mining ships not correctly reporting when they have completed their order.

• Fixed player station managers not being assigned correctly in certain situations.

• Fixed being able to teleport to stations that are not player-owned or allied.

• Fixed missile blueprints not being available (now available from faction representatives).

• Fixed HQ Escort mission selecting an inactive gate for the ship to fly through.

• Fixed Satellite Coverage mission.

• Fixed Rescue Ship mission not rewarding any credits.

• Fixed ships to be rescued from a minefield responding to attacks.

• Fixed other lasertowers in a group not responding if one of them is attacked.

• Fixed several issues with Find Lockbox mission, including it not finishing in certain cases.

• Fixed Repair mission not completing if object got repaired in the meanwhile.

• Fixed Acquire Captain mission being available for spacesuit.

• Fixed Assassination missions selecting player-owned NPC's as mission-target.

• Fixed abort condition for several missions.

• Fixed several tutorial progression issues.

• Fixes savegames with stalled guild missions.

• Fixed player not being correctly refunded when aborting some ship builds.

• Fixed shipyards and wharfs never building again if they were hacked.

• Fixed Xenon shipyards and wharfs sometimes storing wares they don't need.

• Fixed menu crash when upgrading capital ships.

• Fixed trade context menu being black.

• Fixed doors sometimes getting stuck after loading a savegame.

• Fixed NPC ships being removed on loading savegame in some situations.

• Fixed failure to open Logical Station Overview for large stations and for low UI scale values.

• Fixed plot management menu breaking with too many stations.

• Fixed freeze in map when viewing information on very large stations.

• Fixed mission briefing in ultra-wide resolutions.

• Fixed start menu not opening in certain cases.

• Fixed missing German character voices.

• Fixed various localisation issues.

• Fixed reversed front/back speakers.

• Fixed causes of several freezes and performance issues in specific circumstances.

• Fixed several other causes of rare crashes.

Version 1.60 (329105) - 2019-01-28

• Added music tracks from previous games.

• Added map filter option to disable allied order queue visualisation.

• Added option to edit or remove assignment in order queue.

• Added tooltips explaining why Request Dock At option is greyed-out.

• Improved overall game performance.

• Improved AI attacking of stations.

• Improved reward calculation for Rescue Ship mission.

• Improved reward calculation and area range for Repair mission.

• Improved reward calculation and fleet variation in Fleet Delivery mission.

• Improved location check for claiming plot in Station Building mission.

• Improved likelihood of NPCs providing information when asking for the way to a station.

• Improved AutoMiner behaviour to avoid mining in enemy-held territory depending on crew skill.

• Removed ability to map right mouse button to avoid conflicts with context menu function.

• Fixed player-owned stations not transferring money to the player after having earned a surplus.

• Fixed player-owned ships mis-identifying some ships as being abandoned.

• Fixed ships sometimes undocking and docking again when given an order that doesn't require a ship to change docks.

• Fixed NPC-owned capital class mining ships not being able to mine due to lack of collector drones.

• Fixed mining ships sometimes not going to their designated positions before starting to mine.

• Fixed delay after player issuing AutoMiner order.

• Fixed capital ships with forward-mounted weapons sometimes orienting broadside to big targets.

• Fixed capital ships not acquiring some station modules when attacking them.

• Fixed fighters manoeuvering against and firing upon the center of stations rather than acquiring station modules.

• Fixed player-owned squadron subordinates pursuing targets to the ends of the universe.

• Fixed combat ships assigned to a station not staying in the vicinity of the station.

• Fixed captured visitor ships sometimes not accepting orders.

• Fixed UI allowing player to order player-owned ships to "Dock to Trade" at player-owned stations that have no trade offers.

• Fixed ships wanting to undock from a venture platform worrying that they might leave the player stranded at the station.

• Fixed player-owned free traders preferring build-related trades.

• Fixed free traders tending to prefer trades involving buying low amounts or high prices.

• Fixed player-owned station-based traders ignoring sell offers at the station below a certain threshold.

• Fixed rare case that would prevent AutoMine and AutoTrade orders from functioning.

• Fixed lasertower orders being assignable to things that weren't lasertowers.

• Fixed lasertowers erroneously attempting to move while in highways.

• Fixed computer pilots of drones and lasertowers sometimes bailing.

• Fixed player-owned ships formerly owned by pirates retaining their cover ownership.

• Fixed docked ships on claimed ships retaining old ownership and crew on board.

• Fixed theoretical ability to improve relations with Xenon and Kha'ak.

• Fixed not being able to select items to deliver to Black Marketeer when playing multiple delivery missions simultaneously.

• Fixed receiving pilot comm chatter while not in a cockpit.

• Fixed Security Office not being available on all stations.

• Fixed Boarding mission where ship was already captured earlier.

• Fixed mission character disappearing during Delivery mission.

• Fixed duplicate greeting of Black Marketeer during Delivery mission.

• Fixed cases of missing dialog choices for Black Marketeers.

• Fixed Tutorial and Help menu in ultra-wide resolutions.

• Fixed large number of queued orders breaking the order queue menu.

• Fixed map shortcuts not working after using minimize.

• Fixed wrong production resources shown in LSO and encyclopedia.

• Fixed hidden information (shown as "???") on player stations in certain cases.

• Fixed loadout statistics showing changes in engine performance when applying a paint mod.

• Fixed venture reward menu sometimes not displaying reward information.

• Fixed custom player logo not being displayed on target monitor.

• Fixed comms monitor not showing up on incoming reports from pilots.

• Fixed excessive L and XL travel engine prices.

• Fixed certain M-sized turret slots on some L-sized ships not allowing mining turrets to be fitted.

• Fixed mirrored logos on some ships.

• Fixed NPC position in bar.

• Fixed various NPC animation issues.

• Fixed player ship standing still when opening the map after undocking from a station.

• Fixed problems docking certain M-sized ships (especially Drill) without docking software.

• Fixed ships protecting stations with the Protect Station order chasing targets out of the designated area.

• Fixed new NPC stations potentially having their build storages owned by incorrect factions.

• Fixed squadron subordinates sometimes not keeping up with their commanders.

• Fixed dock showing stop sign while ship docked after loading savegame.

• Fixed occasional loss of control input while in flight.

• Fixed incorrect graphics settings displayed after changing Graphics Quality.

• Fixed Account Management and Logical Station Overview menus not setting manager budget when setting station account.

• Fixed menu crash in supply node of Logical Station Overview.

• Fixed menu crash when opening Info menu for certain stations.

• Fixed menu freeze in Account Management menu.

• Fixed map freeze if a commander was docked at one of their subordinates.

• Fixed UI showing possibility to edit default behaviours of subordinates.

• Fixed strange items being added to inventory after venture completes.

• Fixed unclaimed venture rewards getting lost on subsequent save/load cycle.

• Fixed planned station builds being lost after saving and loading.

• Fixed some memory leaks.

• Fixed causes of several freezes and performance issues in specific circumstances.

• Fixed several other causes of crashes.

Version 1.60 HF1 (330622) - 2019-01-30

• Fixed negative station budgets and accounts.

• Fixed crash when reassigning crew.