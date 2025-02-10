Curse Iii: Blood Sacrifice (1991) 720P Movie Download

Curse III: Blood Sacrifice ... An enraged voodoo practitioner calls forth an ancient demon from the sea to seek revenge on a woman n her family after his ...

An enraged voodoo practitioner calls forth an ancient demon from the sea to seek revenge on a woman n her family after his sacrificial ritual is disturbed. Dr. Pearson (Christopher Lee), a doctor, who knows everything about the voodoo master, the monster n the rituals, helps the woman in her fight against the evil.