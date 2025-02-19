Custom Senior Living Bathing Systems | Apollo Bath Solutions (2025)

In senior living environments, every detail matters – from accessibility and hygiene to resident comfort and caregiver efficiency. That’s why Apollo Bath offers customizable bathing solutions that adapt to the unique needs of each facility. Whether you manage an assisted living community, memory care unit, or rehabilitation center, our Advantage™ and ReGen™ series ensure that bathing is both a safe and dignified experience.

Why Customization Matters in Senior Living Bathing Systems

Senior care facilities face a variety of challenges when it comes to bathing. Some residents require whirlpool hydrotherapy, while others need no-lift entry solutions. Some communities prioritize infection control, while others need space-saving designs that fit within existing architecture.

A standardized approach falls short when every facility has unique resident needs and space constraints. With Apollo Bath, facilities can customize their bathing systems to meet specific resident needs, care protocols, and space constraints – all while improving safety, efficiency, and user experience.

Advantage™ Series: Customizable Features for Every Facility

The Advantage™ Series is built for flexibility – allowing facilities to choose the right model based on care level, resident mobility, and operational efficiency.

Customizable Options in the Advantage™ Series:

  • Whirlpool Hydrotherapy – Helps promote circulation, relaxation, and pain relief.
  • AirSpa Technology – A soothing alternative to whirlpool systems, ideal for gentle, therapeutic bathing.
  • Remedy® UV Germicidal System – FDA-approved disinfection technology that enhances hygiene and infection control.
  • Level Glide Transfer System – Ensures smooth and safe resident transfers without strain on caregivers.
  • Digital Weigh Scale – Integrated for facilities that require precise weight tracking during care routines.
  • Lock-in Chair Design – Provides stability and comfort for residents who require extra support during bathing.

ReGen™ Bathing System: High-Performance Hygiene & Accessibility

The ReGen™ Series is designed for modern senior living communities that prioritize safety, infection control, and ease of use. Facilities can choose between Standard and Premium models, ensuring the perfect fit for their operational and resident care needs.

Customization Options for ReGen™ Models:

  • Hydrotherapy Jets – 16 strategically placed jets to enhance relaxation and circulation.
  • Thermostatic Mixing Valve – Maintains safe and consistent water temperatures.
  • Low Step Threshold – Enables easy access for residents with mobility challenges.
  • Integrated Disinfectant System (Optional) – Ensures superior infection control with built-in cleaning solutions.
  • In-Line Water Heater (Optional) – Keeps bathwater warm for a comfortable experience.
  • Seat & Back Warmer (Optional) – Adds an extra layer of comfort for residents who need additional warmth.

Tailor Your Bathing System for the Best Resident Experience

A bathing system should adapt to your facility – not the other way around. With Apollo Bath’s customizable solutions, you get the flexibility to choose the features that matter most to your staff and residents. Whether it’s infection control, comfort enhancements, or space-efficient designs, we provide solutions that align with your care philosophy and operational goals.

Partner for Your Next Project

Senior care facilities must balance safety, efficiency, and resident dignity – and having the right customized bathing system is a crucial part of that equation. With Apollo Bath, you can tailor your bathing experience to match your community’s unique needs, compliance requirements, and future growth.

Want to explore the right bathing system for your facility? Speak with an Apollo Bath expert to design a system that fits your facility’s needs – book your consultation today.

