Customer Reviews: Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie [DVD] [1994] (2025)

    starsThe best Martial Arts animated movie in a rel

    Quite frankly the best martial arts movie ever animated. Th color and sound are crystal clear. There are also 5 versions of the film in Japanese and English. Awesome extras. I cannot stress the improvement of the quality of the picture from past releases. And best of all, COMPLETELY UNCUT. Yeah, Chun Li shower scene looking yummy. Can't beat this movie. Buy it now.

    Great

    I always enjoyed this world. I never got into the games that much, I did play them but rather watch these,

    Street Fighter

    Classic action animated movie, a must have for any Street Fighter fanatic.

    Awesome animated film

    This is a great animated film based on the video game. Deff worth the watch!

    THE definitive version of this film to own. The ma

    If you're a Street Fighter fan and have never seen this movie, you should give it a watch, and buy this version. If you're a fan of this film, you owe it to yourself to get this version. It is the definitive release, and they really went the extra mile in delivering both a high-quality product and options for every viewing preference. I also appreciated the special features, which contain a lot of juicy production details for serious fans. You simply cannot go wrong. This has been my favorite anime film for nearly two decades, now, and as a hardcore fan, the makers of this Blu-ray pleased me. Support this work.

    The definitive disc to own of this movie

    This Blu-ray has visually improved/restored the picture of this movie and has every version of the movie ever released (though they're not the original cuts of each version but recut using the newly restored image as well as using the original voice acting & soundtracks). Get this if you're a fan of the movie or SF franchise.

    Absolute classic

    Anybody who is a fan of street fighter this is a must have. For the time this was such a great release, cult classic amongst fans. It is nice to see more of street fighter in terms of difficulty.

    What can I say, it is Street Fighter

    First off, Discotek has done an amazing job with this release. It is incredible how good this movie looks considering its age. Buy it now!

    Street Fighter

    This animated movie is awesome. A must watch for fans of the street fighter universe or anime. So glad they upgraded the original to a HD blu-ray disk. Definitely a must buy

    HD street fighter

    This street fighter 2 animated movie Blu Ray looks more clear and cleaner if you're a fan of street fighter pick this up

    Classic interpretation of a great game

    The movie did a great job of taking all your favorite characters from the game and putting them into a great anime movie.

    Great street fighter flick

    If you are a fan of the game this Street Fighter movie is probably the best Street Fighter movie out there. If a fan I highly suggest you own this movie!

    awesome Blu-ray transfer

    Street Fighter 2 the animated movie uncut and uncensored on Blu-ray what more do I need to say total awesomeness highly recommend

    Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie [Blu-ray]

    Still a great classic anime but now looks even better on blu-ray!

    Vintage 1990s anime

    Such a great movie. Story is fun and the cheese goes great with the animations. SF fan requirement for the library.

    Any SF fan should have this

    This is a very interesting film that delves i to the story of street fighter too, and overall was a decent fim.

    Goood

    This is a great cartoon that is based on the video game, get it if you love the games, it doesn't disappoint.

    Fantastic movie

    I can't wait for my son to finally be able to watch a high def version of this amazing movie

    Badman Movie

    best street fighter movie ever. i remember watching as a child & was amazed

    Classic sf movie

    This movie has all your classic sf characters in it...Its worth the memories

