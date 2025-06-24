Customer Reviews: Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie [DVD] [1994] (2025)

Rated 5 out of 5 stars THE definitive version of this film to own. The ma

If you're a Street Fighter fan and have never seen this movie, you should give it a watch, and buy this version. If you're a fan of this film, you owe it to yourself to get this version. It is the definitive release, and they really went the extra mile in delivering both a high-quality product and options for every viewing preference. I also appreciated the special features, which contain a lot of juicy production details for serious fans. You simply cannot go wrong. This has been my favorite anime film for nearly two decades, now, and as a hardcore fan, the makers of this Blu-ray pleased me. Support this work.

This review is from Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie [Blu-ray] [1994]