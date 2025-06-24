Customer Reviews: Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie [DVD] [1994] (2025)

The vast majority of our reviews come from verified purchases. Reviews from customers may include My Best Buy members, employees, and Tech Insider Network members (as tagged).
Rated 5 out of 5 stars
starsThe best Martial Arts animated movie in a rel
Quite frankly the best martial arts movie ever animated. Th color and sound are crystal clear. There are also 5 versions of the film in Japanese and English. Awesome extras. I cannot stress the improvement of the quality of the picture from past releases. And best of all, COMPLETELY UNCUT. Yeah, Chun Li shower scene looking yummy. Can't beat this movie. Buy it now.
Rated 5 out of 5 stars
Great
I always enjoyed this world. I never got into the games that much, I did play them but rather watch these,
Rated 5 out of 5 stars
Street Fighter
Classic action animated movie, a must have for any Street Fighter fanatic.
Rated 5 out of 5 stars
Awesome animated film
This is a great animated film based on the video game. Deff worth the watch!
Rated 5 out of 5 stars
THE definitive version of this film to own. The ma
If you're a Street Fighter fan and have never seen this movie, you should give it a watch, and buy this version. If you're a fan of this film, you owe it to yourself to get this version. It is the definitive release, and they really went the extra mile in delivering both a high-quality product and options for every viewing preference. I also appreciated the special features, which contain a lot of juicy production details for serious fans. You simply cannot go wrong. This has been my favorite anime film for nearly two decades, now, and as a hardcore fan, the makers of this Blu-ray pleased me. Support this work.
Rated 5 out of 5 stars
The definitive disc to own of this movie
This Blu-ray has visually improved/restored the picture of this movie and has every version of the movie ever released (though they're not the original cuts of each version but recut using the newly restored image as well as using the original voice acting & soundtracks). Get this if you're a fan of the movie or SF franchise.
Rated 5 out of 5 stars
Absolute classic
Anybody who is a fan of street fighter this is a must have. For the time this was such a great release, cult classic amongst fans. It is nice to see more of street fighter in terms of difficulty.
Rated 5 out of 5 stars
What can I say, it is Street Fighter
First off, Discotek has done an amazing job with this release. It is incredible how good this movie looks considering its age. Buy it now!
Rated 5 out of 5 stars
Street Fighter
This animated movie is awesome. A must watch for fans of the street fighter universe or anime. So glad they upgraded the original to a HD blu-ray disk. Definitely a must buy
Rated 5 out of 5 stars
HD street fighter
This street fighter 2 animated movie Blu Ray looks more clear and cleaner if you're a fan of street fighter pick this up
Rated 5 out of 5 stars
Classic interpretation of a great game
The movie did a great job of taking all your favorite characters from the game and putting them into a great anime movie.
Rated 5 out of 5 stars
Great street fighter flick
If you are a fan of the game this Street Fighter movie is probably the best Street Fighter movie out there. If a fan I highly suggest you own this movie!
Rated 5 out of 5 stars
awesome Blu-ray transfer
Street Fighter 2 the animated movie uncut and uncensored on Blu-ray what more do I need to say total awesomeness highly recommend
Rated 5 out of 5 stars
Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie [Blu-ray]
Still a great classic anime but now looks even better on blu-ray!
Rated 5 out of 5 stars
Vintage 1990s anime
Such a great movie. Story is fun and the cheese goes great with the animations. SF fan requirement for the library.
Rated 5 out of 5 stars
Any SF fan should have this
This is a very interesting film that delves i to the story of street fighter too, and overall was a decent fim.
Rated 5 out of 5 stars
Goood
This is a great cartoon that is based on the video game, get it if you love the games, it doesn't disappoint.
Rated 5 out of 5 stars
Fantastic movie
I can't wait for my son to finally be able to watch a high def version of this amazing movie
Rated 5 out of 5 stars
Badman Movie
best street fighter movie ever. i remember watching as a child & was amazed
Rated 5 out of 5 stars
Classic sf movie
This movie has all your classic sf characters in it...Its worth the memories
