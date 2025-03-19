Cuticle Pusher ★ Holo | Nail Art Tools | MoYou London (2025)

Cuticle Pusher ★ Holo

Keep your nails neat and healthy withMoYou London’s Cuticle Pusher ★ Holo. Made from premium stainless steel, this dual-ended tool is designed for gentle yet precise cuticle care. The flat edge effortlessly pushes back cuticles, while the pointed tip helps clean and perfect your nail beds, also helps to remove the gel strips from your nails. Finished with a stunning holographic sheen, this tool adds a stylish touch to your manicure kit, ensuring professional results every time.

Description

MoYou London's pusher stick is a double-sided nail art tool with two silicone heads (each with a different shape), and a wooden handle secured by 2 metal pieces.

★ Silicone head 1: Deer Hoof Shape

★ Silicone head 1: Wedge-Shape

How To

Use your MoYou London silicone-head stick to prevent any bubbles or wrinkles from appearing in your Gel Nail Strips manicures!

Apply your Gel Nail Strips to your nails and use your stick to smooth the surface of the wraps before curing them and ensure the edges of the strips stick to your nail properly.

Size

Dimensions: 14.5x 0.8 cm.

Care Instructions

● Store in a cool, dry place.

● Keep away from fire.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

Learn how to use MoYou London Gel Strips in 3 easy steps. Check the section below for more in depth instructions and tips!

Cuticle Pusher ★ Holo | Nail Art Tools | MoYou London (2025)

