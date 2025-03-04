CyberArk Acquires Zilla Security To Reshape Identity Governance And Administration For The Modern Enterprise | Zilla Security (2025)

Industry-leading identity security combined with modern IGA sets a new paradigm for compliance and identity lifecycle management.

NEWTON, Mass. and PETACH TIKVA, Israel — February 13, 2025 — CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in identity security, today announced it has acquired Zilla Security, a leader in modern Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) solutions. Zilla’s innovative, AI-powered IGA capabilities will expand CyberArk’s industry-leading Identity Security Platform with scalable automation that enables accelerated identity compliance and provisioning across digital environments, while maximizing security and operational efficiency. This acquisition further advances CyberArk’s strategy to deliver the industry’s most powerful, comprehensive identity security platform to secure every identity – human and machine – with the right level of privilege controls.

Under the terms of the agreement, CyberArk has acquired Zilla Security for an enterprise value of $165 million in cash and a $10 million earn-out tied to the achievement of certain R&D milestones.

In the wake of digital transformation, organizations require scalable solutions that can seamlessly extend across hybrid environments. Legacy IGA was built primarily for on-premises environments, relying heavily on manual processes with slow, time-consuming deployments that leave organizations stalled and struggling to realize value from their investments. Modern IGA is purpose-built for the cloud with AI-driven business processes and out-of-the-box integrations for visibility across cloud and SaaS applications, enabling effective governance and lifecycle management.

In stark contrast to legacy IGA systems, Zilla’s modern IGA SaaS platform was built from scratch to address today’s digital environments, characterized by an explosion of SaaS applications, decentralized management, and identity-based security threats. Leveraging AI-driven role management, Zilla automates the processes of identity compliance and provisioning, making governance easy, intuitive and all-inclusive for the modern enterprise. It offers the most complete set of integrations for both commonly used and custom applications and provides fast time to value. Zilla customers experienced in implementing legacy IGA found that Zilla can be deployed five times faster; complete access reviews with 80% less effort; and enable faster provisioning with 60% fewer service tickets.

“As enterprises navigate the proliferation of privilege in complex identity landscapes, modern IGA capabilities become critical for protecting digital assets and maintaining business agility. By expanding the CyberArk Identity Security Platform with Zilla’s modern IGA capabilities, we will reshape identity governance with scalable automation that delivers compliance and helps maximize security for the modern enterprise,” said Matt Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, CyberArk. “We’re delighted to welcome Zilla’s co-founders Deepak Taneja and Nitin Sonawane, along with their talented team, to CyberArk. Their experience and expertise in IGA are unparalleled and will be instrumental in helping us shape the future of modern IGA and identity security.”

“What worked 20 years ago clearly doesn’t work today,” said Deepak Taneja, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Zilla Security. “Zilla represents a fundamental shift in how organizations can manage identity governance and administration. By harnessing the power of AI, we’ve automated IGA, making it simpler, faster and more cost-effective. And now with CyberArk, we’ll be offering our breakthrough technology as part of the broader CyberArk Identity Security Platform, reaching many more customers on a global level.”

With the addition of Zilla, CyberArk will further expand the industry’s most comprehensive AI-powered Identity Security Platform for humans and machines, including:

Discovery and onboarding of all identities with context and risk mapping;

Applying the right level of privilege controls across entitlement management, session management, credential management and authentication management; and

Automated lifecycle management, policy, governance and compliance.

“Traditional IGA systems have not kept up with the needs of the modern enterprise,” said Andy Walker, Vice President and General Manager, Technology Deployment Services, Optiv, a cyber advisory and solutions leader. “A unified approach to identity security that incorporates modern IGA capabilities into a single platform will be a tremendous benefit for CyberArk’s customers. CyberArk’s acquisition of Zilla will fill a critical gap that exists in the market today.”

Zilla’s modern IGA capabilities are now available from CyberArk as standalone offerings, including:

Zilla Comply: Simplifies user access reviews and evidence documentation through robust integration and automation that supports the entire audit process, from app integration to the evidence package for auditors.

Zilla Provisioning: Revolutionizes access management with an AI-driven, automated approach to provisioning tasks such as onboarding, role transitions and offboarding, while ensuring all identities receive job-appropriate entitlements and access.

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in identity security, trusted by organizations around the world to secure human and machine identities in the modern enterprise. CyberArk’s AI-powered Identity Security Platform applies intelligent privilege controls to every identity with continuous threat prevention, detection and response across the identity lifecycle. With CyberArk, organizations can reduce operational and security risks by enabling zero trust and least privilege with complete visibility, empowering all users and identities, including workforce, IT, developers and machines, to securely access any resource, located anywhere, from everywhere.Learn more at cyberark.com.

About Zilla Security

Zilla Security is the leading provider of modern identity governance and administration (IGA), providing a SaaS platform that automates the processes of identity compliance and provisioning. Zilla stands out for its speed to value, offering the most complete set of application integrations capabilities for both commonly used and custom applications. Zilla AI Profiles™ eliminates the tedious, nearly impossible process of creating and maintaining rules that define roles or groups. Through its automations, Zilla clients are able to deploy 5X faster, complete access reviews with 80% less effort, and enable faster provisioning with 60% fewer ITSM tickets. Zilla provides breakthrough IGA to over 100 customers. Learn more at zillasecurity.com.

