CyberArk Software (CYBR) Earnings Date and Reports 2025 (2025)

This page (NASDAQ:CYBR) was last updated on 2/21/2025 by MarketBeat.com Staff

Analysts See Buying Opportunity in NVIDIA Before Earnings

CyberArk Software's earnings are expected to grow from ($0.47) per share to ($0.23) per share in the next year.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) has a recorded net income of -$93.46 million. CYBR has generated -$1.95 earnings per share over the last four quarters.

The conference call transcript for CyberArk Software's latest earnings report can be read online. Read Transcript

The conference call for CyberArk Software's latest earnings report can be listened to online. Listen to Conference Call

In the previous quarter, CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) missed the analysts' consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.85 with a reported earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14). Learn more on analysts' earnings estimate vs. CYBR's actual earnings.

CyberArk Software updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday, February, 13th. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.740-0.810 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $301.0 million-$307.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $300.8 million.

CyberArk Software has not confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company's estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 1st, 2025 based off last year's report dates. Learn more on CYBR's earnings history.

The chart below shows up to four years of a company's revenue history. The dark blue line represents the company's actual revenue. The light blue line represents the company's estimated revenue based on the consensus of Wall Street analysts for each quarter.

The chart below shows up to four years of a company's earnings history. The dark blue line represents the company's actual earnings per share. The light blue area represents the range of Wall Street analysts' earnings estimates for each quarter.

Enter your email to sign up for newsletter

Want to stay updated on the latest earnings announcements and upcoming reports? Sign up for Earnings360's daily newsletter to receive timely earnings updates on CyberArk Software and other key companies, straight to your inbox.

CyberArk Software's next earnings date is estimated for Thursday, May 1, 2025, based off prior year's reporting schedules.

CyberArk Software posted Q4 2024 earnings on February 13, 2025, reporting an EPS of -$0.14 , which missed analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.85 . With a trailing EPS of -$1.95, CyberArk Software's earnings are expected to grow next year, from ($0.47) to ($0.23) per share.

From Our Partners

Collect $7k per month from Tesla’s SECRET dividendTesla doesn't pay a traditional dividend....But I just discovered a secret backdoor to collect a secret 69...Investors Alley | Sponsored

Elon “obliterates” Bill Gates?All 10 of the world's biggest money managers follow my work, and the Pentagon, the FBI and Harvard professors ...Altimetry | Sponsored

NVDA Crash UpdateAn overseas AI rival sent shockwaves through the U.S. tech market last week...Leaving millions of investor...Chaikin Analytics | Sponsored

$2 Trillion Disappears Because of Fed's Secretive New Move$2 trillion has disappeared from the US government's books.The reason why is a new, secretive move being c...Stansberry Research | Sponsored

Has Trump finally met his match?Dylan Jovine predicted the 2008 crash over a year before it happened. Folks who listened to him had the chance...Behind the Markets | Sponsored

Nvidia > DeepSeekEveryone's getting it all wrong …Sure, DeepSeek's reveal caused AI stocks to tumble …But, in the long ...Weiss Ratings | Sponsored

Better than Bitcoin – and potentially more profitableThe world is obsessed with Bitcoin again... And for a good reason: It just soared beyond $100,000.Bitcoin ...Brownstone Research | Sponsored