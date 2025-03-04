CyberArk Software (CYBR) Earnings Date and Reports 2025 (2025)

Table of Contents
CyberArk Software Latest Earnings Summary

Upcoming Q1
Earnings Date
May. 1Before Market OpensEstimated

Actual EPS
(Feb. 13)
-$0.14 Missed By -$0.85

Consensus EPS
(Feb. 13)
$0.71

CyberArk Software posted Q4 2024 earnings on February 13, 2025, reporting an EPS of -$0.14, which missed analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.85. With a trailing EPS of -$1.95, CyberArk Software's earnings are expected to grow next year, from ($0.47) to ($0.23) per share.

CYBR Upcoming Earnings

CyberArk Software's next earnings date is estimated for Thursday, May 1, 2025, based off prior year's reporting schedules.

CYBR Earnings Estimates and Actuals by Quarter

The chart below shows up to four years of a company's earnings history. The dark blue line represents the company's actual earnings per share. The light blue area represents the range of Wall Street analysts' earnings estimates for each quarter.

CYBR Estimated and Actual Revenue by Quarter

The chart below shows up to four years of a company's revenue history. The dark blue line represents the company's actual revenue. The light blue line represents the company's estimated revenue based on the consensus of Wall Street analysts for each quarter.

CyberArk Software Analyst EPS Estimates

QuarterNumber of EstimatesLow EstimateHigh EstimateAverage EstimateCompany Guidance
Q1 20253-$0.22-$0.19-$0.210.740 - 0.810
Q2 20252-$0.30-$0.23-$0.27
Q3 20252-$0.28-$0.06-$0.17
Q4 20252-$0.29$0.14-$0.08
FY 20259-$1.09-$0.34-$0.72
Q1 20261-$0.34-$0.34-$0.34
Q2 20261-$0.49-$0.49-$0.49
Q3 20261-$0.56-$0.56-$0.56

CyberArk Software Earnings History by Quarter

DateQuarterConsensus EstimateReported EPSBeat/MissGAAP EPSRevenue EstimateActual RevenueDetails
5/1/2025
(Estimated)		-------
2/13/2025Q4 2024$0.71-$0.14 -$0.85-$2.02$301.46M-
11/13/2024-$0.46$0.94+$0.48-$234.10M$240.10M
8/8/2024Q2 2024$0.40$0.54+$0.14-$0.02$219.06M$224.71M
5/2/2024Q1 2024-$0.51$0.16+$0.67$0.19$213.42M$221.55M
2/8/2024Q4 2023-$0.34$0.19+$0.53$0.18$209.65M$223.10M
11/2/2023Q3 2023-$0.48-$0.31+$0.17-$0.27$184.50M$191.24M
8/10/2023Q2 2023-$0.86-$0.58+$0.28-$0.54$173.20M$175.84M
5/11/2023Q1 2023-$0.99-$0.80+$0.19-$0.75$162.10M$161.71M

CyberArk Software Earnings - Frequently Asked Questions

CyberArk Software has not confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company's estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 1st, 2025 based off last year's report dates. Learn more on CYBR's earnings history.

CyberArk Software updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday, February, 13th. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.740-0.810 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $301.0 million-$307.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $300.8 million.

In the previous quarter, CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) missed the analysts' consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.85 with a reported earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14). Learn more on analysts' earnings estimate vs. CYBR's actual earnings.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) has a recorded annual revenue of $1.00 billion.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) has a recorded net income of -$93.46 million. CYBR has generated -$1.95 earnings per share over the last four quarters.

CyberArk Software's earnings are expected to grow from ($0.47) per share to ($0.23) per share in the next year.

