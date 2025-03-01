Cybercrime: A Multifaceted National Security Threat | Google Cloud Blog (2025)

Google assesses that resource constraints and operational demands have contributed to Russian cyber espionage groups' increasing use of free or publicly available malware and tooling, including those commonly employed by criminal actors to conduct their operations. Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, GTIG has observed groups suspected to be affiliated with Russian military intelligence services adopt this type of "low-equity" approach to managing their arsenal of malware, utilities, and infrastructure. The tools procured from financially motivated actors are more widespread and lower cost than those developed by the government. This means that if an operation using this malware is discovered, the cost of developing a new tool will not be borne by the intelligence agency; additionally, the use of such tools may assist in complicating attribution efforts. Notably, multiple threat clusters with links to Russian military intelligence have leveraged disruptive malware adapted from existing ransomware variants to target Ukrainian entities.

APT44 (Sandworm, FROZENBARENTS)

APT44, a threat group sponsored by Russian military intelligence, almost certainly relies on a diverse set of Russian companies and criminal marketplaces to source and sustain its more frequently operated offensive capabilities. The group has used criminally sourced tools and infrastructure as a source of disposable capabilities that can be operationalized on short notice without immediate links to its past operations. Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, APT44 has increased its use of such tooling, including malware such as DARKCRYSTALRAT (DCRAT), WARZONE, and RADTHIEF ("Rhadamanthys Stealer"), and bulletproof hosting infrastructure such as that provided by the Russian-speaking actor "yalishanda," who advertises in cybercriminal underground communities.

APT44 campaigns in 2022 and 2023 deployed RADTHIEF against victims in Ukraine and Poland. In one campaign, spear-phishing emails targeted a Ukrainian drone manufacturer and leveraged SMOKELOADER, a publicly available downloader popularized in a Russian-language underground forum that is still frequently used in criminal operations, to load RADTHIEF.

APT44 also has a history of deploying disruptive malware built upon known ransomware variants. In October 2022, a cluster we assessed with moderate confidence to be APT44 deployed PRESSTEA (aka Prestige) ransomware against logistics entities in Poland and Ukraine, a rare instance in which APT44 deployed disruptive capabilities against a NATO country. In June 2017, the group conducted an attack leveraging ETERNALPETYA (aka NotPetya), a wiper disguised as ransomware, timed to coincide with Ukraine's Constitution Day marking its independence from Russia. Nearly two years earlier, in late 2015, the group used a modified BLACKENERGY variant to disrupt the Ukrainian power grid. BLACKENERGY originally emerged as a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) tool, with later versions sold in criminal marketplaces.

UNC2589 (FROZENVISTA)

UNC2589, a threat cluster whose activity has been publicly attributed to the Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU)'s 161st Specialist Training Center (Unit 29155), has conducted full-spectrum cyber operations, including destructive attacks, against Ukraine. The actor is known to rely on non-military elements including cybercriminals and private-sector organizations to enable their operations, and GTIG has observed the use of a variety of malware-as-a-service tools that are prominently sold in Russian-speaking cybercrime communities.

In January 2022, a month prior to the invasion, UNC2589 deployed PAYWIPE (also known as WHISPERGATE) and SHADYLOOK wipers against Ukrainian government entities in what may have been a preliminary strike, using the GOOSECHASE downloader and FINETIDE dropper to drop and execute SHADYLOOK on the target machine. US Department of Justice indictments identified a Russian civilian, who GTIG assesses was a likely criminal contractor, as managing the digital environments used to stage the payloads used in the attacks. Additionally, CERT-UA corroborated GTIG's findings of strong similarities between SHADYLOOK and WhiteBlackCrypt ransomware (also tracked as WARYLOOK). GOOSECHASE and FINETIDE are also publicly available for purchase on underground forums.

Turla (SUMMIT)

In September 2022, GTIG identified an operation leveraging a legacy ANDROMEDA infection to gain initial access to selective targets conducted by Turla, a cyber espionage group we assess to be sponsored by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB). Turla re-registered expired command-and-control (C&C or C2) domains previously used by ANDROMEDA, a common commodity malware that was widespread in the early 2010s, to profile victims; it then selectively deployed KOPILUWAK and QUIETCANARY to targets in Ukraine. The ANDROMEDA backdoor whose C2 was hijacked by Turla was first uploaded to VirusTotal in 2013 and spreads from infected USB keys.

While GTIG has continued to observe ANDROMEDA infections across a wide variety of victims, GTIG has only observed suspected Turla payloads delivered in Ukraine. However, Turla's tactic of piggybacking on widely distributed, financially motivated malware to enable follow-on compromises is one that can be used against a wide range of organizations. Additionally, the use of older malware and infrastructure may cause such a threat to be overlooked by defenders triaging a wide variety of alerts.

In December 2024, Microsoft reported on the use of Amadey bot malware related to cyber criminal activity to target Ukrainian military entities by Secret Blizzard, an actor that aligns approximately with what we track as Turla. While we are unable to confirm this activity, Microsoft's findings suggest that Turla has continued to leverage the tactic of using cybercrime malware.

APT29 (ICECAP)

In late 2021, GTIG reported on a campaign conducted by APT29, a threat group assessed to be sponsored by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), in which operators used credentials likely procured from an infostealer malware campaign conducted by a third-party actor to gain initial access to European entities. Infostealers are a broad classification of malware that have the capability or primary goal of collecting and stealing a range of sensitive user information such as credentials, browser data and cookies, email data, and cryptocurrency wallets.An analysis of workstations belonging to the target revealed that some systems had been infected with the CRYPTBOT infostealer shortly before a stolen session token used to gain access to the targets' Microsoft 365 environment was generated.