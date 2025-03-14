Cybercrime Glossary - FightCybercrime.org (2025)

Advance Fee Scams: A cybercriminal convinces you to pay money upfront for something they promise to give you later, but they never actually deliver.

Antivirus Software: Programs designed to detect, prevent, and remove malware from computers and other devices.

Automatic Updates: Software updates that happen automatically, ensuring security patches and new features are regularly applied without manual intervention.

Botnet: A network of infected devices controlled remotely by a cybercriminal, often used for large-scale cyber attacks like DDoS attacks.

Biometric Authentication: A type of multi-factor authentication that uses physical characteristics, like fingerprints or facial recognition, for identity verification.

Brute Force Attack: A cyberattack where hackers try all possible password combinations to gain access to an account or system.

Charity Scams: Cybercriminals pretend to be from a charity to convince you to donate money. They say they need your help for a good cause, but instead of using your money to help others, they keep it for themselves.

Chatbots: Computer programs that use artificial intelligence to simulate conversation with users. They can answer questions, provide information, or assist with tasks through text or voice, often found on websites or messaging apps.

Credential Stuffing: A cyberattack where stolen login details are used to gain access to multiple accounts due to password reuse.

Credit card/Bank Account Fraud: Cybercriminals steal your credit card or bank account information and use it without your permission. They might buy things with your money or take money out of your account.

Criminal Identity Theft: Cybercriminals steal personal information, like your name and social security number, and use it to commit crimes. This can cause you to be blamed for things you didn’t do.

Cyber Hygiene: Routine practices and measures individuals take to maintain system security, like using multi-factor authentication and avoiding suspicious links.

Cryptocurrency Investment Scams: Cybercriminals convince you to invest in cryptocurrency with the promise of high returns. Once you transfer the money, they either vanish or use tactics to pressure you into “investing” more, without any real payout.

Cyberbullying: People use online platforms to harass, threaten or belittle someone repeatedly. This can have severe emotional effects on victims, especially children and teenagers.

Cyber Harassment: Similar to cyberbullying, but often more persistent and targeted at adults, cyber harassment involves repeated unwanted online behavior that causes fear, distress, or harm.

Cyberstalking: A form of harassment where someone repeatedly uses digital means to monitor, follow, or communicate with someone, often resulting in the victim feeling unsafe.

Dark Web: A part of the internet that isn’t indexed by search engines. It often requires special software to access and is known for hosting illegal activities and marketplaces.

Data Breach: An incident where sensitive information is accessed without permission, often leading to the exposure of personal, financial or confidential data.

DDoS Attack (Distributed Denial of Service): A cyberattack that overwhelms a server, network or website with traffic to make it unavailable to users.

Debt Management/Collection Scams: Scammers pose as debt collectors or offer fake debt relief services, promising to reduce or eliminate your debt for a fee. Instead, they take your money without providing any real help.

Deceased Identity Theft: Cybercriminals steal personal information of deceased individuals to open accounts, apply for credit or commit fraud in their name, impacting their families.

Deepfake: A fake video or image created using artificial intelligence that makes it look like someone is doing or saying something they never actually did. These can be very convincing, making it hard to tell what’s real.

Education/Scholarship Scams: Cybercriminals offer fake scholarships or educational opportunities, asking for upfront fees or personal information, but deliver nothing in return.

Encryption: The process of converting information or data into a code to prevent unauthorized access.

Extortion: A cybercriminal threatens to release your sensitive information or harm you unless you pay them. They may use personal data or fake claims to manipulate you.

Family Emergency Scams: Scammers impersonate a family member or friend in distress, claiming they need urgent financial help due to an emergency, like a car accident or arrest, hoping to get you to send money quickly.

Financial Identity Theft: Thieves steal your financial information, such as bank account or credit card details, to make purchases or withdrawals without your consent.

Firewall: A network security device or software that monitors and controls incoming and outgoing network traffic based on predetermined security rules.

Gift Card Scams: Scammers convince victims to buy gift cards and share the card numbers and PINs. The scammers pose as trusted individuals or organizations, convincing victims that the gift cards are needed for various reasons, but they pocket the money instead.

Gift Card Tampering: Scammers manipulate or alter gift cards to make them appear valid or to change their value. This can involve removing or replacing security features to steal card information before it’s activated or using tools to reset the balance, allowing them to exploit the cards without paying for them.

Government Imposter Scams: Scammers pose as government officials from agencies like the IRS or Social Security, threatening fines, deportation or arrest unless you pay a fee or provide sensitive information.

Hacked Accounts: Hackers gain access to your email, social media or financial accounts, using them to scam your contacts, steal information or make unauthorized purchases.

Hacked Devices: Hackers gain access to your phone, computer or other digital devices, stealing data, spying on you or installing malicious software.

Identity Theft Protection: Services and tools that help monitor personal information to prevent or quickly respond to identity theft.

Investment Scams: Scammers promise high returns on investments with little to no risk, but once you invest, they disappear, and you lose your money.

IP Address Spoofing: A technique used by cybercriminals to mask their real IP address and impersonate another device on a network.

Job Scams: Scammers post fake job listings to collect your personal information, charge upfront fees for job placement or trick you into sending money.

Keylogger: Malicious software that records keystrokes made by a user, often used to capture sensitive information like passwords.

Malware: Malicious software is installed on your device without your consent, allowing hackers to steal your data, monitor your activity or lock your files for ransom.

Man-in-the-Middle Attack: A type of cyberattack where a hacker intercepts communication between two parties to steal data or inject malicious content.

Medical Identity Theft: Cybercriminals use your personal information to access healthcare services, potentially altering your medical records.

Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA): A security process that requires users to provide multiple forms of verification to access an account or system, making it harder for unauthorized users to gain access.

Online Shopping Scams: Scammers create fake online stores or listings, taking your money but never delivering the products.

Password Manager: A tool that securely stores and manages passwords, helping users create strong, unique passwords for each account.

Phishing: Cybercriminals impersonate trusted institutions or people, usually through email or text messages, to convince you to share sensitive information like passwords or credit card details.

Phone Spoofing: Scammers alter caller ID to make it look like they are calling from a legitimate organization, trying to convince you to share personal information or make payments.

Pig Butchering Scams: Also known as crypto romance scams, these scams involve cybercriminals building trust through fake online relationships and then convincing victims to “invest” in fraudulent crypto schemes.

Prize/Lottery Scams: Scammers tell you that you’ve won a prize or lottery but require you to pay fees or taxes upfront before collecting your winnings, which never come.

Ransomware: A type of malware that encrypts your files, blocking access until a ransom is paid. Paying does NOT guarantee file recovery.

Real Estate/Mortgage Scams: Cybercriminals pose as real estate agents, landlords, or mortgage lenders, collecting fees or payments for properties or loans that don’t exist.

Recovery Scams: Scammers target previous scam victims, offering to “recover” lost money for a fee but then scam them again.

Robocalls: Automated calls that play a pre-recorded scam message, pressuring you to take immediate action, like paying fines or sharing information.

Romance Scams: Cybercriminals create fake online profiles to build romantic relationships and gain victims’ trust, eventually convincing them to send money or gifts.

Sextortion: A cybercriminal threatens to release intimate photos or messages unless you pay them or comply with their demands.

SIM Swapping: A fraud technique where cybercriminals convince a mobile carrier to transfer a victim’s phone number to a new SIM card, allowing them to access accounts linked to the phone number.

Smishing: Phishing attempts conducted over SMS or text messages, often aiming to steal personal information or infect a device with malware.

Social Engineering: Manipulative techniques used by cybercriminals to convince people into revealing confidential information or taking unsafe actions.

Social Media Impersonation: Scammers create fake social media profiles that look like someone you know, trying to gain your trust, access information or ask for money.

Social Security Identity Theft: Cybercriminals steal your Social Security number to open accounts, claim benefits or commit fraud, impacting your credit report.

Spam: Unwanted or unsolicited messages sent over email, SMS or social media, often with malicious intent.

Spyware: Malicious software that secretly monitors a user’s activity on their device, often to collect sensitive data.

Tech Support Scams: Scammers pretend to be from tech support, claiming your device is infected. They ask for remote access or payments to “fix” the problem.

Travel Scams: Scammers offer fake travel deals, taking your money for bookings that don’t exist or providing subpar services.

Two-Factor Authentication (2FA): A type of multi-factor authentication where users must provide two separate forms of identification to access an account.

Virtual Private Network (VPN): A tool that encrypts your internet connection and masks your IP address to provide privacy and security online.

Vishing: Phishing conducted over voice calls, often with attackers impersonating legitimate entities to steal sensitive information.

Voice Cloning: The use of artificial intelligence to create a synthetic voice that sounds like a specific person. It can mimic speech patterns and tone, making it possible to generate audio that appears to be spoken by someone else.Whaling: A form of phishing targeting high-profile individuals (like company executives) with highly customized attacks to steal data or finances.