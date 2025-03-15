CyberFundamentals Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) (2025)

The following is a summary of what is described in detail in the CyFun® Conformity Assessment Scheme available online.

A Belgian legal entity can opt for a verification assessment in order to obtain a label with associated QR code CyberFundamentals “Basic” or “Important”. In order to obtain and use the CyberFundamentals ‘Basic’ or ‘Important’ label, the entity must submit to the CCB the self-assessment that was verified and attested in a verification statement by the same accredited Conformity Assessment Body (CAB).

When it comes to a CyberFundamentals ‘Essential’ label, the same procedure applies, but here it is based on a certification instead of a verification. In this case evidence of successful implementation of key measures must be submitted with the self-assessment. The evidence required for each key measure consists of an explanation (1-pager) with demonstrable evidence of how the measure has been rolled out.

In all cases, for each label application the CCB will check whether the requirements for each key measure have been met and whether the overall maturity level has been reached. The CCB certification authority may request additional information.

It is possible for Belgian entities to obtain a CyberFundamentals label based on an ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certificate. This certificate must be delivered to the CCB after which the CCB will verify eligibility in the same way as described in the respective rules for obtaining and using a CyberFundamentals label ‘Basic’, ‘Important’ or ‘Essential’, depending on what the entity requests. The certification authority of the CCB (NCCA) will verify that the substantiated statement of applicability (SoA) has the same level as the relevant CyFun® assurance level.