Daily horoscope: March 29, 2025 astrological predictions for your star sign (2025)

The Solar Eclipse and New Moon in Aries bring a surge of momentum, paving the way for bold changes and fresh starts.

Cancer, the time is right. Leo, a golden opportunity knocks and Sagittarius, adventure calls.

Trust that this cosmic reset is working in your favour.

Ahead, you’ll find all thestar signs’horoscopesfor today Saturday 29, March 2025.

Aries

March 21 to April 20

The Solar Eclipse in your sign heralds an era of beginnings. This celestial event invites you to launch initiatives, weave beneficial routines into your life and conquer fresh challenges. Still, you may need to let go of a situation to embrace the next exciting adventure, and something can occur that encourages this. What’s your heart’s true desire? It’s now time to leap into action.

Taurus

April 21 to May 21

Ready for a fresh start? The cosmos is giving you the push to heal, release and move forward. The insights you’ve had aren’t just passing thoughts, they’re more like invitations to evolve. By addressing old wounds, you’re creating space for peace and empowerment. And with your influence at a high, it’s time to rally support for your next big idea. Your future is waiting.

Gemini

May 22 to June 21

A chance encounter could spark an exciting offer or open a new door, setting the stage for something special. With a Solar Eclipse lighting up your social zone, the days ahead are perfect for saying yes to new dreams and fresh opportunities. A serendipitous moment could introduce you to kindred spirits whose influence can propel you towards something truly rewarding.

Cancer

June 22 to July 23

Doors could open regarding bold ambitions or career plans, with the potential for an unexpected offer that can ring in positive changes. Today’s dynamic Solar Eclipse might be a welcoming influence that turbo-charges your efforts to get ahead. Something may click into place, even if events take a while to come together. A seed could be planted now that will bear fruit over time.

Leo

July 24 to August 23

A mix of cosmic influences is urging you to be sharp, resourceful and ready for action. Today’s bold Eclipse also sparks fresh possibilities, as an exciting offer or golden opportunity may appear when you least expect it. Stay alert, as someone in the know could point you in the right direction. The future is calling, and following through could lead to something truly exhilarating.

Virgo

August 24 to September 23

The partial Eclipse in an intense zone could inspire you to turn over a new leaf in a relationship, and healing past hurts can be the key. With Mercury currently rewinding, you may feel an urge to reach out and get the conversation flowing. But you’ll also want to look deeper into areas where you may be sabotaging your best interests, so this issue no longer prevents you from succeeding.

Libra

September 24 to October 23

Expect the unexpected, but welcome it too. The coming days could spark a new friendship, a budding romance or take an existing connection to a new level. With a potent lunation lighting up your relationship zone, a chance encounter could hold real promise. Stay open and follow the energy, as fate is on your side. The right people are ready to enter your life, so let them in.

Scorpio

October 24 to November 22

If productivity has been an issue, the Eclipse in your lifestyle sector could truly shake you up. You may be more motivated to get to the root of the problem and find a way to resolve it. This is also an excellent chance to set up positive habits that allow you to reach key goals. Even so, with Mercury regressing, you might spot a flaw in a project just in time to make a great job of it.

Sagittarius

November 23 to December 21

Today’s Solar Eclipse can be a whirlwind of inspiration and fun. Curiosity may draw you towards novel pursuits. Whether it’s acquiring a new skill, diving into the great outdoors or engaging in the thrill of competitive sports, the call to action is loud and clear. Your innate desire for movement and exploration is awakened, urging you to indulge your adventurous spirit.

Capricorn

December 22 to January 21

As the Sun and Moon merge, this can coincide with a decision that finds you striking out in a new direction concerning domestic matters. Whatever you’ve considered can be disregarded to make way for something zesty and refreshing. Plans to redecorate a room might expand to encompass the whole house. Thoughts of a move may become your next exciting adventure to a new location.

Aquarius

January 22 to February 19

News or information could act as a catalyst that brings on a new beginning or encourages you to make a start with an idea or plan. A Solar Eclipse in your sector of communication may find you ready to share your message with the world or to liaise with a friend on a brilliant idea. This would be a good time to start a blog or website with a view to creating a thriving online business.

Pisces

February 20 to March 20

An enticing gadget may beckon, promising to enhance your daily life significantly. If this new acquisition offers you the freedom to pursue passions and hobbies, it might not just be a purchase but a pivotal shift. Plus, the Intense lunation casts a spotlight on financial opportunities, suggesting that embarking on a side project or venture could lead to a welcome boost in your earnings.

