Dancing on Ice officially axed by ITV after 19 years (2025)

Dancing on Ice has been axed by ITV, it has been confirmed.

The show only just wrapped up its 17th season, and today the broadcaster confirmed it will be put on ice in 2026, with no plans to make another season.

An ITV Spokesperson told Metro:‘Following another successful series earlier this year,Dancing On Icewill be rested in 2026 with no current plans for another series.

‘We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the cast and crew who have worked on the show since 2006, and over the previous17 series, for all of their hard work both on and off the ice.’

Over 200 celebrities have taken part in the show over the 245 episodes, which have required an estimated tens of thousands of sequins since it was first broadcast in 2006.

Earlier this month Holly WilloughbyandStephen MulhernannouncedSam Astonwould lift the trophy after competing againstAnton Ferdinand and Michaela Strachanin the final of the most recent series.

But days later, rumours began to whirl that the show’s future was in jeopardy after dwindling viewing figures and high production costs.

Ahead of the final, staffers were reportedly warned that the show was over unless there were some sensational finale viewing figures.

They toldThe Sun:‘Dancing On Ice is an expensive production and there are questions over whether ITV is getting bang for its buck.

‘Staff working on it aren’t holding out much hope.’

They also claimed there was ‘no denying’ the format had become ‘tired’ and they were failing to attract big names so if Dancing On Ice continues, it will need a major revamp.

‘Changes are needed and it’s likely it’ll be rested and given a new lease of life,’ the source added.

In response, an ITV spokesperson toldMetro: ‘The Dancing on Ice team has been fully concentrating on the much anticipated series finale last night and therefore no decision has been made.’

How many people watched Dancing on Ice? Series 1 of Dancing on Ice in 2006 attracted an audience of 9.8million. Figures peaked at 10.2m viewers in 2011’s series 6, and series 17 this year, with just 3.3m viewers tuning in, saw its lowest ratings ever.

A source also toldThe Mirrorearlier this year: ‘We need bums on seats, but the ratings have dropped to a point where it’s difficult to justify the cost.’

The final episode of this season garnered 2.7million viewers in what’s been described as its lowest figures ever.

Most of the series were fronted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, before Schofield was replaced by Stephen Mulhern for the past two years.

As for host Holly – who returned to Dancing On Ice when Phillip Schofield left ITV – The Sun have previously reported that the BBC is lining her up for a reboot of Blind Date.

