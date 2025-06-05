'Dancing with the Stars' Names Alix Earle as Second Celebrity Contender for Mirror Ball Trophy in Season 34 (2025)

NEED TO KNOW Alix Earle is set to join season 34 of Dancing with the Stars

The social media star has previously expressed her love of the show and was in the audience for the milestone 500th episode in November 2024

She joins a cast that currently includes Robert Irwin

It's going to be a busy fall season for Alix Earle.

In addition to cheering on her boyfriend Braxton Barrios, 29,as he plays for the Houston Texans, the social media star, 24, will be playing her own kind of game — on the dance floor!

On Thursday, May 22, Earle appeared on Good Morning America to announce that she is the second contestant set to compete on season 34 of Dancing with the Stars.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

The influencer, who rose to fame through her Get Ready with Me (GRWM) videos on TikTok, was in attendance when the show taped its milestone 500th episode last November.

In a GRWM video posted before the show, she told her 7.5 million TikTok followers that she was "so excited" to be in the audience because she is "such a fan of the show."

"I have been watching it every week religiously. And I heard that going to the show live is really fun," she said, noting that she was going to the taping with "all my family members."

Earle also told her followers that she "grew up dancing."

Related Stories See Also Mo'Nique Disappoints Fans After Talking About Shannon Sharpe's Legal Case Everything to Know About 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34 Who Is Alix Earle? All About the Viral TikTok Sensation

"I love a good performance. I'm so intrigued! I'm so excited to see everyone. A lot of people didn't know that about me. I was dancing competitively until my junior, senior year of high school," she said.

Days later, she expressed how much she loves the show in an interview with Elle magazine, stating that her For You page was full of "a lot of Dancing with the Stars" content.

While it is unknown where Earle will call home when filming for the show begins, she recently moved into Berrios' Miami home and has an apartment in Los Angeles.

She also told PEOPLE on Thursday, May 15, atthe 2025Sports Illustrated Swimsuitlaunch party red carpetthat she is already prepping what she will wear to Berrios' football games.

Never miss a story — sign up forPEOPLE's free daily newsletterto stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earle's addition to the show followsthe reveal of Robert Irwin as the first season 34 celebrity competitor atthe Disney Entertainment Television's Get Real Event in April.

Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars is expected to premiere in the fall of 2025. An exact date hasn't been announced.