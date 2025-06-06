Daredevil: Born Again Star Ayelet Zurer Opens Up About This Shocking Character Death In EP 8, Calls It “Miserable, Sad Moment” (2025)

In Daredevil: Born Again, episode 8, Vanessa Fisk’s character takes a dark turn that no one saw coming. Played by Ayelet Zurer, Vanessa’s power and influence have steadily grown this season, but in this latest episode, she takes into the spotlight with a shocking twist. As the plot thickens, Vanessa reveals just how far she’s willing to go to protect her marriage to Wilson Fisk, and this time, it’s not just about pulling strings from the shadows.

She’s literally covered her hands in blood, taking matters into her own hands by killing Adam, the man who was a significant threat to her and Wilson’s relationship. This moment marks a major shift in her character, making her far more than just the sidekick of Wilson Fisk’s criminal empire. Vanessa’s actions now place her firmly in the driver’s seat, showing she’s no longer a passive character. She’s a force to be reckoned with.

Ayelet Zurer Talks About Character’s Death In Daredevil: Born Again Episode 8

In a recent ScreenRant interview, Ayelet Zurer opened up about Vanessa Fisk’s shocking actions in Daredevil: Born Again episode 8. Her character turns dark by killing Adam, setting off a wave of consequences that will likely echo throughout the series. Zurer teased that while the show is all about consequences, Vanessa’s actions are particularly tied to gaining trust, especially with her husband, Wilson Fisk.

“It’s all about gaining trust, for her and him,” Zurer explained, adding that the connection between Vanessa and Fisk is deep, almost inseparable. However, with trust comes sacrifice, and Vanessa’s journey ahead is filled with heartbreak as she grapples with her choices. What makes Vanessa’s storyline even more complex is the revelation in episode 8 that she was behind the death of Foggy Nelson, Matt Murdock‘s best friend.

Zurer admitted she had to push aside her emotions when she learned of this twist. “I didn’t deal with it until the absolute end,” she confessed, calling it a “miserable, sad moment.” It’s a chilling reminder of how Vanessa’s loyalty to Fisk leads her to commit unspeakable acts. Despite all the drama, Zurer’s response to the theories surrounding Foggy’s potential survival showed her commitment to keeping the mystery intact.

“I had to suppress the fact that Vanessa is involved in this,” she said. It’s clear that Vanessa’s actions will have major ramifications, and Zurer hints that consequences are just around the corner. It will be an emotional rollercoaster, and Vanessa’s fate is far from settled. The stakes are high, and Daredevil: Born Again is only getting more intense.

Daredevil: Born Again Episode 9 Release Date

The finale of Daredevil: Born Again is almost here, and it’s bound to be a thrilling conclusion to a season already packed with twists, tension, and plenty of daredevil-worthy action. Episode 8 set the stage for the ultimate showdown, with Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) coming closer than ever to facing off against Wilson Fisk. As the season ramps up, fans are on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the final episode that promises to tie up all those threads of drama, mystery, and pure superhero suspense.

Mark your calendars for Tuesday, April 15 at 9 p.m. ET when episode 9 drops on Disney+, when the season finale goes live. If you’re in other time zones, don’t worry! You’ll get your Daredevil fix, too: 8 p.m. CT, 7 p.m. MT, and 6 p.m. PT. This will be the last Born Again episode for a while, so savor every moment! Season 2 is already in the works and will drop sometime in 2026, so waiting for more Daredevil action won’t be long. Get ready for a finale that will leave you gasping and wanting more!

