Darren Aronofsky hates method acting and calls it "something to hide behind" (2025)

Table of Contents
Latest Movie News Thunderbolts* is tracking for a $70 million opening weekend G20 Review: Viola Davis has her guns out in Prime Video’s formulaic action movie Ridley Scott’s Kingdom of Heaven director’s cut gets a new epic 4K UHD Blu-ray release for the 20th anniversary Lee Cronin’s The Mummy adds May Calamawy, Veronica Falcón, and May Elghety to the cast Box Office Predictions: new releases no match for Minecraft Elizabeth Olsen says Marvel doesn’t reflect her personal taste Fear Street: Prom Queen director aimed to make the film feel like a lost ’80s slasher classic Carrie: Mike Flanagan’s Stephen King series gets the official greenlight from Prime Video Interview: Barbie Ferreira, John Leguizamo, and Tracie Laymon talk Bob Trevino Likes It Werewolf by Night director Michael Giacchino is writing the comic book Werewolf by Night: Blood Moon Rise References

While the director’s films are known to get intense, behind the scenes, he reveals that he actually likes his actors to be relaxed.

Darren Aronofsky hates method acting and calls it "something to hide behind" (1)

Darren Aronofsky is a director who has collected accolades and prestige in some of the heaviest-hitting dramas. The performances he’s able to get out of his actors are always praised and given recognition in one way or another, so you’d be surprised to know that he actually isn’t a fan of method acting. Variety reports on a masterclass that the director held in Paris this past week, where he addressed the practice. The filmmaker who has brought us films like Black Swan, The Wrestler, Noah and, most recently, The Whale, told the audience how much he doesn’t buy into the method.

Aronofsky said, “IhateMethod actors.” Then, he explained that he feels that the method is “just something to hide behind, as opposed to doing the work and being professional.” He told the attendees, “[By all means,] do a tremendous amount of research and really work hard, but acting’s make-believe. If you’re going to do an intense scene, [there’s nothing wrong with] keeping yourself isolated, focused and ready in between takes to maintain that emotion. It’s a sport, a game — only, to be a great basketball player, you don’t have to be dribbling all the time. That’s not how it works. You do your homework, and get yourself ready. It’s only a fake reality between action and cut.”

The director also said that it could be “fine, as long as it’s not debilitating for the rest of the crew.” He added, “It’s fine if that’s how [these actors] want to spend their time. But I just encourage them to relax a bit!”

The next film from the acclaimed director is Caught Stealing with Austin Butler. Aronofsky brought aCaught Stealingtrailer to this year’s CinemaCon, featuring Austin Butler as a bartender whose best buddy, a punk rocker played by Matt Smith with a mohawk, is in trouble. The trailer features action, chases, and fights. The footage is wildly different from anything Aronofsky’s done before. Our editor-in-chief, Chris Bumbray, who’s at CinemaCon, thinksCaught Stealinglooks great, fun, and like a late ’90s action flick.

Aronofsky described the new film as a “beautiful exercise” in genre filmmaking. He said, “It’s just a crime caper that we tried to make really well – and that was a really fun activity. There’s nothing wrong with taking a classic genre and just trying to make it better, and to do things with real craft.”

Latest Movie News

Thunderbolts* is tracking for a $70 million opening weekend

Marvel is aiming to bounce back with Thunderbolts*, but analysts have predicted an opening that would sit on the lower end of their successes.

Movie Reviews

G20 Review: Viola Davis has her guns out in Prime Video’s formulaic action movie

Antony Starr, Anthony Anderson, and more co-star in this overstuffed and cliche action extravaganza.

Movie News

Ridley Scott’s Kingdom of Heaven director’s cut gets a new epic 4K UHD Blu-ray release for the 20th anniversary

The 20th anniversary of the Ridley Scott film written by The Departed’s William Monahan will be celebrated with a new physical release.

JoBlo Originals

Box Office Predictions: new releases no match for Minecraft

Despite some well-reviewed movies opening this weekend, none will manage to beat A Minecraft Movie in week 2.

Movie News

Elizabeth Olsen says Marvel doesn’t reflect her personal taste

Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen doesn’t want to be exclusively tied to the studio and doesn’t really watch comic book movies.

Horror Movie News

Fear Street: Prom Queen director aimed to make the film feel like a lost ’80s slasher classic

Fear Street: Prom Queen director Matthew Palmer aimed to make the movie feel like a lost slasher classic from the 1980s

Horror Movie News

Carrie: Mike Flanagan’s Stephen King series gets the official greenlight from Prime Video

Prime Video has officially given the greenlight to Mike Flanagan’s eight-episode series based on Stephen King’s Carrie

Interviews

Interview: Barbie Ferreira, John Leguizamo, and Tracie Laymon talk Bob Trevino Likes It

We talk with Barbie Ferreira, John Leguizamo, and filmmaker Tracie Laymon, about their latest, Bob Trevino Likes It

Horror Movie News

Werewolf by Night director Michael Giacchino is writing the comic book Werewolf by Night: Blood Moon Rise

Michael Giacchino, director of the Werewolf by Night special, has written the one-shot comic book Werewolf by Night: Blood Moon Rise

Load more articles

Darren Aronofsky hates method acting and calls it "something to hide behind" (2025)

References

Top Articles
Nintendo Switch 2 Gets Cute Piranha Plant Camera Accessory
Martin Clunes faces further uncertainty over major dispute at idyllic home | HELLO!
Justin Bieber's son with Hailey Bieber soaks up the sun in head-turning photo — fans react | HELLO!
Latest Posts
Strictly star Tasha Ghouri admits 'silly mistake' after Andrew Le Page split
NBA 2K25 Season 6 Gives Tracy McGrady Center Stage
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Greg O'Connell

Last Updated:

Views: 5903

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (42 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Greg O'Connell

Birthday: 1992-01-10

Address: Suite 517 2436 Jefferey Pass, Shanitaside, UT 27519

Phone: +2614651609714

Job: Education Developer

Hobby: Cooking, Gambling, Pottery, Shooting, Baseball, Singing, Snowboarding

Introduction: My name is Greg O'Connell, I am a delightful, colorful, talented, kind, lively, modern, tender person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.