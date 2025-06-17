David Yurman Supports The Trevor Project With Pride Jewelry Collection Starting at Just $20 (2025)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

David Yurman has announced its continued partnership with The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ young people.

On June 2, the luxury jewelry house released 10 Pride-inspired designs, nine fine jewelry pieces and one orange rubber Cable Bracelet ($20). Now through December 31, 2025, David Yurman will donate 20 percent of the retail price from the fine jewelry pieces and 80 percent of the retail price from the rubber bracelet (100 percent of net profits) to The Trevor Project.

Shop David Yurman pride collection

The David Yurman x The Trevor Project collection takes some of the designer’s most-loved pieces and puts a rainbow spin on them with pavé rubies, orange sapphires, yellow sapphires, tsavorites (green garnet), blue sapphires and violet sapphires. Styles include dog tag necklaces, beaded bracelets and, of course, the classic Curb Chain design. Plus, the orange rubber Cable Bracelet, retailing for $20, is the perfect entry-level jewelry piece.

David Yurman x The Trevor Project Orange Rubber Cable Bracelet $20 at david yurman See Also Meghan Markle's £50k diamond ring screams 'personal meaning beyond tradition' | HELLO!

David Yurman x The Trevor Project Chevron Tag 18K Yellow Gold With Rainbow Pavé $9,300 at david yurman

Since the beginning of its partnership with The Trevor Project in 2022, David Yurman has helped to support over 12,500 LGBTQ+ young people in crisis. For this initiative, the brand is pledging a minimum donation of $50,000.

David Yurman x The Trevor Project Spiritual Beads Rainbow Bracelet $1,950 at david yurman

Shop the full assortment of Pride designs at davidyurman.com and learn more about The Trevor Project’s exceptional work at thetrevorproject.org. The Trevor Project’s mission is to end suicide among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning (LGBTQ+) young people by providing free, 24/7 crisis counseling.

