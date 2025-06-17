David Yurman Supports The Trevor Project With Pride Jewelry Collection Starting at Just $20 (2025)

Table of Contents
The Definitive Voice of Entertainment News site categories The Definitive Voice of Entertainment News Related Stories David Yurman x The Trevor Project Orange Rubber Cable Bracelet David Yurman x The Trevor Project Chevron Tag 18K Yellow Gold With Rainbow Pavé David Yurman x The Trevor Project Spiritual Beads Rainbow Bracelet Read More About: THR Newsletters More from The Hollywood Reporter 10 Hermès Gifts You Can Get for Under $100 Jon Bernthal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s ‘Dog Day Afternoon’ Headed to Broadway Frank Gehry, Theaster Gates and Wendy Schmidt Earn “Legend” Status at Star-Studded MOCA Gala Fashion Brand Frame Teams With Sotheby’s on a Collection for Collectors (and Aspiring Collectors) Cynthia Erivo to Discuss the Making and Meaning of Her Second Studio Album, ‘I Forgive You,’ In TalkShopLive Show Will Ferrell Developing ‘Eurovision’ Movie Into Broadway Musical Our Sites News Film TV Music Awards Lifestyle Business THR Charts More Essentials References

Skip to main content

Got a tip?

The Hollywood Reporter homepage

Newsletters

Subscribe

David Yurman Supports The Trevor Project With Pride Jewelry Collection Starting at Just $20 (1)

The Definitive Voice of Entertainment News

Subscribe for full access to The Hollywood Reporter

See My OptionsSign Up

site categories

The luxury jewelry house dropped 10 limited-edition rainbow-clad designs.

David Yurman Supports The Trevor Project With Pride Jewelry Collection Starting at Just $20 (3)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

David Yurman has announced its continued partnership with The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ young people.

On June 2, the luxury jewelry house released 10 Pride-inspired designs, nine fine jewelry pieces and one orange rubber Cable Bracelet ($20). Now through December 31, 2025, David Yurman will donate 20 percent of the retail price from the fine jewelry pieces and 80 percent of the retail price from the rubber bracelet (100 percent of net profits) to The Trevor Project.

Related Stories

LifestyleFashion Brand Frame Teams With Sotheby's on a Collection for Collectors (and Aspiring Collectors)
LifestyleTennis Star Ayan Broomfield Serves Looks in New Veronica Beard x Head Sportswear Drop

Shop David Yurman pride collection

The David Yurman x The Trevor Project collection takes some of the designer’s most-loved pieces and puts a rainbow spin on them with pavé rubies, orange sapphires, yellow sapphires, tsavorites (green garnet), blue sapphires and violet sapphires. Styles include dog tag necklaces, beaded bracelets and, of course, the classic Curb Chain design. Plus, the orange rubber Cable Bracelet, retailing for $20, is the perfect entry-level jewelry piece.

David Yurman x The Trevor Project Orange Rubber Cable Bracelet

David Yurman x The Trevor Project Chevron Tag 18K Yellow Gold With Rainbow Pavé

$9,300 at david yurman

Since the beginning of its partnership with The Trevor Project in 2022, David Yurman has helped to support over 12,500 LGBTQ+ young people in crisis. For this initiative, the brand is pledging a minimum donation of $50,000.

David Yurman x The Trevor Project Spiritual Beads Rainbow Bracelet

$1,950 at david yurman

Shop the full assortment of Pride designs at davidyurman.com and learn more about The Trevor Project’s exceptional work at thetrevorproject.org. The Trevor Project’s mission is to end suicide among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning (LGBTQ+) young people by providing free, 24/7 crisis counseling.

Related: Lady Gaga and Sephora Partner for Pride Month, Helping Customers Support Just by Shopping

THR Newsletters

Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day

SubscribeSign Up

More from The Hollywood Reporter

  • shopping

    10 Hermès Gifts You Can Get for Under $100

  • Jon Bernthal

    Jon Bernthal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s ‘Dog Day Afternoon’ Headed to Broadway

  • nancy pelosi

    Frank Gehry, Theaster Gates and Wendy Schmidt Earn “Legend” Status at Star-Studded MOCA Gala

  • sotheby's

    Fashion Brand Frame Teams With Sotheby’s on a Collection for Collectors (and Aspiring Collectors)

  • music

    Cynthia Erivo to Discuss the Making and Meaning of Her Second Studio Album, ‘I Forgive You,’ In TalkShopLive Show

  • Theater

    Will Ferrell Developing ‘Eurovision’ Movie Into Broadway Musical

Icon LinkPlus Icon

The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2025 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

ad

David Yurman Supports The Trevor Project With Pride Jewelry Collection Starting at Just $20 (2025)

References

Top Articles
Dermatologists Say These Products Can Eradicate Blackheads For Good
EWG Skin Deep® | De La Vega Permanent Cream Hair Dye Kit, Mahogany 4.5 Rating
13 Best Makeup Removers, According to Celebrity Dermatologists
Latest Posts
Still Use Makeup Wipes To Remove Your Makeup? Dermatologists Have Something To Tell You
The Truth About Blackhead Vacuums: Are They Safe for Your Skin? - Gizmo Cleaning
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Dan Stracke

Last Updated:

Views: 6244

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (43 voted)

Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Dan Stracke

Birthday: 1992-08-25

Address: 2253 Brown Springs, East Alla, OH 38634-0309

Phone: +398735162064

Job: Investor Government Associate

Hobby: Shopping, LARPing, Scrapbooking, Surfing, Slacklining, Dance, Glassblowing

Introduction: My name is Dan Stracke, I am a homely, gleaming, glamorous, inquisitive, homely, gorgeous, light person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.